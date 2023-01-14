“I’m Coming Up With My Exit Plan”: Woman Decides To Leave The Father Of Her Child Because He Asked For A Paternity Test
A paternity test is not only a physical examination but also an emotional one. So when Reddit user ImShattered‘s boyfriend asked her to do one for their baby, the woman, as the name of her anonymous account suggests, was heartbroken.
She digested the request for a couple of days but still couldn’t figure out where it came from; the woman has been faithful to her partner throughout their relationship.
What she’s certain of, however, is that she can’t be involved with someone who doesn’t trust her. So she made a post on the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest to pour out her disappointment, revealing her plans to cut out the man from her life.
This woman was surprised by her boyfriend’s request to paternity-test their child
Image credits: Picsea (not the actual photo)
And figured she can’t be in a relationship with so much doubt
So she decided to end it
Image credits: u/imshattered_
Image credits: Ousa Chea (not the actual photo)
Aww, one of his buddies misses him and wants him back as a wingman.
She's right. There will never be any trust there again after that; it's over. Sounds awful; talk about falling out of love with someone in a split second. He is a cruel a*****e.
Playing devil's advocate here and saying there has to be more to the story she isn't letting out. Does she have a history of cheating maybe? Was she seen with a guy and he heard about it? You don't just come home and ask for a paternity test for absolutely no reason.
