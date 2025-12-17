Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Mocks Girlfriend For Playing Video Games To Unwind, Says It “Isn’t Ladylike”
Young woman looking upset while holding a smartphone, depicting feelings of frustration related to video games and ladylike stereotypes.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Mocks Girlfriend For Playing Video Games To Unwind, Says It “Isn’t Ladylike”

We all have hobbies that let us unwind and recharge after a long day at the office. Reading, watching movies, playing video games, painting, birdwatching, jogging—it doesn’t quite matter what you do so long as you enjoy it. Your significant other should be happy to support you instead of trying to control you.

One woman went online to vent about how her toxic boyfriend tried to force her to give up video gaming because, from his perspective, it is a “boy habit” and “isn’t ladylike.” However, she was having none of his nonsense and defended her boundaries. Scroll down for the full story, a dramatic update, and the internet’s reactions to both.

RELATED:

    Playing video games can be a great way to unwind after work and temporarily distract yourself from your problems in life

    Young woman wearing headphones, focused on playing video games to unwind while seated at a gaming PC setup.

    Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

    A woman shared how her insecure, needy, toxic boyfriend tried to control how she spends her free time. He had an issue with her ‘manly’ hobby

    Text excerpt from a boyfriend mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, claiming it isn’t ladylike.

    Text about girlfriend playing video games to unwind while boyfriend mocks it as not ladylike on a PS4 console.

    Text excerpt about boyfriend mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying it isn’t ladylike.

    Text excerpt discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

    Text excerpt from a guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

    Text excerpt showing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

    Alt text: Guy mocks girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying the hobby isn’t ladylike during an argument.

    Text excerpt from a message where a girlfriend expresses being stunned after her boyfriend mocked her for playing video games to unwind.

    Text image showing a person pondering whether to talk to their boyfriend who mocks girlfriend for playing video games to unwind.

    A frustrated couple sitting on a couch, guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and saying it isn’t ladylike.

    Image credits: damirkhabirov (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a boyfriend mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

    Image credits: throwaway908070x

    A person who tries to control others, including their partner, may have serious self-esteem issues and insecurities

    Couple having a tense conversation on couch, guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and not being ladylike.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Someone who is confident in themselves and trusts and respects their significant other won’t try to control them. Meanwhile, somebody with serious self-esteem issues or narcissistic tendencies may try to make their significant other feel guilty about having hobbies that don’t involve them.

    According to Verywell Mind, some of the biggest relationship red flags to look out for include the following:

    • Controlling behavior
    • Mismatched relationship goals
    • Persistent jealousy and distrust
    • Dependence problems
    • Stories about ‘crazy exes’
    • No friends
    • Lack of emotional intimacy
    • Giving you all of their time
    • Gaslighting, lovebombing, breadcrumbing, and other manipulative behavior
    • History of infidelity

    “A partner who is controlling in any way likely has deep personal issues they must work on. Rethink your relationship if your partner tries to control who you see, who you talk to, where you go, how you spend your money, what you do online, what your body looks like, what you eat, or even what you wear,” Verywell Mind explains.

    It’s unhealthy if the person you’re dating has no social life, puts all of their attention on you, and has trouble maintaining healthy relationships with others

    Young woman looking thoughtful while sitting at a desk with a laptop, reflecting on playing video games to unwind.

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    What’s more, what might at first seem like constant attentiveness or over-the-top generosity from your partner may actually be signs of desperation, insecurity, distrust, and underlying control problems.

    Something else to think about is how your significant other spends their time. For instance, it’s worrying if they have very few friends, struggle to make new connections, and have a hard time maintaining their relationships.

    “Try to understand why your partner has struggled to build connections with others. If you discover a deflection, no personal culpability, or lack of drive, then you will likely experience the same treatment in your relationship,” Verywell Mind suggests.

    In a similar vein, it’s problematic if your partner focuses all of their time and attention on you and you alone. It’s an issue if they don’t have other relationships, hobbies, or goals.

    In a nutshell, this signifies that they don’t have a proper sense of self and rely on you for their happiness and entertainment. This, in turn, can lead to resentment, unhappiness, a feeling of suffocation, and an unfulfilling relationship.

    What do you think, Pandas? How would you have handled the situation if you were in the woman’s shoes? Has your significant other ever criticized your hobbies or tried to get you to give up the activities that you love? What are your favorite video games that you’d recommend everyone play in their lives? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

    Some time later, the woman shared what she decided to do after the toxic argument with her boyfriend

    Text update explaining a guy mocked his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

    Woman packing a suitcase indoors, related to guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind viewpoint

    Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

    Text on a white background describing a relationship conflict about playing video games to unwind not being ladylike.

