Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Brian Laundrie’s Parents Issue Statement After Release Of Bombshell Doc About Gabby Petito
Crime, News

Brian Laundrie’s Parents Issue Statement After Release Of Bombshell Doc About Gabby Petito

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents of Brian Laundrie, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, have released a statement through their lawyer, slamming the Netflix documentary American Murder: Gabby Petito, which debuted last Monday (February 17).

The production, labeled as “misleading” by the lawyer, Steven Bertolino, delves into the murder-suicide case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who was strangled by her boyfriend, Brian, in August 2021 during a cross-country road trip.

Highlights
  • Brian Laundrie's parents issued a statement criticizing Netflix documentary as 'misleading.'
  • Documentary titled 'American Murder: Gabby Petito' released on February 17.
  • Gabby Petito's mother forgave Brian for his actions, but not his parents.
  • The documentary highlights Laundries' silence and reluctance to cooperate during Gabby's disappearance.

Brian, who was 23 at the time, left her body abandoned at a Wyoming campsite before returning to his Florida home, confessing to the crime in a note, and ultimately taking his own life.

“They’ve had more than enough time to share ‘their truth,'” one user said.

RELATED:

    The family of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old who strangled his girlfriend to death in 2021, has slammed the Netflix documentary’s account of the crime, calling it “inaccurate”

    Woman in Zion Outdoors shirt smiling in a canyon, related to Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito news context.

    Image credits: gabspetito

    “The documentary contained many inaccuracies, incorrect juxtapositions of timelines, and misstatements and omissions of fact,” Bertolino said, pleading for the families involved to be left to mourn in peace.

    Released earlier this week, the documentary provides new insight into the final days of the 22-year-old vlogger, including previously unseen texts, diary entries, and personal footage.

    A family posing outside a stately building; related to Brian Laundrie's parents' statement on Gabby Petito documentary.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Netflix

    The production also draws attention to the Laundrie family’s lack of communication with Petito’s parents during her disappearance. 

    In particular, it focuses on the unanswered messages from Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, who desperately sought information about their daughter’s whereabouts.

    Bertolino spoke exclusively to The Sun, expressing the Laundries’ frustration with the documentary’s portrayal of events, describing it as “one perspective depicted as the ‘truth’ seen through a biased lens.”

    Young couple sitting in a van interior, smiling at the camera, related to Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito story.

    Image credits: Netflix

    While the attorney declined to specifically address which parts of the documentary he was referring to, he maintained that his clients had been consistent in their statements and actions.

    As the documentary shows, Brian’s parents have remained largely silent throughout the investigation, hiring Bertolino shortly after finding out what their son had done and handing communications over to him.

    Gabby’s parents said they have forgiven Brian, but they have been unable to extend the same forgiveness to his parents

    A man giving a woman a piggyback ride on a wooded path, smiling and joyful.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Netflix

    The documentary also revisits the legal battles between the two families, including the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents against the Laundries for intentional and reckless infliction of emotional distress.

    Both families opted to settle out of court, reluctantly agreeing to avoid further legal expenses and personal conflict.

    I’m sorry, but I can’t provide a description of this image.

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, extended an olive branch to the Laundries during an appearance at Nashville’s CrimeCon in May 2024, stating that she had come to “forgive” Brian for what he did.

    “I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, that I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life,” she said.

    “I speak for myself here when I say, ‘Brian, I forgive you.’”

    Image credits: Netflix

    Schmidt was unable to extend the same courtesy to Brian’s mother, Roberta, referring to her as “pure evil,” and stating that she does not “deserve forgiveness.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I see no empathy in your eyes, no remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions,” Schmidt added.

    “His parents deserve whatever comes their way.” Netizens took to social media to express their anger toward Brian’s parents

    Text comment discussing Brian Laundrie's parents and their response to recent developments about Gabby Petito.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post about Brian Laundrie's parents' statement following documentary release on Gabby Petito.

    Elizabeth Shurba's comment expressing strong views on Brian Laundrie's parents regarding Gabby Petito case.

    Screenshot of a comment about Brian Laundrie's parents addressing Gabby Petito documentary.

    Comment on Brian Laundrie's parents' statement about Gabby Petito documentary release.

    Text comment questioning the actions of Brian Laundrie's parents related to Gabby Petito investigation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Brian Laundrie's parents' stance on Gabby Petito documentary, mentioning their rights regarding inaccuracies.

    Text message criticizing Brian Laundrie's parents in relation to a documentary about Gabby Petito.

    Comment on Brian Laundrie's parents' response after Gabby Petito documentary release.

    Public comment addresses Brian Laundrie's parents' statement on Gabby Petito documentary.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me guess, the documentary says they knew what he did before they say that they knew, and now they are unhappy that people might blame them for inflicting emotional harm against her parents.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His parents could've helped the investigation + they refused. They deserve whatever happens next. They KNEW their SON killed Gabby.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let me guess, the documentary says they knew what he did before they say that they knew, and now they are unhappy that people might blame them for inflicting emotional harm against her parents.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His parents could've helped the investigation + they refused. They deserve whatever happens next. They KNEW their SON killed Gabby.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda