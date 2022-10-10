Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Is Furious After Fiancé Returns Her Wedding Dress And Replaces It With One His Mom Picked Out, Asks If She’s Wrong
Bride Is Furious After Fiancé Returns Her Wedding Dress And Replaces It With One His Mom Picked Out, Asks If She’s Wrong

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

It’s no secret that weddings are synonymous with stress as the pressure and expectations the happy couple feels to live up to are often off the charts. And among the many important decisions brides go through when planning one of the happiest days in their lives, the dress usually falls right at the top of the list.

Finding the perfect gown that matches your personality and makes you feel and look beautiful is no easy task. But when you finally spot one and then discover your fiancé had the audacity to return it without your permission, well, you can only imagine this woman’s fury.

“I hate to admit that wedding planning has been an absolute nightmare,” recently wrote a 28-year-old bride-to-be in the popular AITA subreddit. The woman reached out to the community to ask if she was wrong to blow up at her fiancé for refusing to find common ground (read: yield to ridiculous requests) with his mom. Turns out, the lady had a specific “vision” for the big day, and she wouldn’t settle for anything less.

Below, you can read the full story featuring the intrusive mother-in-law as well as the verdict readers were quick to deem. Then decide for yourself if the situation was handled appropriately, and be sure to weigh in on the discussion in the comments!

One bride recently shared how she blew up at her fiancé for returning the wedding dress without her permission

Image credits: PhotoMIX Company (not the actual photo)

Unsure of how to handle the situation, the woman asked the internet for perspective

Image credits: Dmitry Zvolskiy (not the actual photo)

Later on, she added an update to clarify some details about the incident

Readers unanimously sided with the bride, with many suggesting that her fiancé’s behavior was a huge red flag

Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Show All Contributors
Kensi
Kensi
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I really hope this lady run and called off the wedding. This would only get worse and worse.

Allison B
Allison B
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Agreed. I mean I often think the aita posts where commenter tell OP to leave their SO are too quick to do so but in this case she should definitely leave. This is a bad and creepy situation.

