Guy Mocks Girlfriend For Playing Video Games To Unwind, Says It “Isn’t Ladylike”

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have hobbies that let us unwind and recharge after a long day at the office. Reading, watching movies, playing video games, painting, birdwatching, jogging—it doesn’t quite matter what you do so long as you enjoy it. Your significant other should be happy to support you instead of trying to control you.

One woman went online to vent about how her toxic boyfriend tried to force her to give up video gaming because, from his perspective, it is a “boy habit” and “isn’t ladylike.” However, she was having none of his nonsense and defended her boundaries. Scroll down for the full story, a dramatic update, and the internet’s reactions to both.

RELATED:

Playing video games can be a great way to unwind after work and temporarily distract yourself from your problems in life

Young woman wearing headphones, focused on playing video games to unwind while seated at a gaming PC setup.

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her insecure, needy, toxic boyfriend tried to control how she spends her free time. He had an issue with her ‘manly’ hobby

Text excerpt from a boyfriend mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, claiming it isn’t ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about girlfriend playing video games to unwind while boyfriend mocks it as not ladylike on a PS4 console.

Text excerpt about boyfriend mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying it isn’t ladylike.

Text excerpt discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

Text excerpt showing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

Alt text: Guy mocks girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying the hobby isn’t ladylike during an argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a message where a girlfriend expresses being stunned after her boyfriend mocked her for playing video games to unwind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a person pondering whether to talk to their boyfriend who mocks girlfriend for playing video games to unwind.

A frustrated couple sitting on a couch, guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and saying it isn’t ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: damirkhabirov (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a boyfriend mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

Image credits: throwaway908070x

A person who tries to control others, including their partner, may have serious self-esteem issues and insecurities

Couple having a tense conversation on couch, guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and not being ladylike.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone who is confident in themselves and trusts and respects their significant other won’t try to control them. Meanwhile, somebody with serious self-esteem issues or narcissistic tendencies may try to make their significant other feel guilty about having hobbies that don’t involve them.

According to Verywell Mind, some of the biggest relationship red flags to look out for include the following:

Controlling behavior

Mismatched relationship goals

Persistent jealousy and distrust

Dependence problems

Stories about ‘crazy exes’

No friends

Lack of emotional intimacy

Giving you all of their time

Gaslighting, lovebombing, breadcrumbing, and other manipulative behavior

History of infidelity

“A partner who is controlling in any way likely has deep personal issues they must work on. Rethink your relationship if your partner tries to control who you see, who you talk to, where you go, how you spend your money, what you do online, what your body looks like, what you eat, or even what you wear,” Verywell Mind explains.

It’s unhealthy if the person you’re dating has no social life, puts all of their attention on you, and has trouble maintaining healthy relationships with others

Young woman looking thoughtful while sitting at a desk with a laptop, reflecting on playing video games to unwind.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, what might at first seem like constant attentiveness or over-the-top generosity from your partner may actually be signs of desperation, insecurity, distrust, and underlying control problems.

Something else to think about is how your significant other spends their time. For instance, it’s worrying if they have very few friends, struggle to make new connections, and have a hard time maintaining their relationships.

“Try to understand why your partner has struggled to build connections with others. If you discover a deflection, no personal culpability, or lack of drive, then you will likely experience the same treatment in your relationship,” Verywell Mind suggests.

In a similar vein, it’s problematic if your partner focuses all of their time and attention on you and you alone. It’s an issue if they don’t have other relationships, hobbies, or goals.

In a nutshell, this signifies that they don’t have a proper sense of self and rely on you for their happiness and entertainment. This, in turn, can lead to resentment, unhappiness, a feeling of suffocation, and an unfulfilling relationship.

What do you think, Pandas? How would you have handled the situation if you were in the woman’s shoes? Has your significant other ever criticized your hobbies or tried to get you to give up the activities that you love? What are your favorite video games that you’d recommend everyone play in their lives? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some time later, the woman shared what she decided to do after the toxic argument with her boyfriend

Text update explaining a guy mocked his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman packing a suitcase indoors, related to guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind viewpoint

Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background describing a relationship conflict about playing video games to unwind not being ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it ladylike.

Text message screenshot showing mixed emotions while playing video games to unwind after a critical comment on ladylike behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman looking concerned while holding a smartphone, reflecting on a guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games.

Image credits: s_kawee (not the actual photo)

Text with a woman mocking her boyfriend for saying video games aren’t ladylike as a way to unwind after a breakup.

Image credits: throwaway908070x

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers were overjoyed that the author decided to leave the unhealthy relationship

Screenshot of an online comment mocking a girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment defending a girlfriend who plays video games to unwind against ladylike criticism.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind not being ladylike.

Comment mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying it isn’t ladylike in online discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum post discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

A Reddit comment mocking a girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, questioning if it is ladylike behavior.

Text comment on a white background about a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and saying it is not ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter expressing frustration over the stereotype that video games are not ladylike for women to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying it isn’t ladylike on social media post.

Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and calling it not ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing how a guy mocks his girlfriend for playing video games, calling it not ladylike.

Comment discussing a guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, questioning ladylike behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment mocking a guy criticizing his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and calling it unladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment mocking a guy who criticizes his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind as not ladylike.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a guy who mocks his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind.

Commenter defends playing video games to unwind, challenges idea it isn’t ladylike and calls out sexist behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter shares staying up late playing video games to unwind, responding to guy mocking girlfriend for gaming habits.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment mocking a guy who criticized his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind.

Screenshot of a social media comment mocking a guy who criticizes his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing escalating a*****e behavior as a warning sign in a relationship involving video games and unwinding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind as not ladylike.

Text comment discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a woman for standing up to a guy mocking her video game hobby as not ladylike.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind as not ladylike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment mocking a girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying it isn’t ladylike behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing frustration about society looking down on gaming and considering it less ladylike as a hobby.

Commenter shares being a 58-year-old woman who plays video games and is supported by her husband.