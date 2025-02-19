Brian Laundrie’s Parents Issue Statement After Release Of Bombshell Doc About Gabby Petito

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents of Brian Laundrie, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, have released a statement through their lawyer, slamming the Netflix documentary American Murder: Gabby Petito, which debuted last Monday (February 17).

The production, labeled as “misleading” by the lawyer, Steven Bertolino, delves into the murder-suicide case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who was strangled by her boyfriend, Brian, in August 2021 during a cross-country road trip.

Highlights Brian Laundrie's parents issued a statement criticizing Netflix documentary as 'misleading.'

Documentary titled 'American Murder: Gabby Petito' released on February 17.

Gabby Petito's mother forgave Brian for his actions, but not his parents.

The documentary highlights Laundries' silence and reluctance to cooperate during Gabby's disappearance.

Brian, who was 23 at the time, left her body abandoned at a Wyoming campsite before returning to his Florida home, confessing to the crime in a note, and ultimately taking his own life.

“They’ve had more than enough time to share ‘their truth,'” one user said.

The family of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old who strangled his girlfriend to death in 2021, has slammed the Netflix documentary’s account of the crime, calling it “inaccurate”

Image credits: gabspetito

“The documentary contained many inaccuracies, incorrect juxtapositions of timelines, and misstatements and omissions of fact,” Bertolino said, pleading for the families involved to be left to mourn in peace.

Released earlier this week, the documentary provides new insight into the final days of the 22-year-old vlogger, including previously unseen texts, diary entries, and personal footage.

Image credits: Netflix

The production also draws attention to the Laundrie family’s lack of communication with Petito’s parents during her disappearance.

In particular, it focuses on the unanswered messages from Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, who desperately sought information about their daughter’s whereabouts.

Bertolino spoke exclusively to The Sun, expressing the Laundries’ frustration with the documentary’s portrayal of events, describing it as “one perspective depicted as the ‘truth’ seen through a biased lens.”

Image credits: Netflix

While the attorney declined to specifically address which parts of the documentary he was referring to, he maintained that his clients had been consistent in their statements and actions.

As the documentary shows, Brian’s parents have remained largely silent throughout the investigation, hiring Bertolino shortly after finding out what their son had done and handing communications over to him.

Gabby’s parents said they have forgiven Brian, but they have been unable to extend the same forgiveness to his parents

Image credits: Netflix

The documentary also revisits the legal battles between the two families, including the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s parents against the Laundries for intentional and reckless infliction of emotional distress.

Both families opted to settle out of court, reluctantly agreeing to avoid further legal expenses and personal conflict.

Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, extended an olive branch to the Laundries during an appearance at Nashville’s CrimeCon in May 2024, stating that she had come to “forgive” Brian for what he did.

“I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, that I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life,” she said.

“I speak for myself here when I say, ‘Brian, I forgive you.’”

Image credits: Netflix

Schmidt was unable to extend the same courtesy to Brian’s mother, Roberta, referring to her as “pure evil,” and stating that she does not “deserve forgiveness.”

“I see no empathy in your eyes, no remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions,” Schmidt added.

“His parents deserve whatever comes their way.” Netizens took to social media to express their anger toward Brian’s parents

