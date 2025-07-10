Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Puts All ‘Plus-Size’ Guests At Special ‘Weight Watchers’ Table: “It Was ‘Body Positive'”
Bride smiling with bouquet, celebrating body positive wedding and plus-size guests at special weight watchers table.
Family, Relationships

Bride Puts All ‘Plus-Size’ Guests At Special ‘Weight Watchers’ Table: “It Was ‘Body Positive'”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

You know, people tend to believe in the best – and even when we deal with the most vile manifestations of human nature, we still sometimes subconsciously believe that it’s all accidental, and that it’s not out of malice. However, even if that’s the case, we all know exactly where the road paved with good intentions actually leads…

Today’s story of ours, first told a few weeks ago by the user u/Basic-Donut2903, quite possibly falls into this category, too. In fact, even if the author’s sister didn’t mean to hurt her – what happened looks absolutely disgusting from her side. However, let’s take things in order.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post is 32 years old and she has a sister, two years younger than her, who got married recently

    Image credits: Juliano Astc / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author was a bridesmaid, and she did her best to help her sister with wedding planning

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Basic-Donut2903

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, after showing up at the reception, the woman found her place at the corner table with the sign: “Weight watchers”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Basic-Donut2903

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author is a plus-size person, while her sister and the other fam are quite slim, so she definitely found this disgusting

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Basic-Donut2903

    Image credits:Viktorya Sergeeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, after being asked about this directly, the bride simply tried to laugh it off, claiming that it’s a “body positive thing”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Basic-Donut2903

    The author simply left in tears – and then decided to take this situation online, seeking support from netizens

    So, the Original Poster (OP) says that she is 32 years old, and she is two years older than her sister, who got married a couple of weeks ago. The author was the bridesmaid, so she spent a lot of time helping with the wedding planning, and a lot of money on the dress, hair and gift – as it turns out, only to then simply walk out of the reception. In fact, for a very objective reason, I must say.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Our heroine herself says that she’s a “plus-size” person – from about her mid-twenties – while her sister and almost all the other relatives are quite slim. Now imagine how stunned the author was when, after showing up at the reception, she saw that she was seated at a table with a sign that said: “Weight watchers!”

    Yes, you read that right. All the other relatives were sitting at another, common table, and only the original poster was “hidden in the corner” along with the other “plus-size” guests. When our heroine cornered the bride and asked what the hell was going on, she simply laughed in her face, suggested she not be “so sensitive,” and then declared that it was actually “a body positive thing.”

    The author simply stood there, thought, and then walked up to the table with the gifts, grabbed hers and left in tears. The bride didn’t even notice her absence, while the parents called a couple of hours later.

    Both agreed that the youngest daughter was being unreasonable, but nevertheless advised the OP to simply “suck it up” and go on. But our heroine simply couldn’t come to terms with such a direct insult, and decided to take it online seeking people’s support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Miriam Alonso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We want to say right away that literally any discrimination – on any basis – is a completely unacceptable practice, and even the fact that these two women are sisters in no way justifies the bride’s behavior in this situation. So, the fact that the original poster was outraged by such an idea is absolutely correct.

    Moreover, many – even the most disgusting – attempts to discriminate against people on various grounds in human history were presented under the slogan that the discriminated ones would allegedly “feel more comfortable” among people like themselves. Needless to say, such attempts didn’t lead to anything good.

    Incidentally, it would be interesting to know how the other guests at the table reacted to this “initiative” of the bride’s. Apparently, there was no loud indignation on their part – otherwise, the original poster would’ve definitely found out about it. So yes, of course, this prank of the bride’s has nothing to do with body positivity.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments condemned this situation in nearly the same way, if not more aggressively, fully supporting our heroine. Even if the bride didn’t want to do anything reprehensible, acting like this, in the opinion of the responders, is completely unacceptable. “That’s not body positivity,” someone wrote in the comments. “That’s an attempt to shame everyone at that table.”

    So, by the way, what do you, our dear readers, think about the described case? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

    The commenters unanimously sided with the author, claiming that her sister behaved in an ugly way and unreasonably, directly insulting both the sister and the other plus-size guests

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Gee, Mom and Dad, thanks for your support in a moment like this. Don't bother to set up a Fatty Table for me at the next family get together. I won't be squeezing myself through your doorway anymore."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hr_7 avatar
    H R
    H R
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh goodness no. The sister should have been at the family table.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Gee, Mom and Dad, thanks for your support in a moment like this. Don't bother to set up a Fatty Table for me at the next family get together. I won't be squeezing myself through your doorway anymore."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hr_7 avatar
    H R
    H R
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh goodness no. The sister should have been at the family table.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT