Woman on Coney Island Pier Looking Skyward from the series 'Coney Island People 50 Years' © Harvey Stein



This is the cover image of my 2022 book Coney Island People 50 Years and my third published book about Coney Island. The young lady is standing on the famous Coney pier. As we spoke, I noticed the shadows made from the sunlight coming through a metal canopy above us that cast shadows. I placed her so the shadows were on her face and shoulders but not distracting or obtrusive. Shooting close to her with a 21mm lens on my Leica, I wanted her in an environment that revealed aspects of Coney Island besides the pier. I was well aware of the iconic Parachute Jump on the left that is a historic monument (inoperative) and that shouts Coney Island. Also shown is the beach and the housing beyond the beach. I don't remember noticing the fisherman on the pier, but I'm happy that he is there as another element in the photograph that both adds a layer of interest and shows one of the many uses for the pier. I took advantage of the beautiful sunlight and shadows to make an image that for me is timeless.



Being in Coney Island is like stepping into another society, rather than just experiencing a day’s entertainment. These photographs, from my book CONEY ISLAND PEOPLE 50 YEARS hopefully bring the viewer a sense of excitement, the adventure and the thrills of escape from daily worries, whether strolling the boardwalk, viewing the mind-bending Mermaid Parade, or just sunbathing on the beach. Coney Island is an American icon celebrated worldwide, a fantasyland of the past with an evolving present and an irrepressible optimism about its future. It is a democratic entertainment where people of all walks of life and places are brought together. There isn’t anywhere else like it and that is much of its appeal.



The photographs in the book, taken from 1970 through 2020, simultaneously look back in time while giving a current view to the people and activities of this “poor man’s Riviera”. The images attempt to capture the wonder and intimacy of Coney Island. Their close observations sweep the reader into the feel and fun of Coney Island while providing insight and surprise. It is very rare that one person has documented one place over a 50-year time period. The photographs are made in a documentary style; black and white film helps to impart a feeling of the past and history. The images are mostly taken very near the subjects, employing wide angle views, that make them intimate and direct; the aim is to involve the viewer, often with an evocative and surreal edge.