Meet Breuer, The Labrador Winning Instagram While Keeping His Late Brother’s Spirit Alive
Chocolate Labrador puppy sitting on green grass, wearing a colorful collar and looking back towards the camera.
Animals, Dogs

Meet Breuer, The Labrador Winning Instagram While Keeping His Late Brother’s Spirit Alive

Hidrėlėy
In a cozy corner of Instagram, one chocolate Labrador is winning hearts with his playful charm. Meet Breuer, the star of @chase.n.breu.labradors. Since he was born in April 2020, Breuer has been spreading smiles with his love for fetch, naps, and outdoor adventures.

Breuer’s story also honors his older brother, Chase, a calm, kind yellow Lab born in 2009. Chase helped raise 12 foster puppies and was the heart of the family until he passed in early 2021. Though they only shared a short time together, Chase left a lasting mark. His gentle spirit still lives on through Breuer and the joyful moments shared on their page.

More info: Instagram

    Meet Breuer, the adorable chocolate Labrador whose playful nature is winning hearts everywhere

    Young woman sitting on grass with Breuer the Labrador, smiling and posing beside a black soccer ball outdoors

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Chocolate Labrador Breuer resting peacefully on a person's arm, capturing hearts on Instagram.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Chocolate Labrador puppy sitting on grass, capturing hearts on Instagram while honoring his late brother’s memory.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    His journey began alongside his older brother, Chase, a wise yellow Lab who spent 11 years as the heart of the family and a loving “uncle” to 12 foster pups

    Young girl smiling and hugging Breuer, the Labrador winning Instagram with his late brother’s spirit alive outdoors.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Two Labradors, one chocolate and one yellow, resting in the back of a car, showcasing the bond and spirit of brotherhood.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Chocolate Labrador puppy named Breuer sitting on green grass wearing a collar and leash, showcasing Labrador charm.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Labrador Breuer running on grass with a light-colored older Labrador lying nearby on a sunny day

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Though Chase crossed the rainbow bridge in January 2021, just months after Breuer joined the family, his presence still lingers

    Two Labradors, one yellow and one chocolate, lying on grass and sidewalk on a sunny day, showcasing loyal companionship.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Two Labradors, one cream and one chocolate, on a white blanket in a green yard, capturing Breuer’s Instagram charm.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Today, Breuer carries on his legacy, stealing the spotlight with his goofy faces, wagging tail, and joyful adventures

    Chocolate Labrador named Breuer happily sitting outdoors with eyes closed and tongue out while being petted.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Chocolate Labrador puppy sitting in a shopping cart with tongue out, featured on Instagram honoring late brother's spirit.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Through his playful energy and charm, Breuer has built a community where dog lovers find smiles, stories, and a reminder of how pets make life better

    Chocolate Labrador standing on pavement with a football, winning Instagram attention and honoring his late brother’s spirit.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Chocolate Labrador wearing a red bandana lying in the grass under green bushes, reflecting Breuer’s Instagram popularity.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Though their time together was brief, Breuer honors Chase with every moment of love

    Chocolate Labrador sitting on grass, showcasing the Labrador winning Instagram with a calm and attentive expression.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Chocolate Labrador Breuer lying on a couch looking happy and relaxed indoors with a blue toy nearby.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Chocolate Labrador puppy wearing an orange collar, sitting contentedly in a person's lap outdoors.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Chocolate Labrador puppy sitting on grass, representing Breuer the Labrador winning Instagram with a soulful, hopeful expression.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Dogs are our sidekicks and cheerleaders — Chase and now Breuer remind us how these little furballs always know how to make us smile when we need it most

    Young woman crouching next to Breuer, the Labrador, wearing a blue cap, smiling and holding his leash indoors.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Chocolate Labrador puppy Breuer peeking through green leaves, capturing hearts on Instagram with his charming presence.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    As Breuer would probably say, “Life’s too short to not chase the ball… and occasionally side-eye your humans”

    Chocolate Labrador puppy sitting on grass wearing a colorful collar, showcasing the Labrador winning Instagram spirit.

    Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
