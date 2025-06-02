Meet Breuer, The Labrador Winning Instagram While Keeping His Late Brother’s Spirit Alive
In a cozy corner of Instagram, one chocolate Labrador is winning hearts with his playful charm. Meet Breuer, the star of @chase.n.breu.labradors. Since he was born in April 2020, Breuer has been spreading smiles with his love for fetch, naps, and outdoor adventures.
Breuer’s story also honors his older brother, Chase, a calm, kind yellow Lab born in 2009. Chase helped raise 12 foster puppies and was the heart of the family until he passed in early 2021. Though they only shared a short time together, Chase left a lasting mark. His gentle spirit still lives on through Breuer and the joyful moments shared on their page.
Meet Breuer, the adorable chocolate Labrador whose playful nature is winning hearts everywhere
Image credits: chase.n.breu.labradors
His journey began alongside his older brother, Chase, a wise yellow Lab who spent 11 years as the heart of the family and a loving “uncle” to 12 foster pups
Though Chase crossed the rainbow bridge in January 2021, just months after Breuer joined the family, his presence still lingers
Today, Breuer carries on his legacy, stealing the spotlight with his goofy faces, wagging tail, and joyful adventures
Through his playful energy and charm, Breuer has built a community where dog lovers find smiles, stories, and a reminder of how pets make life better
Though their time together was brief, Breuer honors Chase with every moment of love
Dogs are our sidekicks and cheerleaders — Chase and now Breuer remind us how these little furballs always know how to make us smile when we need it most
As Breuer would probably say, “Life’s too short to not chase the ball… and occasionally side-eye your humans”
