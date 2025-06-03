25 Of The Most Beautiful Shadow-Themed Photographs Selected By AAP Magazine
Henri Cartier-Bresson once said, “Shadows often say more than the light.” That poetic idea comes to life in the newest issue of AAP Magazine, which just announced the 25 photographers selected for its 47th edition: Shadows.
Chosen from submissions across 18 countries and five continents, these artists prove that shadows aren’t just background elements—they're essential storytellers. From playful silhouettes to quiet moments of contrast, the images in this issue show how shadow can shape emotion, form, and meaning.
Fake Dominic By Dominic Dähncke
Whether abstract or deeply personal, subtle or bold, the photographs explore the creative power of light's most elusive partner. This edition is a visual journey into the art of seeing beyond the obvious.
And the winners are...
1st Place: Harvey Stein (USA) – “Coney Island People 50 Years”
2nd Place: Fabien Dendiével (France) – “Winter Sleep”
3rd Place: Hugo Thomassen (The Netherlands) – “Shapes of Significance”
Also featured:
John Francis (USA), Gonçalo Lobo Pinheiro (Portugal), Dominic Dähncke (Spain), Francesco Pace Rizzi (Italy), Carol Isaak (USA), Costas Delhas (Greece), Jet Long (USA), Anna Biret (Poland/France), Bonnie McCormick (USA), Junxian Wang (China), Maxine Harraway (UK), Saurabh Sirohiya (India), Peter Harlow (Australia), Divyanshu Verma (India), Klemen Razinger (Slovenia), Sabrina Caramanico (Italy), Gudula Röttger (Germany), Denise Pensky (USA), Patrick Cicalo (USA), Lotte Ekkel (The Netherlands), Hüseyin Karahan (Turkey), and Lev L. Spiro (USA).
Travessa Do Soriano By Gonçalo Lobo Pinheiro
In Between Part Of The Cosmography Personal Project By Costas Delhas
The top three winners will share $1,000 in cash prizes, and all 25 photographers will be showcased in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #47: Shadows and the All About Photo Winners Gallery.
If you love photography that reveals the extraordinary in the everyday, this collection is not to be missed.
It Hastens From The Light From The Series "Seeing Things" By John Francis
Shadows Of Flight By Saurabh Sirohiya
Shadows Behind Saree By Divyanshu Verma
Beach By Hüseyin Karahan
Touch Me With Your Gaze From The Series "Out Of The Shadow" By Anna Biret
Concentric Seven From The Series "Three Shadows" By Peter Harlow
Circus By Sabrina Caramanico
Fowl Play By Denise Pensky
Roller From The Series "Paper Shadows (Things Are Not Always What They Seem)'" By Maxine Harraway
Snowbound No. 3 From The Series Snowbound By Patrick Cicalo
Mexican Fragments #14, 2024 From The Series "Mexican Fragments" By Lotte Ekkel
The Winner: Harvey Stein (United States) With The Series "Coney Island People 50 Years"
Woman on Coney Island Pier Looking Skyward from the series 'Coney Island People 50 Years' © Harvey Stein
This is the cover image of my 2022 book Coney Island People 50 Years and my third published book about Coney Island. The young lady is standing on the famous Coney pier. As we spoke, I noticed the shadows made from the sunlight coming through a metal canopy above us that cast shadows. I placed her so the shadows were on her face and shoulders but not distracting or obtrusive. Shooting close to her with a 21mm lens on my Leica, I wanted her in an environment that revealed aspects of Coney Island besides the pier. I was well aware of the iconic Parachute Jump on the left that is a historic monument (inoperative) and that shouts Coney Island. Also shown is the beach and the housing beyond the beach. I don't remember noticing the fisherman on the pier, but I'm happy that he is there as another element in the photograph that both adds a layer of interest and shows one of the many uses for the pier. I took advantage of the beautiful sunlight and shadows to make an image that for me is timeless.
Being in Coney Island is like stepping into another society, rather than just experiencing a day’s entertainment. These photographs, from my book CONEY ISLAND PEOPLE 50 YEARS hopefully bring the viewer a sense of excitement, the adventure and the thrills of escape from daily worries, whether strolling the boardwalk, viewing the mind-bending Mermaid Parade, or just sunbathing on the beach. Coney Island is an American icon celebrated worldwide, a fantasyland of the past with an evolving present and an irrepressible optimism about its future. It is a democratic entertainment where people of all walks of life and places are brought together. There isn’t anywhere else like it and that is much of its appeal.
The photographs in the book, taken from 1970 through 2020, simultaneously look back in time while giving a current view to the people and activities of this “poor man’s Riviera”. The images attempt to capture the wonder and intimacy of Coney Island. Their close observations sweep the reader into the feel and fun of Coney Island while providing insight and surprise. It is very rare that one person has documented one place over a 50-year time period. The photographs are made in a documentary style; black and white film helps to impart a feeling of the past and history. The images are mostly taken very near the subjects, employing wide angle views, that make them intimate and direct; the aim is to involve the viewer, often with an evocative and surreal edge.
The Second Place Winner: Fabien Dendiével (France) With The Series 'Winter Sleep''
Redwood Falls, Minnesota
The photo of the street corner in Minnesota was taken in the winter of 2024 during a long road trip in the Midwest. I drove through small towns in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota. It was a dangerous trip, as the blizzard blew very hard and the temperatures were extremely cold. Alone in the car, I stopped when I saw something I liked. The cold was so intense that I only had a few minutes to take a photo. Once I arrived at the Badlands National Park I went back to Chicago where the last step was to preserve the film from the X-rays at the airport.
The Third Place Winner: Hugo Thomassen (The Netherlands) With The Series "Shapes Of Significance"
In his search for shadow, Hugo Thomassen found light. It is not the play of light that intrigues, but the richness of shadow. The bottles are what they are, yet they inadvertently evoke associations. Are we looking at a nocturnal cityscape with figures? Are we witnessing a chance encounter, a moment frozen in time, or simply an elegant composition with one or more bottles as the photographic subject? The bottle as a shape. The image is meticulously constructed, layer upon layer. Although the associations may suggest coincidence, the composition itself makes no such assumption. It is rich in its simplicity. Each line is deliberate, considered. So much is expressed through so Little. The photograph distils the bottle to its purest form. It lays bare its essence. An idea. Is it truth that we see? Reality being exposed? Or are these simply shadows created by shapes? It is this that Thomassen plays with. Is it a single photograph or a picture composed of several images, a multitude of shots? In a sense, the photographic image is attempting to transcend the flatness of the paper. Photography is the means by which Thomassen explores the world. He exposes order in chaos or reveals an event through an ordering. He is the author of a visual story. His work is a narrative without words. It is exciting without incident, an ode to emptiness, stillness, and shape. The bottle as the bearer of meaning.