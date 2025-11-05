ADVERTISEMENT

Skyler Stelz and her husband stumbled upon a striking monarch butterfly with a damaged wing, and they quickly realized there might be a way to give it a second chance. Despite knowing that the butterfly’s life could be short, Skyler was determined to make it a life worth living.

After some research, she discovered that others had successfully repaired butterfly wings using creative methods, which inspired her to try a similar approach herself. Skyler had previously saved the wings of a deceased butterfly in a small shadow box instead of discarding them, and she and her husband devised a plan to use those wings to mend the injured monarch.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    Skyler Stelz and her husband were enjoying a quiet day when they came across a beautiful monarch butterfly struggling in their yard

    Couple standing outdoors on porch, smiling and posing together, linked to story about saving butterfly with broken wing.

    Couple standing outdoors on porch, smiling and posing together, linked to story about saving butterfly with broken wing.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Its delicate wings were damaged, leaving it unable to fly properly

    Butterfly with a broken wing resting on a fabric surface after a delicate wing transplant procedure by a caring couple.

    Butterfly with a broken wing resting on a fabric surface after a delicate wing transplant procedure by a caring couple.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Skyler immediately felt a surge of compassion – she knew that even though butterflies have short lifespans, every moment of flight mattered

    A person performing a tiny butterfly wing transplant on a monarch butterfly with a broken wing using tweezers.

    A person performing a tiny butterfly wing transplant on a monarch butterfly with a broken wing using tweezers.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Determined to help, she began researching ways to repair butterfly wings

    Monarch butterfly with a broken wing held gently near a person's finger during a tiny wing transplant rescue effort.

    Monarch butterfly with a broken wing held gently near a person's finger during a tiny wing transplant rescue effort.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Skyler learned that others had successfully used creative methods to mend broken wings, often borrowing materials from deceased butterflies

    Couple performing a tiny butterfly wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing using tweezers carefully.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple performing a tiny butterfly wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing using tweezers carefully.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Close-up of a person performing a tiny wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing to save it.

    Close-up of a person performing a tiny wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing to save it.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    She had previously kept the wings of a butterfly that had passed away, carefully preserving them in a small shadow box

    Couple holding a butterfly with a broken wing, performing a tiny wing transplant to save it.

    Couple holding a butterfly with a broken wing, performing a tiny wing transplant to save it.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rather than discard them, she realized they could be the key to giving this injured monarch a second chance

    Close-up of hands performing a tiny butterfly wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing on a white surface.

    Close-up of hands performing a tiny butterfly wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing on a white surface.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    With her husband by her side, Skyler carefully crafted a method to transplant the preserved wing onto the injured butterfly

    Hands carefully performing a tiny wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing to save it.

    Hands carefully performing a tiny wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing to save it.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    It was delicate, precise work, requiring patience and steady hands

    Close-up of a butterfly with a broken wing being carefully handled for a tiny wing transplant by a couple.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Close-up of a butterfly with a broken wing being carefully handled for a tiny wing transplant by a couple.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Couple performing a tiny wing transplant on a monarch butterfly with a broken wing inside a mesh enclosure.

    Couple performing a tiny wing transplant on a monarch butterfly with a broken wing inside a mesh enclosure.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Monarch butterfly with a broken wing undergoing a tiny wing transplant to save and restore its flight ability.

    Monarch butterfly with a broken wing undergoing a tiny wing transplant to save and restore its flight ability.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Hands performing a tiny wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing inside a mesh enclosure.

    Hands performing a tiny wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing inside a mesh enclosure.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    The couple worked slowly, making sure the wing was perfectly aligned and secured without harming the fragile creature

    A couple performing a tiny wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing using fine tweezers and gentle touch.

    A couple performing a tiny wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing using fine tweezers and gentle touch.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Couple performing a tiny wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing using precision tools on a white surface.

    Couple performing a tiny wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing using precision tools on a white surface.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Hands performing a tiny wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing to save and heal it.

    Hands performing a tiny wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing to save and heal it.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Once the repair was complete, the butterfly hesitated for a moment, as if testing its new appendage

    Person using tweezers to perform a delicate wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing for rescue.

    Person using tweezers to perform a delicate wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing for rescue.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Monarch butterfly with repaired wing perched on a finger inside a mesh butterfly enclosure after wing transplant.

    Monarch butterfly with repaired wing perched on a finger inside a mesh butterfly enclosure after wing transplant.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Butterfly with a broken wing perched on a finger after a tiny wing transplant performed to save it.

    Butterfly with a broken wing perched on a finger after a tiny wing transplant performed to save it.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Then, to their delight, it began to flutter around their home

    Man with glasses and white cap holding a butterfly on his finger after a tiny wing transplant to save it from injury.

    Man with glasses and white cap holding a butterfly on his finger after a tiny wing transplant to save it from injury.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    The small wings caught the sunlight as it swooped gracefully, finally able to fly as nature had intended

    Person holding butterfly after a tiny wing transplant, saving the butterfly with a broken wing in a backyard in Florida.

    Person holding butterfly after a tiny wing transplant, saving the butterfly with a broken wing in a backyard in Florida.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Later, the butterfly took off into the open air, leaving Skyler and her husband in awe

    Butterfly with a repaired wing flying outside near a house roof against a bright blue sky with clouds.

    Butterfly with a repaired wing flying outside near a house roof against a bright blue sky with clouds.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Skyler reflected on the experience with quiet joy

    Monarch butterfly with a broken wing on white flowers, showing a tiny wing transplant saving the butterfly.

    Monarch butterfly with a broken wing on white flowers, showing a tiny wing transplant saving the butterfly.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    “Even if she only has 24 hours left, at least she got to live them flying, free and fully. That’s all I could hope for”

    Monarch butterfly with a broken wing resting on white flowers, showing a delicate wing transplant from a caring couple.

    Monarch butterfly with a broken wing resting on white flowers, showing a delicate wing transplant from a caring couple.

    Image credits: skylerstelz

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!