Bride Puts All ‘Plus-Size’ Guests At Special ‘Weight Watchers’ Table: “It Was ‘Body Positive'”

You know, people tend to believe in the best – and even when we deal with the most vile manifestations of human nature, we still sometimes subconsciously believe that it’s all accidental, and that it’s not out of malice. However, even if that’s the case, we all know exactly where the road paved with good intentions actually leads…

Today’s story of ours, first told a few weeks ago by the user u/Basic-Donut2903, quite possibly falls into this category, too. In fact, even if the author’s sister didn’t mean to hurt her – what happened looks absolutely disgusting from her side. However, let’s take things in order.

The author of the post is 32 years old and she has a sister, two years younger than her, who got married recently

Image credits: Juliano Astc / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author was a bridesmaid, and she did her best to help her sister with wedding planning

Image credits: Basic-Donut2903

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, after showing up at the reception, the woman found her place at the corner table with the sign: “Weight watchers”

Image credits: Basic-Donut2903

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author is a plus-size person, while her sister and the other fam are quite slim, so she definitely found this disgusting

Image credits: Basic-Donut2903

Image credits:Viktorya Sergeeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, after being asked about this directly, the bride simply tried to laugh it off, claiming that it’s a “body positive thing”

Image credits: Basic-Donut2903

The author simply left in tears – and then decided to take this situation online, seeking support from netizens

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that she is 32 years old, and she is two years older than her sister, who got married a couple of weeks ago. The author was the bridesmaid, so she spent a lot of time helping with the wedding planning, and a lot of money on the dress, hair and gift – as it turns out, only to then simply walk out of the reception. In fact, for a very objective reason, I must say.

Our heroine herself says that she’s a “plus-size” person – from about her mid-twenties – while her sister and almost all the other relatives are quite slim. Now imagine how stunned the author was when, after showing up at the reception, she saw that she was seated at a table with a sign that said: “Weight watchers!”

Yes, you read that right. All the other relatives were sitting at another, common table, and only the original poster was “hidden in the corner” along with the other “plus-size” guests. When our heroine cornered the bride and asked what the hell was going on, she simply laughed in her face, suggested she not be “so sensitive,” and then declared that it was actually “a body positive thing.”

The author simply stood there, thought, and then walked up to the table with the gifts, grabbed hers and left in tears. The bride didn’t even notice her absence, while the parents called a couple of hours later.

Both agreed that the youngest daughter was being unreasonable, but nevertheless advised the OP to simply “suck it up” and go on. But our heroine simply couldn’t come to terms with such a direct insult, and decided to take it online seeking people’s support.

Image credits: Miriam Alonso / Pexels (not the actual photo)

We want to say right away that literally any discrimination – on any basis – is a completely unacceptable practice, and even the fact that these two women are sisters in no way justifies the bride’s behavior in this situation. So, the fact that the original poster was outraged by such an idea is absolutely correct.

Moreover, many – even the most disgusting – attempts to discriminate against people on various grounds in human history were presented under the slogan that the discriminated ones would allegedly “feel more comfortable” among people like themselves. Needless to say, such attempts didn’t lead to anything good.

Incidentally, it would be interesting to know how the other guests at the table reacted to this “initiative” of the bride’s. Apparently, there was no loud indignation on their part – otherwise, the original poster would’ve definitely found out about it. So yes, of course, this prank of the bride’s has nothing to do with body positivity.

People in the comments condemned this situation in nearly the same way, if not more aggressively, fully supporting our heroine. Even if the bride didn’t want to do anything reprehensible, acting like this, in the opinion of the responders, is completely unacceptable. “That’s not body positivity,” someone wrote in the comments. “That’s an attempt to shame everyone at that table.”

So, by the way, what do you, our dear readers, think about the described case? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

The commenters unanimously sided with the author, claiming that her sister behaved in an ugly way and unreasonably, directly insulting both the sister and the other plus-size guests

