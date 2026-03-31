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After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up
Dirty, grimy shower floor with moldy walls and cluttered toiletries, showing boyfriendu2019s filthy home shocking girlfriend.
Couples, Relationships

After 2 Years Of Long-Distance Relationship, Woman Finally Meets Her Boyfriend, Instantly Wants To Break Up

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While some folks’ norms and beliefs advise against it, the truth is that it’s best when the people in a long term relationship actually try living together for a bit, just as a measure of their compatibility. Because moving in with someone can often show you exactly who they are.

A woman shared a picture of her long-distance boyfriend’s shower and asked the internet if she was overreacting when the first sight of it caused her to want to dump him immediately. Readers did their best to give her some suggestions and reacted to the image she posted from his home.

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    The state of someone’s home says a lot about them

    Image credits: Balikye

    So one woman immediately considered breaking up with her BF over how dirty his shower was

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    Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She added some minor edits later

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    Image credits: Balikye

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    All too often, some men just don’t take care of their homes

    The phenomenon of men neglecting their living spaces to an extreme degree often leaves partners feeling both repulsed and profoundly confused. This behavior is rarely about a simple lack of time and instead frequently points to deep seated habits or psychological barriers. One significant factor is executive dysfunction, which involves a struggle with the cognitive processes required to initiate and complete tasks. For someone dealing with this, a sink full of dishes or a grimy shower does not look like a series of small chores but rather like an insurmountable mountain of labor. This can lead to a state of total paralysis where the individual simply stops seeing the mess altogether as a way to cope with the stress of it. The brain essentially filters out the clutter and grime to prevent constant sensory overload, resulting in a lifestyle that appears normal to the occupant but horrifying to an outsider.

    Societal expectations also play a major role in how men approach domestic life. Many are never taught that maintaining a home is a core component of adult responsibility and instead grow up in environments where their surroundings are kept clean by others. This lack of early training results in a deficit of domestic skills that can be jarring when they eventually live alone.

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    When a partner finally enters that private space, the collision of two very different sets of standards creates immediate friction. The realization that a partner has been hiding their true living conditions for years adds a layer of interpersonal deception that can be difficult to overcome. It suggests that the person was aware their lifestyle was unacceptable but chose to mask it rather than change it to preserve a false image.

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    A shower that dirty can be downright dangerous

    The presence of a foul smell like onions in a shower is a specific biological red flag that triggers an evolutionary disgust response. This scent is often produced by Brevibacterium, which thrives on dead skin cells and moisture. When an environment reaches this level of bacterial growth, it poses a genuine health risk. A person who is able to live amidst such scents has usually developed a sensory adaptation that prevents them from noticing the odor, but for a visitor, the smell acts as a warning sign of poor hygiene and neglect. This reaction is a protective instinct designed to keep humans away from potential illness and it is perfectly natural for a partner to feel a sudden loss of physical attraction. This is not a matter of being judgmental but is a core biological drive to seek a clean and safe partner.

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    Ultimately, the state of a home reflects the mental load and the emotional health of the occupant. If a person cannot maintain their own sanctuary, it raises serious questions about their ability to contribute to a partnership or a future household. A relationship requires a baseline of shared values, and for many, basic cleanliness is a non negotiable foundation. When this foundation is missing, the love felt in a digital space often cannot survive the harsh reality of the physical world.

    Reconciling the image of an amazing person with the reality of a neglected home is a painful process that often leads to the end of the relationship. Choosing to walk away from such a situation is an act of self preservation because it prioritizes one’s own health and well being over a dynamic that has proven to be fundamentally incompatible. By recognizing that these standards are valid, a person can move forward without the guilt of expecting a partner to meet basic human needs.

    Commenters were downright shocked at what they saw

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    Poll Question

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤮🤮🤮where’s the update lol .

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    jillieeld avatar
    JellyBean
    JellyBean
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Post is 8 days old, there isn't one yet

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    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that an actual photo of how shower?! Run girl, run!

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    amy_28 avatar
    Ashtophet’sRevenge
    Ashtophet’sRevenge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That picture was an eye opening way to start my day… the new products really mean it’s in current use, not some abandoned house…

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    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe he grew up under similar conditions and never learned simple basic hygiene standards? Some parents/relatives are slobs, too. Added maybe a "never had a lot of real life friends" situation ( so he could visit their homes and compare and draw some conclusions), it is possible that he really, really has the "hygienic maturity" of a three year old.

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    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But I understand that she wasn't too inclined to play educator/mommy for a 35 year old who us absolutely not aware.

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    User avatar
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    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤮🤮🤮where’s the update lol .

    0
    0points
    reply
    jillieeld avatar
    JellyBean
    JellyBean
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Post is 8 days old, there isn't one yet

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    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that an actual photo of how shower?! Run girl, run!

    0
    0points
    reply
    amy_28 avatar
    Ashtophet’sRevenge
    Ashtophet’sRevenge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That picture was an eye opening way to start my day… the new products really mean it’s in current use, not some abandoned house…

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    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe he grew up under similar conditions and never learned simple basic hygiene standards? Some parents/relatives are slobs, too. Added maybe a "never had a lot of real life friends" situation ( so he could visit their homes and compare and draw some conclusions), it is possible that he really, really has the "hygienic maturity" of a three year old.

    0
    0points
    reply
    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But I understand that she wasn't too inclined to play educator/mommy for a 35 year old who us absolutely not aware.

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