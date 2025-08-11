Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mother Humiliated In Front Of Wedding Guests When Her Pet Pig Ruins Daughter’s Wedding
Woman holding a pet pig closely, highlighting the pet pig involved in a wedding incident with guests around.
Society

Mother Humiliated In Front Of Wedding Guests When Her Pet Pig Ruins Daughter’s Wedding

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where young families more often have pets than children, bringing your four-legged friend to someone’s wedding doesn’t seem like a big deal. In fact, according to a survey by WeddingWire, one-third of pet owners have included their pets in their engagement or wedding.

But this mother and daughter got into a huge fight about the mom bringing her pet pig to the daughter’s wedding. After the animal caused a ruckus during the reception, the women had a spat in front of the guests, causing the mother to feel publicly humiliated. Still, the bride sparked a discussion about what kind of animals should be allowed at weddings.

RELATED:

    A mother brought a pet pig to her daughter’s wedding and got kicked out for it

    Image credits: seyfutdinovaolga / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Since the pig caused a mess during the reception, the bride asked whether her mother bringing it was appropriate in the first place

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: beautifulmomentstudio23 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: GaudiLab / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: MadLadyBug8

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emotional support animals don’t automatically get access to public spaces

    Image credits: pvproductions / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pets and animals provide us with a great deal of comfort, and a whopping 72% of Americans say they have a pet at home. Interestingly, 18% of those pet owners also have had them certified as emotional support animals.

    An emotional support animal (ESA) is not the same as a service animal. Service animals are trained specifically to aid a person with their emotional or physical disability. The main difference between an ESA and a service animal is that they do some sort of task. If an animal just makes you feel better, it’s an emotional support animal.

    Still, only people with a mental health condition can get a pet certified to be an ESA. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), a licensed mental health professional has to sign off on the certification. “It provides therapeutic emotional support to alleviate a symptom or effect of the disability of the patient/client, and not merely as a pet,” the agency adds.

    You can’t take an emotional support animal with you on a plane, since they don’t have public access or air travel protections. The same goes for other public spaces: say, a café that isn’t animal-friendly can deny entry to an ESA if it chooses to.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You can get a pot-bellied pig to be an emotional support animal

    Image credits: DejaVu Designs / freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to the ADA, dogs are the most common service animals, but sometimes miniature horses are trained to be service animals as well. As for emotional support animals, many kinds can get certified to become ESAs. Most ESAs are dogs as well, but other people have cats, birds, pigs, rabbits, mice, and miniature horses as emotional support animals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are no accurate statistics about how many Americans keep pot-bellied pigs as pets, but the estimates are around 250,000 to 1 million. A pot-bellied pig is a miniature or a mini pig. According to the American Mini Pig Association, pot-bellied pigs can grow up to about 120 pounds and 15 to 20 inches tall. However, in some states or counties, they might be illegal as pets. There might be size and weight restrictions, or they might only be allowed as pets in rural areas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, there shouldn’t be any problems with getting a pet pig certified as an ESA. There are several upsides to having them as emotional support animals:

    • They’re calm and docile, and love to be scratched and cuddled, so they’re great for reducing our anxiety and removing our worries.
    • They help us socialize, as they need to be walked just like dogs. They can even help people manage their social anxiety disorders, as going out for a walk with a pet mini pig can be a great conversation starter.
    • They’re only as tall as dogs when they reach the age of 5, so they have the perfect stature, not too small and not too big. Some owners even allow their pet pigs into their beds or on couches to cuddle.
    • Pot-bellied pigs are trainable, and you can train yours to behave in public and walk on a leash properly. If they’re not trained, they might behave like the pig that the mother in this story owned. They meander, investigate every scrap of litter, and have a restless appetite, which prompts them to always be on the search for food. Experts note that a lot of time and effort go into correcting this type of behavior in miniature pigs.

    Most people sided with the bride: “She was entitled and rude as hell”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, others blamed the bride for not banning the pig from the wedding more firmly

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Pets
    rescue animals
    wedding
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    3

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taking a pig to a Muslim wedding, and she doesn't see a problem? Got to be fake. Anyway, station people outside - they can take turns, but don't let your guard down.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was getting hopeful that no one would say ESH or YTAs ... and temporarily forgot that her mother wasn't the only self-important narcissistic d****e bag out there... 100% NTA. An old friend in Spain has a mature PB pig as a pet and doesn't even allow it in the house (has its own piece of land and fancy shelter) since she grew to adult size, and can be dangerous, size-wise if she barges around. The fact that her mother even pushed for it is a red flag.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Taking a pig to a Muslim wedding, and she doesn't see a problem? Got to be fake. Anyway, station people outside - they can take turns, but don't let your guard down.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was getting hopeful that no one would say ESH or YTAs ... and temporarily forgot that her mother wasn't the only self-important narcissistic d****e bag out there... 100% NTA. An old friend in Spain has a mature PB pig as a pet and doesn't even allow it in the house (has its own piece of land and fancy shelter) since she grew to adult size, and can be dangerous, size-wise if she barges around. The fact that her mother even pushed for it is a red flag.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT