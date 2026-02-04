ADVERTISEMENT

What is it about weddings that makes people lose their minds? The second the invitations go out, family and friends start thinking they’re entitled to start “helping you” make decisions about everything or simply ignore yours.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her brother branded her the worst sister ever for banning his obnoxious cam girl “partner” from being his plus-one on her big day. Now, with her wedding around the corner, she’s asking netizens for advice.

Your wedding is supposed to be the one day in your life when everything should be all about you, but some folks will always want to be the center of attention

One woman, who’s getting married in April, decided that all the single guests coming to her wedding could bring plus-ones

Things went sideways when her brother said he was going to bring his cam girl “partner” as his hired date, a woman who’d made a bad impression at a previous family event

Terrified that the trashy adult industry worker would disrupt her wedding, she begged her brother to bring anyone else, but he exploded, calling her a “terrible” sister

Image credits: Living-Blacksmith916

Now, with her stubborn brother furious at her and wedding bells about to ring, she turned to netizens to ask if her request is really that outlandish

The original poster (OP), a bride-to-be, is racing toward an April wedding after a December proposal, lured by a dream venue deal too good to ignore. Plus-ones were generously offered, because love is love. Enter her brother Fran, single, enthusiastic, and planning to bring Dani, who isn’t a girlfriend, but a paid date.

The problem? Dani already made an infamous debut at a family baby shower. She arrived two hours late, empty-handed, loudly starving, and somehow left with a purse full of paper plates. She also critiqued a pregnant belly and suggested post-baby liposuction, igniting family tension.

OP tried the gentle route, suggesting Fran bring a friend instead. That suggestion detonated instantly. Fran accused her of hating Dani for no reason and defended her character. When she finally banned Dani outright, citing her behavior, Fran escalated from defensive to explosive, screaming insults and declaring her a terrible sister.

This family feud has it all: a wedding, an adult industry worker, bad manners, and a brother choosing chaos over cake at the altar. With wedding bells approaching, OP is questioning her sanity and her sibling bond, so she’s asking netizens if banning a disruptive, paid date from her big day is reasonable, or bridezilla behavior.

To be honest, OP’s brother seems to be under some kind of illusion that he’s the main character here. He’s putting his (seemingly fragile) ego ahead of his own sister’s happiness on what’s supposed to be the happiest day of her life. Could he be a narcissist? And how can she shut down his stubborn sense of entitlement?

Well, narcissists aren’t just selfie spammers, you see. Psychologists define them as people with inflated self-importance, low empathy, and a constant need for admiration. According to the WebMD, narcissism exists on a spectrum, but extreme cases revolve around control and validation. Sounds a lot like a certain brother, wouldn’t you say?

So, how does OP cope? Well, dealing with a narcissist requires boundaries, not debates. Experts at Healthline suggest limiting emotional engagement, staying factual, and refusing to play validation games. You can’t change them, but you can protect your sanity by remembering their behavior isn’t your responsibility.

Now, it’s a fact that weddings can turn mild-mannered relatives into boundary-testing divas. Psychology Today says entitlement thrives on ambiguity, not rules. If you want to tame it, set expectations early, and stop overexplaining. Firm boundaries aren’t cruelty; they’re self-respect, especially when cash, stress, and guest lists collide.

If any family pushes back, the pros over at Psych Central suggest remembering that “no” is a complete sentence, not a debate invitation. You’re hosting an event, not a democracy. Validate feelings without changing decisions and delegate enforcement to allies. Your wedding is a celebration, and nobody should be able to change that but you.

We’d say OP has every right to have the wedding of her dreams, and if that means cracking down on her brother’s, so be it. After all, her big day should be all about wedding bells, not the alarm kind. What’s your take? Is OP being unreasonable, or is her brother the one who’s way out of line? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers had questions, but also seemed to agree that the bride-to-be was not being a jerk

