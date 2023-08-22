Bride Asks 15 Men That Helped Her Escape Abuse To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Many fairytales end with a beautiful wedding. Bride walks down the aisle, accompanied by her father. But what if her father is a villain scarier than any of the fairytale ones? Ivy Jurgensen was a teenager when her father was convicted for heinous crimes. But she did not give up on life or love and on her special day she walked down the aisle accompanied not by one but by 15 men who played an important role in her life and who cherish the gorgeous heroine Ivy grew up to be.

Walking down the aisle is a nerve wracking moment for any bride. That’s why it’s important to hold onto someone strong, like father figure

Image credits: srofficerivy

Ivy Jurgensen, a 28-year-old bride made sure her wedding was an unforgettable one not only for her but also for everyone attending and, as it turns out, to the internauts. Video of her walking down the aisle accompanied by 15 men quickly went viral, warming the hearts of thousands.

No child should experience abuse, especially at the hand of adult they trust. Ivy’s father was convicted of awful crimes against children. Such trauma leaves a deep scar in one’s soul and not everyone can recover. Luckily, Ivy had amazing men in her life who were willing to help her and show what a real father figure is – loving, kind, protective. “They’ve played huge roles in my life, in protecting and providing for me when I didn’t ask them to” Ivy shared in an interview.

Ivy, who had a tumultuous childhood, wished to honor all those special men on her most important day. Amongst them were her biological brother and uncle, close friends, brother-in-law, and coaches from school. However, one of the most principal figures was her school resource officer, a man she credits for saving her life. When she was a teenager, experiencing abuse, he was the one she confided to. He provided unwavering support to her while she was making the steps towards a better life.

Ivy, a beautiful 28YO bride had 15 men walk her down the aisle – now that’s a strong support system!

Image credits: milesfowler

Image credits: milesfowler

Young Ivy was raised to distrust law enforcement – a sentiment many people share. Yet, it was a school resource officer that changed the trajectory of her life for better. “I started to trust my school resource officer and I realized that he had a big heart and he loved his job and that he really he did care about his students in his school and his community he served” she recalled the beginning of the journey.His kindness inspired her to become a school resource officer herself, help children in need and turn their life around for the better, like the officer did for her. Now that’s an amazing way to repay the kindness she experienced and carry on the legacy.

As Ivy, now a grown up, strong and beautiful woman, walked towards new life with her husband Tristen. This symbolized not only a beginning of a married life but also her journey towards healing, hope, and love. Ivy noted having them there during the ceremony symbolized their approval and blessing, paving a path forward towards a happy future. “Without them, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today in my life”

When the bride walked down the aisle, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room – I know I shed a tear when I watched the video. Ivy’s happy ending sent a powerful message to other survivors of abuse – there are far more kind people than there are monsters and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Light of smiling whilst looking at your beloved, going to bed feeling safe and having hopes and dreams for the future.

Each man helped her throughout her tumultuous early life – her father was later arrested for child abuse

Image credits: srofficerivy

She is especially grateful to her school resource officer – his kindness and help inspired her to become one

Image credits: srofficerivy

Abuse is very prevalent is our society – on average, nearly 20 people per minute are abused. These numbers are hard to imagine, and abuse can be happening close to us. If you recognise signs of abuse – adult or child – reach out to them. Those who suffer often feel alone, isolated and scared to speak out – exactly the state their abuser wants them to be. That’s why it’s important to ensure them they’re not alone and that you believe them. Never confront their abuser directly – they can later “punish” their victim for speaking out. If you believe they are in grave danger – call authorities.

As much as you want to tell abuse victim just pack up and leave, avoid doing that. If everything was as easy breezy, there would be no problems. Leaving an abusive situation can be extremely difficult – victims often are dependent on the abuser either emotional or financially. Humans cannot just stop loving, so they spend years believing that their abuse would change – respect survivor’s timelines as they emotionally prepare to severe the tie and move forward.

Only in a safe environment, someone suffering from abuse can come out and ask for help. Having one person who listens and understands can be lifesaving – believing that there is something better than pain keeps them going. You already know the person you want to help deserves more – be there for them until they find their own power.

Abuse does not define a person and Ivy is an inspiring proof of that. She is hopeful for the future and aspires to help others

Image credits: milesfowler

After the darkest night comes the brightest morning. Ivy’s childhood was dark and painful; now she is thriving and surrounded by love. She looks forward to the future – she hopes to turn her experience and remarkable journey towards healing into a book. Ivy hopes that this book will help others, show them that they can transform their trauma into power just like she did.

Ivy’s story is a testament that trauma doesn’t define a person – they are so much more. They are friends who listen, people with interesting hobbies, people with kind hearts. Many trauma survivors choose to fight for others, sharing their pain to help others or even prevent trauma from happening. To turn pain into something big, bright, and beautiful requires enormous amounts of strength and resilience. And that’s the beauty of human nature.

Watch heartwarming video here:

