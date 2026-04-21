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Woman Buys Concert Tickets For BF’s Birthday Because He “Loves Bands”, His Reaction Makes Her Cry
Couple sitting on grass at an outdoor concert, enjoying live music as a crowd gathers near the stage with bands performing.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Buys Concert Tickets For BF’s Birthday Because He “Loves Bands”, His Reaction Makes Her Cry

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Surprising a loved one is such a thrilling little mission. You’re sneaking around, keeping secrets, rehearsing the big reveal in your head, and trying so hard not to accidentally spill it early. There’s that build-up, that excitement, that moment where you imagine their face lighting up and honestly, it’s half the fun. But sometimes… the grand surprise doesn’t exactly land the way you pictured.

Take this woman’s story, for example. She thought she had nailed the perfect birthday gift: concert tickets for her boyfriend, because hey, he loves music, right? Thoughtful, fun, shared experience… what could go wrong? Well, apparently everything. Instead of excitement, she got a cold reaction and a lecture about how she “should’ve known better” about his music taste. Safe to say, the vibe crashed hard. What happened next? Oh, things get messy from here, keep reading.

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    Attending concerts together can be a meaningful bonding experience for people who share a love for music

    Image credits: Jerome / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A woman shared how her attempt to surprise her boyfriend with concert tickets didn’t go as planned, as he instead asked her to resell them

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    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    She also opened up about how she and her boyfriend have very different tastes when it comes to music

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    Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Jazz blends African rhythms, blues, ragtime, and European musical traditions, creating a rich and constantly evolving sound rooted in history

    When it comes to music, people usually fall into a few fun categories. There are the ones who know everything: genres, subgenres, artists, albums, even release dates. Then there are those who just love vibing to songs without overthinking it; they’ll happily hit play but won’t stress about labels. And then… there are the rare ones who claim they “don’t like music” (honestly, how?!). The truth is, the music scene is evolving so fast, with new sounds, styles, and mashups popping up all the time, that it can be hard to keep up. That’s exactly why today, we’re diving into some of the most popular genres and what makes them stand out.

    While there are countless styles and subcultures today, a handful of major genres still shape how we understand music globally. Pop, Rock, Hip-Hop, Jazz, and Classical continue to form the backbone of music classification. Each of these genres have influenced many subgenres over time and continue to inspire artists across generations, keeping the world of music constantly fresh and creative.

    Let’s start with rock – arguably one of the most iconic and influential genres out there. Rock music didn’t just appear overnight; it grew from a mix of rhythm and blues, country, and early jazz, with the electric guitar taking center stage and becoming its signature sound. Early legends like Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley helped shape its identity and turned it into a defining voice of youth culture. Over time, rock became a playground for experimentation, leading to the rise of multiple subgenres. Classic rock, often associated with the late ’60s through the ’80s, brought powerful guitar riffs, strong vocals, and unforgettable choruses. Then came hard rock (louder, heavier, and more intense) with bands like AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses turning up the energy. And of course, that’s just scratching the surface; punk, progressive rock, and so many other styles continue to expand the genre.

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    Now let’s talk about hip-hop—a genre that didn’t just stay local, it went global. Today, hip-hop is everywhere, influencing music, fashion, language, and culture across the world. But it’s more than just beats and rhymes. Is it the heavy basslines? The rapid-fire lyrics? The dance moves? The answer is…all of it. Hip-hop began in the early 1970s in the South Bronx, New York City, in response to social and economic struggles. It’s often traced back to DJ Kool Herc, who, on August 11, 1973, started experimenting with looping beats at block parties while MCs spoke rhythmically over them. From there, hip-hop grew into a full cultural movement built on four core elements: DJing, rapping, graffiti art, and breakdancing. 

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    Jazz, on the other hand, carries a completely different vibe; smooth, expressive, and endlessly creative. Born in the early 20th century within African American communities in New Orleans, jazz is often described as one of the most fluid and unpredictable genres out there. It blends elements from African rhythms, blues, ragtime, and even European musical traditions, creating a sound that’s both rich in history and constantly evolving. What really sets jazz apart is improvisation—the ability for musicians to create music in the moment, making every performance feel unique and alive. With its signature swing rhythms, syncopation, and emotional depth, jazz isn’t just music; it’s a conversation between instruments.

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    Classical music is a bit harder to define because it spans such a wide timeline. While the term can refer to Western art music from the medieval period all the way to modern times, the “Classical era” specifically points to the period between the 1750s and early 1820s. This was the time of legendary composers like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Joseph Haydn, and Ludwig van Beethoven. Known for its structure, elegance, and emotional depth, classical music has influenced countless other genres and remains a foundation of musical education and composition.

    Then there’s pop music. Pop started taking shape in the mid-1950s, blending elements of rock and roll, swing, and country into catchy, easy-to-listen-to songs designed for mass appeal. Over time, it evolved alongside technology, from radio hits to TV performances to today’s streaming platforms. Pop has always been driven by trends and youth culture, with icons like Michael Jackson, The Beatles, and Britney Spears shaping its identity across decades. It’s the genre of hooks you can’t get out of your head and songs that dominate charts worldwide.

    Image credits:Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    In a relationship, it’s important to pay attention to your partner’s needs, feelings, and concerns

    And these are just some of the major genres—each one branching out into countless subgenres that continue to evolve every single day. From niche sounds to global trends, music never really stands still. It keeps changing, blending, and reinventing itself, which is exactly what makes it so exciting… even if it’s a little hard to keep track of sometimes.

    Now coming back to this case, it seems the woman didn’t have much knowledge about music, which is why she didn’t fully understand why her boyfriend reacted negatively to her gift. But for someone who is truly passionate about music, these details can matter a lot—what they listen to, what they connect with emotionally, and what they consider “their taste.” His disappointment, while harsh in delivery, can at least be understood from that perspective, as many commenters also pointed out.

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    In relationships, misunderstandings like this can happen more often than people think. Here, the girlfriend was genuinely excited to surprise him, while the boyfriend felt she hadn’t really understood his preferences. That’s why emotional awareness matters so much in relationships. It’s not just about big gestures, but also about noticing the small things your partner values, likes, or dislikes. And just as important as understanding is communication—talking openly instead of letting frustration build up. In this case, the author did eventually apologize, which shows reflection and willingness to acknowledge her part in the situation. Have you ever had a misunderstanding like this in a relationship, and how did you deal with it?

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    Many people online criticized the gesture, saying it wasn’t a thoughtful or well-considered gift

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    Others felt that both partners contributed to the misunderstanding in different ways

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    After seeing the feedback online and reflecting on the situation, the woman later apologized to her boyfriend

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    Some readers were surprised by how unaware the author seemed about just how different their music preferences really were

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    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

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    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The boyfriend was a jerk and he's lucky she didn't kick him to the curb - or in the privates. I would never dream of acting like he did. Totally self centered.

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    anneroberts avatar
    GatorGran
    GatorGran
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The boyfriend was a jerk and he's lucky she didn't kick him to the curb - or in the privates. I would never dream of acting like he did. Totally self centered.

    -2
    -2points
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