    Text message discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it ladylike.

    Text message screenshot showing mixed emotions while playing video games to unwind after a critical comment on ladylike behavior.

    Young woman looking concerned while holding a smartphone, reflecting on a guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games.

    Image credits: s_kawee (not the actual photo)

    Text with a woman mocking her boyfriend for saying video games aren’t ladylike as a way to unwind after a breakup.

    Image credits: throwaway908070x

    Many readers were overjoyed that the author decided to leave the unhealthy relationship

    Screenshot of an online comment mocking a girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

    Screenshot of a comment defending a girlfriend who plays video games to unwind against ladylike criticism.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind not being ladylike.

    Comment mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying it isn’t ladylike in online discussion.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

    A Reddit comment mocking a girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, questioning if it is ladylike behavior.

    Text comment on a white background about a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and saying it is not ladylike.

    Commenter expressing frustration over the stereotype that video games are not ladylike for women to enjoy.

    Comment mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying it isn’t ladylike on social media post.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and calling it not ladylike.

    Text post discussing how a guy mocks his girlfriend for playing video games, calling it not ladylike.

    Comment discussing a guy mocking girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, questioning ladylike behavior.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment mocking a guy criticizing his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind and calling it unladylike.

    Screenshot of a comment mocking a guy who criticizes his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind as not ladylike.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a guy who mocks his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind.

    Commenter defends playing video games to unwind, challenges idea it isn’t ladylike and calls out sexist behavior.

    Commenter shares staying up late playing video games to unwind, responding to guy mocking girlfriend for gaming habits.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment mocking a guy who criticized his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking a guy who criticizes his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind.

    Comment discussing escalating a*****e behavior as a warning sign in a relationship involving video games and unwinding.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind as not ladylike.

    Text comment discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, calling it not ladylike.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising a woman for standing up to a guy mocking her video game hobby as not ladylike.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy mocking his girlfriend for playing video games to unwind as not ladylike.

    Screenshot of a comment mocking a girlfriend for playing video games to unwind, saying it isn’t ladylike behavior.

    Comment expressing frustration about society looking down on gaming and considering it less ladylike as a hobby.

    Commenter shares being a 58-year-old woman who plays video games and is supported by her husband.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    storm_and_baby avatar
    Lisa T
    Lisa T
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m 54, female. Gaming is the way I unwind. My husband unwinds by watching TV. We have our own TV’s next to each other, I play games on mine with headphones and he’ll watch a movie on his. We’re both chilling and next to each other and we just pause our stuff to chat to each other. We obviously do other stuff together as well. I’m more social and like to go out to see a band or go to dinner with my friends, he’d rather stay at home. THAT IS ABSOLUTELY FINE! We don’t have to do everything, every day together. We have our own interests and joint interests. This guy just wants to control her, good that she found out now.

    1
    1point
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely a "catch and release". I'm a 63 year old woman and I love my PS5!

    1
    1point
    reply
    storm_and_baby avatar
    Lisa T
    Lisa T
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m 54 and female have been gaming since I was like 10

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude is a f*****g idiot. Find someone cool, like me. I'm cool. Probably the coolest, by my own estimation

    1
    1point
    reply
    em_19 avatar
    E M
    E M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    THRILLED she ditched his dumb a**. What a loser; drunk and stupid. I bet it's like others have said and she's a better gamer than him too.

    1
    1point
    reply
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Games are for boys only.. Wow. Wait until this guy hears about all the female e-sports players.. Examples: Petra Stoker, Marjorie Bartell a.k.a Kasumi Chan, and Michaela Lintrup a.k.a mimi.

    1
    1point
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't get how games are for "boys" only. This guy is a whiner and doesn't want his GF to have any hobbies but him. DTMFA. Glad she did.

    1
    1point
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reminded me that the second season of Fallout premiered today... And away I go!

    0
    0points
    reply
    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m in my 40s and very happy to have come back to gaming in my mid 30s when I got chronically sick. Glad she downgraded the bf, but she needs to upgrade to a PS5! Fallout 4 is an amazing game too.

    0
    0points
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People relax in different ways. Sounds like control issues creeping in. Ditch the cockwomble.

    0
    0points
    reply
