Bride Gives Parents The First Dance They Didn’t Have

A wedding is one the most beautiful celebrations marking a new union of two people in love. Years later, people recall the happy moments of party: the flavor of the cake, speeches, and, of course, the first dance. Unfortunately, not everyone gets to enjoy having a boogie with their brand-new spouse. Zoe’s parents, Jacque and Chris Ford, eloped when they were just 18 and never got the chance to have their first dance. On her wedding day, Zoe decided to change that, giving the best gift to her mum and dad.

On her wedding day, Zoe decided to surprise her parents with a tear-jerking announcement, wanting to give her beloved parents the chance to experience the moment they had missed out years ago.

“As some of you may or may not know, my parents ran away when they were 18 and got married in secret,” Zoe spoke to the wedding guests. “They never got their own first dance. So, we would like to give that to you guys as a thank you for always being there for us and supporting us,” she continued her beautiful announcement.

The parents of the bride could barely hold back the tears after their daughter’s speech. Teary-eyed and emotional, Jacque and Chris finally shared their first dance, to Ellie Goulding’s cover of “Your Song” by Elton John. This intimate moment touched everyone present, leaving no dry eye in the room.

According to an article in Insider, the couple had renewed their vows back in 2017 at Israel’s Sea of Galilee, but they hadn’t had a formal ceremony with their loved ones. It was mostly due to Jacque’s shy nature – the mother of the bride is not the one for spotlight. The couple believe that they didn’t need a grand celebration to affirm their love.

However, Zoe’s thoughtful act brought a change of heart to Jacque and Chris. It was definitely the most beautiful gift she could’ve given them on her wedding day. Jacque confessed, “We were like, ‘We don’t need a wedding.’ But to have that moment Zoe gave to us… that fulfilled me in a way that I didn’t even know I wanted or needed. It was a beautiful moment to have with him.”

It might seem like just a dance, but the significance goes way deeper; it shows Zoe’s deep appreciation and love for her parents. During their first dance, Chris and Jacque got to relive their youth and experience the butterflies all over again.

The video of Zoe’s speech and her parents’ first dance went viral on social media platforms, making millions of people go “awwww”. A lot of commentators were asking for Zoe’s mom’s skincare routine, because she looked so radiant. Perhaps it’s all because of love?

Zoe’s wedding not only celebrated the beginning of her journey with her new husband Ezra but also honored her parents in a heartwarming way. Their love raised a kind and thoughtful daughter and set a great example of how a marriage should be.

Treat your partner with respect and kindness and try to speak to them in your love language. The world can be chaotic and uncertain – a partner can be a safe harbor that helps to weather any storm.

Hopefully, all of us get to experience love like Jacques and Chris. We wish them and newlyweds Zoe and Ezra all the happiness in love.

