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Bride Shocked When MOH Replaces The Dress That She Bought, And The Reason Ends Their Friendship
A smiling bride in a white dress and crown, surrounded by six bridesmaids in red dresses, all holding the bouquet.
Lifestyle, Occasions

Bride Shocked When MOH Replaces The Dress That She Bought, And The Reason Ends Their Friendship

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It’s often said that wedding planning reveals who your real friends are. Between money, guest lists, and no shortage of opinions on who wears what, tensions can boil over fast.

It’s something this bride’s maid of honor proved in a dispute involving an approved and paid-for maroon dress, a coffee-dyed “wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen,” and, as it turns out, a bit of lying and gaslighting thrown in for good measure.

After compromises and an ultimatum failed, the bride-to-be turned to Reddit to find out if uninviting the woman made her the jerk in this situation.

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    Image credits: Arlindo Gomes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This bride had decided on a color scheme, and she and her bridesmaids had landed on matching dresses that she paid for

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    Everyone was happy with their dress—or so she thought

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    Image credit: random67281001

    Image credits: Stephen Andrews / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    OP responded to some comments with more details

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    The commenters assured her she wasn’t the jerk in the situation

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    In an update, OP confirmed commenters’ suspicions that something else was afoot

    Image credits: Ben Iwara / Unsplash(not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    You get to call the shots on your wedding day, even if it means losing someone along the way

    Many brides have a particular idea of what their Big Day should look like, and this bride was no different. Describing herself as “sick” but otherwise “stable,” her wedding photos were especially important to her—they would exist for longer than the 20 or so years she said she had left, becoming a “lovely thing” for her husband and potential children to look at after she was gone.

    She’s far from alone in that priority. According to The Knot’s 2022 Real Weddings Study, 83% of couples say photo and video coverage is the most important element of their wedding day—a number that’s climbed even higher among Gen Z couples compared to millennials.

    That’s why she wanted to ensure that her bridal party looked cohesive. She chose a color scheme, worked with her bridesmaids to find dresses everyone liked, and covered the cost of the dresses herself before also paying for everyone’s alterations. It was no small gesture, considering bridesmaid dresses typically cost between $100 and $300 before alterations, shoes, and accessories are even factored in. It’s also why, when pushed to her limit, she entered the tricky territory of not only firing but also uninviting her maid of honor (MOH).

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    When it comes to firing a bridesmaid, the experts at Brides admit that this is a drastic measure and not one to be taken lightly. As they explain, “It’s not just about asking them to give up their place in your wedding party. The move speaks volumes about how you view your relationship with your friend.” That’s also why, as The Knot explains, “it really should be a last resort.”

    By the time the original poster (OP) uninvited her MOH, certain lines in the friendship had already been crossed: First, the MOH had rejected the dress the woman had already paid for, opting for a white dress instead. This in itself would have been enough to send many a bride over the edge. Then, she had refused to compromise (beyond putting her coffee grounds to questionable use). And when finally issued an ultimatum, she resorted to name-calling and a biting remark: that the OP would be better off not getting married because such obsessiveness would drive her husband-to-be away.

    Writing on the circumstances in which a bride may rightfully fire a bridesmaid, Claudia Giolitti-Wright, MA, LMFT, founder and clinical director of Psychotherapy for Young Women, says, “Sometimes, a bridesmaid’s behavior becomes consistently dismissive, unsupportive, or even disruptive to the wedding planning process. If someone is adding more stress than support (whether through drama, unreliability, or disregard for the bride’s wishes), it’s okay to rethink their role.”

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    By that measure, and as Redditors assured her, OP’s decision tracks. Because this wasn’t about “just a dress.” And OP’s subsequent update only reinforced that conclusion.

    As it later turned out, the MOH hadn’t simply changed her mind about the dress. She’d sold it behind OP’s back, claiming she needed the money due to a supposed student loan application mix-up. The OP had her doubts about this, but whatever the real reason, the damage was done. Because this had become less about a dress than broken trust—and unlike a hemline, trust isn’t easily or quickly repaired. And for a bride already planning a small ceremony, every person standing beside her had to be someone she trusted completely, which is why Redditors believed she’d made the right call.

    Would you have uninvited your MOH under the same circumstances, or is there a version of the situation where you’d have given her a second chance? Let us know in the comments.

    Commenters agreed that the MOH was the unreasonable one and that OP was better off without her

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    Cas Wilmot

    Cas Wilmot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Cas is a proofreader at Bored Panda. She lives in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, where she enjoys taking long walks with her dogs, getting immersed in true crime stories, dabbling in various arts and crafts, and building puzzles (when her cat permits it).

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    Cas Wilmot

    Cas Wilmot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Cas is a proofreader at Bored Panda. She lives in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, where she enjoys taking long walks with her dogs, getting immersed in true crime stories, dabbling in various arts and crafts, and building puzzles (when her cat permits it).

    Read less »
    Viktorija Strelciunaite

    Viktorija Strelciunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I work as a list maker at Bored Panda, where my main responsibilities include researching and creating blog articles as well as sometimes helping with covers creation. Searching and creating interesting and viral topics helps me to be up to date with various topics and helping with covers enhances my creativity. In my free time, I like taking and editing aesthetic pictures, being active - walking, running and working out at the gym and playing video games. Also from a young age I love everything from various fantasy worlds - movies, games, tv shows. I really believe in positivity, equality and being kind to each other!

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    Viktorija Strelciunaite

    Viktorija Strelciunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I work as a list maker at Bored Panda, where my main responsibilities include researching and creating blog articles as well as sometimes helping with covers creation. Searching and creating interesting and viral topics helps me to be up to date with various topics and helping with covers enhances my creativity. In my free time, I like taking and editing aesthetic pictures, being active - walking, running and working out at the gym and playing video games. Also from a young age I love everything from various fantasy worlds - movies, games, tv shows. I really believe in positivity, equality and being kind to each other!

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