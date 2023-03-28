Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride’s Aunt Says Her Wedding Was Just A Cover To “Rub Family’s Face In Her Great, Fancy, Rich Life”
32points
Occasions, Social Issues1 hour ago

Bride’s Aunt Says Her Wedding Was Just A Cover To “Rub Family’s Face In Her Great, Fancy, Rich Life”

Justin Sandberg and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Big weddings can get a bad rap. Too often, people spend way beyond their means, borrow from family members and create all sorts of drama. Other times shaky couples think a blow-out wedding will, somehow, resolve their relationship issues. But if it’s a solid marriage with two, well-off people, one would think there wouldn’t be any harm.

A woman shared her experience with a jealous family and a big wedding. She and her husband both have great careers and wanted to celebrate with a large, three-day event. Unfortunately, some of her extended family took umbrage and twisted the celebration into a personal attack against themselves.

Big weddings can seem like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a massive celebration

Image credits: Álvaro CvG (not the actual photo)

So a well-off couple wanted to use their earnings and love of hosting events to really make their ceremony special

They planned multiple events, gifts, and other fun activities to take place over three days

Image credits: Dimitri Kuliuk (not the actual photo)

But some in the bride’s family decided that the whole thing was a ploy to show off

Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)

Jealousy got the best of them and they accused OP of wanting to rub her wealth in their face

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: weddingwoe34

Commenters reassured OP that she was absolutely not in the wrong

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda