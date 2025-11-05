ADVERTISEMENT

Skyler Stelz and her husband stumbled upon a striking monarch butterfly with a damaged wing, and they quickly realized there might be a way to give it a second chance. Despite knowing that the butterfly’s life could be short, Skyler was determined to make it a life worth living.

After some research, she discovered that others had successfully repaired butterfly wings using creative methods, which inspired her to try a similar approach herself. Skyler had previously saved the wings of a deceased butterfly in a small shadow box instead of discarding them, and she and her husband devised a plan to use those wings to mend the injured monarch.

Instagram

Skyler Stelz and her husband were enjoying a quiet day when they came across a beautiful monarch butterfly struggling in their yard

Couple standing outdoors on porch, smiling and posing together, linked to story about saving butterfly with broken wing.

Its delicate wings were damaged, leaving it unable to fly properly

Butterfly with a broken wing resting on a fabric surface after a delicate wing transplant procedure by a caring couple.

Skyler immediately felt a surge of compassion – she knew that even though butterflies have short lifespans, every moment of flight mattered

A person performing a tiny butterfly wing transplant on a monarch butterfly with a broken wing using tweezers.

Determined to help, she began researching ways to repair butterfly wings

Monarch butterfly with a broken wing held gently near a person's finger during a tiny wing transplant rescue effort.

Skyler learned that others had successfully used creative methods to mend broken wings, often borrowing materials from deceased butterflies

Couple performing a tiny butterfly wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing using tweezers carefully.

Close-up of a person performing a tiny wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing to save it.

She had previously kept the wings of a butterfly that had passed away, carefully preserving them in a small shadow box

Couple holding a butterfly with a broken wing, performing a tiny wing transplant to save it.

Rather than discard them, she realized they could be the key to giving this injured monarch a second chance

Close-up of hands performing a tiny butterfly wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing on a white surface.

With her husband by her side, Skyler carefully crafted a method to transplant the preserved wing onto the injured butterfly

Hands carefully performing a tiny wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing to save it.

It was delicate, precise work, requiring patience and steady hands

Close-up of a butterfly with a broken wing being carefully handled for a tiny wing transplant by a couple.

Couple performing a tiny wing transplant on a monarch butterfly with a broken wing inside a mesh enclosure.

Monarch butterfly with a broken wing undergoing a tiny wing transplant to save and restore its flight ability.

Hands performing a tiny wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing inside a mesh enclosure.

The couple worked slowly, making sure the wing was perfectly aligned and secured without harming the fragile creature

A couple performing a tiny wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing using fine tweezers and gentle touch.

Couple performing a tiny wing transplant to save a butterfly with a broken wing using precision tools on a white surface.

Hands performing a tiny wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing to save and heal it.

Once the repair was complete, the butterfly hesitated for a moment, as if testing its new appendage

Person using tweezers to perform a delicate wing transplant on a butterfly with a broken wing for rescue.

Monarch butterfly with repaired wing perched on a finger inside a mesh butterfly enclosure after wing transplant.

Butterfly with a broken wing perched on a finger after a tiny wing transplant performed to save it.

Then, to their delight, it began to flutter around their home

Man with glasses and white cap holding a butterfly on his finger after a tiny wing transplant to save it from injury.

The small wings caught the sunlight as it swooped gracefully, finally able to fly as nature had intended

Person holding butterfly after a tiny wing transplant, saving the butterfly with a broken wing in a backyard in Florida.

Later, the butterfly took off into the open air, leaving Skyler and her husband in awe

Butterfly with a repaired wing flying outside near a house roof against a bright blue sky with clouds.

Skyler reflected on the experience with quiet joy

Monarch butterfly with a broken wing on white flowers, showing a tiny wing transplant saving the butterfly.

“Even if she only has 24 hours left, at least she got to live them flying, free and fully. That’s all I could hope for”

Monarch butterfly with a broken wing resting on white flowers, showing a delicate wing transplant from a caring couple.

