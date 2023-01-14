“I’m Coming Up With My Exit Plan”: Woman Decides To Leave The Father Of Her Child Because He Asked For A Paternity Test

A paternity test is not only a physical examination but also an emotional one. So when Reddit user ImShattered‘s boyfriend asked her to do one for their baby, the woman, as the name of her anonymous account suggests, was heartbroken.

She digested the request for a couple of days but still couldn’t figure out where it came from; the woman has been faithful to her partner throughout their relationship.

What she’s certain of, however, is that she can’t be involved with someone who doesn’t trust her. So she made a post on the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest to pour out her disappointment, revealing her plans to cut out the man from her life.

This woman was surprised by her boyfriend’s request to paternity-test their child

And figured she can’t be in a relationship with so much doubt

So she decided to end it

People had a lot to say about this conflict