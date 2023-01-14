Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I’m Coming Up With My Exit Plan”: Woman Decides To Leave The Father Of Her Child Because He Asked For A Paternity Test
37points
Parenting, People2 hours ago

“I’m Coming Up With My Exit Plan”: Woman Decides To Leave The Father Of Her Child Because He Asked For A Paternity Test

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė

A paternity test is not only a physical examination but also an emotional one. So when Reddit user ImShattered‘s boyfriend asked her to do one for their baby, the woman, as the name of her anonymous account suggests, was heartbroken.

She digested the request for a couple of days but still couldn’t figure out where it came from; the woman has been faithful to her partner throughout their relationship.

What she’s certain of, however, is that she can’t be involved with someone who doesn’t trust her. So she made a post on the subreddit r/TrueOffMyChest to pour out her disappointment, revealing her plans to cut out the man from her life.

This woman was surprised by her boyfriend’s request to paternity-test their child

Image credits: Picsea (not the actual photo)

And figured she can’t be in a relationship with so much doubt

So she decided to end it

Image credits: u/imshattered_

Image credits: Ousa Chea (not the actual photo)

People had a lot to say about this conflict

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Vėja is a photo editor at Bored Panda. After dropping out of university she took Adobe creative courses and started looking for a job to learn more about this type of work. She wants to deepen her knowledge in graphic design and one day make illustrations for books, magazines, etc. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and watching anime

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Marion Goriak
Marion Goriak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, one of his buddies misses him and wants him back as a wingman.

4
4points
reply
Krysta Pandoo
Krysta Pandoo
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's right. There will never be any trust there again after that; it's over. Sounds awful; talk about falling out of love with someone in a split second. He is a cruel a*****e.

1
1point
reply
socialmedianamehere1
socialmedianamehere1
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Playing devil's advocate here and saying there has to be more to the story she isn't letting out. Does she have a history of cheating maybe? Was she seen with a guy and he heard about it? You don't just come home and ask for a paternity test for absolutely no reason.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Marion Goriak
Marion Goriak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, one of his buddies misses him and wants him back as a wingman.

4
4points
reply
Krysta Pandoo
Krysta Pandoo
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's right. There will never be any trust there again after that; it's over. Sounds awful; talk about falling out of love with someone in a split second. He is a cruel a*****e.

1
1point
reply
socialmedianamehere1
socialmedianamehere1
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Playing devil's advocate here and saying there has to be more to the story she isn't letting out. Does she have a history of cheating maybe? Was she seen with a guy and he heard about it? You don't just come home and ask for a paternity test for absolutely no reason.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda