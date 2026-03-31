After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
While some folks’ norms and beliefs advise against it, the truth is that it’s best when the people in a long term relationship actually try living together for a bit, just as a measure of their compatibility. Because moving in with someone can often show you exactly who they are.
A woman shared a picture of her long-distance boyfriend’s shower and asked the internet if she was overreacting when the first sight of it caused her to want to dump him immediately. Readers did their best to give her some suggestions and reacted to the image she posted from his home.
The state of someone’s home says a lot about them
Image credits: Balikye
So one woman immediately considered breaking up with her BF over how dirty his shower was
Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)
She added some minor edits later
Image credits: Balikye
All too often, some men just don’t take care of their homes
The phenomenon of men neglecting their living spaces to an extreme degree often leaves partners feeling both repulsed and profoundly confused. This behavior is rarely about a simple lack of time and instead frequently points to deep seated habits or psychological barriers. One significant factor is executive dysfunction, which involves a struggle with the cognitive processes required to initiate and complete tasks. For someone dealing with this, a sink full of dishes or a grimy shower does not look like a series of small chores but rather like an insurmountable mountain of labor. This can lead to a state of total paralysis where the individual simply stops seeing the mess altogether as a way to cope with the stress of it. The brain essentially filters out the clutter and grime to prevent constant sensory overload, resulting in a lifestyle that appears normal to the occupant but horrifying to an outsider.
Societal expectations also play a major role in how men approach domestic life. Many are never taught that maintaining a home is a core component of adult responsibility and instead grow up in environments where their surroundings are kept clean by others. This lack of early training results in a deficit of domestic skills that can be jarring when they eventually live alone.
When a partner finally enters that private space, the collision of two very different sets of standards creates immediate friction. The realization that a partner has been hiding their true living conditions for years adds a layer of interpersonal deception that can be difficult to overcome. It suggests that the person was aware their lifestyle was unacceptable but chose to mask it rather than change it to preserve a false image.
A shower that dirty can be downright dangerous
The presence of a foul smell like onions in a shower is a specific biological red flag that triggers an evolutionary disgust response. This scent is often produced by Brevibacterium, which thrives on dead skin cells and moisture. When an environment reaches this level of bacterial growth, it poses a genuine health risk. A person who is able to live amidst such scents has usually developed a sensory adaptation that prevents them from noticing the odor, but for a visitor, the smell acts as a warning sign of poor hygiene and neglect. This reaction is a protective instinct designed to keep humans away from potential illness and it is perfectly natural for a partner to feel a sudden loss of physical attraction. This is not a matter of being judgmental but is a core biological drive to seek a clean and safe partner.
Ultimately, the state of a home reflects the mental load and the emotional health of the occupant. If a person cannot maintain their own sanctuary, it raises serious questions about their ability to contribute to a partnership or a future household. A relationship requires a baseline of shared values, and for many, basic cleanliness is a non negotiable foundation. When this foundation is missing, the love felt in a digital space often cannot survive the harsh reality of the physical world.
Reconciling the image of an amazing person with the reality of a neglected home is a painful process that often leads to the end of the relationship. Choosing to walk away from such a situation is an act of self preservation because it prioritizes one’s own health and well being over a dynamic that has proven to be fundamentally incompatible. By recognizing that these standards are valid, a person can move forward without the guilt of expecting a partner to meet basic human needs.
Commenters were downright shocked at what they saw
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🤮🤮🤮where’s the update lol .
Post is 8 days old, there isn't one yetLoad More Replies...
That picture was an eye opening way to start my day… the new products really mean it’s in current use, not some abandoned house…Load More Replies...
How... how is it so evenly coated? And the shower curtain is so clean?
Maybe he grew up under similar conditions and never learned simple basic hygiene standards? Some parents/relatives are slobs, too. Added maybe a "never had a lot of real life friends" situation ( so he could visit their homes and compare and draw some conclusions), it is possible that he really, really has the "hygienic maturity" of a three year old.
But I understand that she wasn't too inclined to play educator/mommy for a 35 year old who us absolutely not aware.Load More Replies...
It's different if he really showed interest in "help me understand and improve my sloppy ways, develop a system that works for my situation": I recently helped a grown up man, 45, a whole day, to deep clean his apartment and it was a surprisingly funny, relaxing experience for both if us. We put on some jazz, had a lot of breaks, talked about life, like we didn't do a "oh s**t we have to f*****g clean" but a "we have a very nice bonding experience. But only because - a) he very politely asked me for it , plus high pressure job and a preschool kid at home half of the time, b) paid by the hour, c) he did his bathroom and bedroom himself (like, he just needed a companion so it's not so overwhelming "I don't have to do all alone") d) I know he has a job where he produces extremely "cleaned up, well sorted out" designs for his clients (like nurses, have to be extremely clean at work and and let go a bit in private?), and we both ruled out any depression/messie syndrome/ADHD situation.
Absolutely not. I don't don't get paid to rectify the mistakes some lazy parents did. I would've walked out that door and cut off all contact. It doesn't matter if his parents didn't know how to clean, he's an adult and should know living in a bio hazardous home isn't a great idea. And it's not everyone else's responsibility to teach him that.
🤮🤮🤮where’s the update lol .
Post is 8 days old, there isn't one yetLoad More Replies...
That picture was an eye opening way to start my day… the new products really mean it’s in current use, not some abandoned house…Load More Replies...
How... how is it so evenly coated? And the shower curtain is so clean?
Maybe he grew up under similar conditions and never learned simple basic hygiene standards? Some parents/relatives are slobs, too. Added maybe a "never had a lot of real life friends" situation ( so he could visit their homes and compare and draw some conclusions), it is possible that he really, really has the "hygienic maturity" of a three year old.
But I understand that she wasn't too inclined to play educator/mommy for a 35 year old who us absolutely not aware.Load More Replies...
It's different if he really showed interest in "help me understand and improve my sloppy ways, develop a system that works for my situation": I recently helped a grown up man, 45, a whole day, to deep clean his apartment and it was a surprisingly funny, relaxing experience for both if us. We put on some jazz, had a lot of breaks, talked about life, like we didn't do a "oh s**t we have to f*****g clean" but a "we have a very nice bonding experience. But only because - a) he very politely asked me for it , plus high pressure job and a preschool kid at home half of the time, b) paid by the hour, c) he did his bathroom and bedroom himself (like, he just needed a companion so it's not so overwhelming "I don't have to do all alone") d) I know he has a job where he produces extremely "cleaned up, well sorted out" designs for his clients (like nurses, have to be extremely clean at work and and let go a bit in private?), and we both ruled out any depression/messie syndrome/ADHD situation.
Absolutely not. I don't don't get paid to rectify the mistakes some lazy parents did. I would've walked out that door and cut off all contact. It doesn't matter if his parents didn't know how to clean, he's an adult and should know living in a bio hazardous home isn't a great idea. And it's not everyone else's responsibility to teach him that.
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