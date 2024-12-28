Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Teaches Rude Teens A Lesson That You Never Know What A Person Is Going Through
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Teaches Rude Teens A Lesson That You Never Know What A Person Is Going Through

Adult obesity has more than doubled since 1990, while adolescent obesity has quadrupled. The World Health Organization revealed that around 2.5 billion adults were overweight globally in 2022. 890 million of them were considered obese. Obesity is considered a disease. And in America, around 40% of  adults are living with it.

One of them shared how they suffer from chronic depression, and sometimes turn to food for comfort. When a group of mean teenage boys recently laughed at them for buying a bunch of sweets at the supermarket, the overweight shopper refused to take it lightly. They clapped back with a clever comment that gave the kids food for thought, and left them more than a little shocked. Hopefully, it’s also taught them a lesson in why it’s better to be kind than cruel.

    Some teenagers have the tendency to be nasty and think little of the impact of their words or actions

    Image credits: monkeybusiness / envato (not the actual photo)

    When an overweight shopper was taunted by a bunch of mean teens, they decided to teach the boys a lesson

    Image credits: Denny Müller / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: AikarieCookie

    “Obesity is a disease, not a behavioral choice”: an expert explains

    Body Mass Index or BMI is a measure of someone’s body fat based on their height and weight. Your BMI tells you whether you are at what’s considered a healthy weight or not. To calculate it, you take your weight in kilograms, divide it by your height in meters squared, and round it off to one decimal place.

    You’ll fall into one of five categories. Anything under 18.5 is underweight, while normal weight is 18.5–24.9. If your BMI is 25–29.9, you’re considered overweight. And if it’s above 30, you fall into the obesity category. A BMI of 40 or more means you have severe obesity.

    The World Health Organization notes that obesity is “a chronic complex disease defined by excessive fat deposits that can impair health.” The organization adds that obesity can cause a range of other health issues like increased risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, decreased bone health and reproduction.

    Obesity also affects the daily lives of those living with it. Sleeping, and even moving around, can become a burden. But experts say people don’t just wake up one day and decide to be overweight or have obesity.

    Dr. Ania Jastreboff from Yale has been studying obesity extensively, and is an international leader in the field. She says obesity is a disease, and not a behavioral choice.

    Jastreboff believes people with obesity have not been treated properly in the past. “If a patient has diabetes or hypertension, we provide them with treatment options, including medications, and recommend lifestyle changes,” said the expert. “But for individuals with obesity, for years we’ve been saying to eat less and exercise more, without giving patients the tools to target the pathophysiology of their disease.”

    She adds that doctors need to treat patients with obesity the same way they treat patients with any other chronic disease. “We need to provide patients with options and treatment tools that target the biology of obesity while serving as guides on their health journey.”

    The expert is optimistic that times are changing when it comes to obesity treatments. “Many developments are underway, including medications that can decrease fat mass while preserving or maybe even increasing lean mass,” said Jastreboff. “By treating one disease, obesity, we can treat or prevent 200 others, and, in so doing, transform the health and lives of our patients.”

    “Not all heroes wear capes. Some buy lots of candy”: netizens praised the shopper for the way they handled the situation

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I applaud OP putting those little a**h**les in their places. We have NO idea what other people are dealing with. What if those teens harass someone who's at the end of their rope? What if the person has a gun? Would those be "funny" enough to rag on someone? #TikTokBrainRot

    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not really sure what happened here or why any of it was worth mentioning. So the OP was buying a lot of candy and some teens were laughing about it, and she decided to tell them they were going to buy candy when they found out they had cancer? This whole thing is odd.

    rqg4nndwsj
    rqg4nndwsj
    rqg4nndwsj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obesity caused by compulsive, emotional eating is as much a disease as alcoholism and d**g addiction. The difference is you can't quit eating like you can quit drinking or doing d***s.

