Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Sick Of GF Pushing Him To Hang The Gift She Made, Finally Tells Her To Stop, She Gets Dramatic
Smiling young man holding a gift box with red ribbon, unhappy with girlfriend pushing him to hang the gift.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Sick Of GF Pushing Him To Hang The Gift She Made, Finally Tells Her To Stop, She Gets Dramatic

Interview With Expert
beverlynoronha
Beverly Noronha BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A well-thought-out gift is a symbol of love, respect, and care for a person you care about, plus it shows that you’ve truly put in a lot of effort. The problem is that sometimes folks get so carried away when showing affection that they might miss the mark with their gift.

This is what happened when a woman decided to give her boyfriend a present for their anniversary, even though he specifically said he didn’t want anything. To his displeasure, she also tried to control and force him to use her gift the way she wanted.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    A gift should come with no expectations or strings attached, or else it might leave the other person feeling pressured

    Young man happily unwrapping anniversary gift box near window, symbolizing boyfriend refuse hang anniversary gift wall.

    Image credits: arutaimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster explained that since her boyfriend had been struggling mentally, he didn’t want to do anything big for their second anniversary

    Text excerpt describing a difficult year and relationship challenges with boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift on wall.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a message about a boyfriend refusing to hang an anniversary gift on the wall for their 2-year anniversary.

    Text describing feelings about being a gift-giver and valuing memories despite boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift on wall.

    Young man on couch refusing to hang anniversary gift from wall, expressing frustration with open box on lap

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite agreeing to her boyfriend’s request for no anniversary gifts, the poster decided to make a present and give it to him anyway, as she liked doing such things

    Handmade seashell heart gift on canvas refused by boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift on wall.

    Text describing emotional struggle when boyfriend refuses to hang anniversary gift on the wall before later appreciating it.

    Text about boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift on wall, leaving canvas unopened in paper bag for weeks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple having a tense argument on couch as boyfriend refuses to hang anniversary gift on wall during conversation.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When the woman noticed that her boyfriend hadn’t used her gifts, she demanded that he at least hang up the art she gave and send her a picture of it

    Text on a white background showing a quote about gifting, related to boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift on wall.

    Text expressing emotional pain because a boyfriend refuses to hang an anniversary gift on the wall.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a boyfriend refusing to hang an anniversary gift on the wall due to not being in the mental space for it.

    Young woman sitting curled up on a couch, looking upset and reflective in a quiet home setting.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster’s boyfriend told her not to force him to use the artwork, but she felt that he should try to understand how meaningful it was to her

    Text image showing a message about feeling sad and rejected after a boyfriend refuses to hang an anniversary gift on the wall.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text reading So AITA for asking him to hang my anniversary gift, questioning boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift on wall.

    Text on a simple white background saying a person is new to relationships and asking for advice about a boyfriend who refuses to hang an anniversary gift.

    Image credits: iwishiwerehim

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She later wondered if she should make him a gift for his upcoming birthday, even though he said not to, since giving presents was her love language

    Since this is the OP’s first relationship, it makes sense that she’s still trying to figure things out and learn from her mistakes. She also shared that they had been going through a difficult time, especially with her boyfriend having emotional struggles. That’s why she wanted to do something special for their upcoming anniversary.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster mentioned that since her love language was gift-giving, she felt that it would be a good idea to make something nice for her partner. He had mentioned that he didn’t want to do anything big or exchange presents, but she felt that it would be nice to give him something anyway.

    To understand a bit more about gift-giving protocols, Bored Panda reached out to Joyce O’Day, who is a retired world history teacher with Masters Degrees in History and Urban Leadership. She explained that “the woman who gifted the shell heart is in the wrong relationship; she will never be satisfied with that guy if gift giving, and receiving, is her love language.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Couples who place importance on presents may be insecure in their relationship, trying to buy the other partner’s love, or are trying to make up for something they feel guilty about. They are [blindly following] tradition or are wealthy with money to burn,” she added.

    Joyce, who also wrote an article on why she and her husband don’t exchange presents, shared that “neither of us requires gifts to feel loved or appreciated. Basically, we are minimalists when it comes to most personal possessions. We are more into creating memory-making experiences with family, friends, and just the two of us.”

    Heart shape made from assorted seashells arranged on a white background, related to boyfriend refuse hang anniversary gift wall.

    Image credits: iwishiwerehim / Reddit

    After disrespecting her boyfriend’s wishes about exchanging presents, the poster also tried to push him to use her gifts. He didn’t open her letter for a few days and hadn’t hung up her artwork, so she tried to coerce him into hanging it on his wall. All of this must have annoyed the man because he finally snapped at her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Very often, people get so caught up in the act of giving presents that they forget what the gift is actually supposed to symbolize. Experts state that around 78% of couples believe that the meaning behind the present matters more than its cost or aesthetic, but people often tend to forget this.

    The poster was also riled up by her boyfriend’s lack of enthusiasm for her gifts and took this as a form of rejection. Instead of reflecting on her feelings or trying to understand what was going through his mind, she decided to yet again give him a present for his upcoming birthday despite him saying not to.

    Joyce explained that “to show appreciation and love for your partner without presenting them with a physical gift, one can plan a special/romantic evening out on the town or at home with their favorite meal. Plan a walk, bike ride in a natural setting, or help them with something without being asked.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Chores, gardening, inventorying a record collection, or organizing the pantry: the little things add up. Go out together to purchase something both partners will use and enjoy, like plants, art, or household items,” she added. Hopefully, the OP recognizes that her boyfriend doesn’t want presents and that she can show her affection for him in other meaningful ways, like this.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What advice would you give to the woman to handle this kind of situation? Let us know in the comments.

    Most people didn’t like the poster’s gift and felt that she had selfishly given it to her boyfriend because it was something that gave her joy

    Text comment discussing a boyfriend refusing to hang an anniversary gift on the wall due to its grandma’s bathroom vibe.

    Comment on boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift, advising not to force him to hang it on the wall.

    Comment explaining why boyfriend refuses to hang anniversary gift on wall, emphasizing respect for his preferences.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing how boyfriend refuses to hang anniversary gift on wall, highlighting love language differences in relationships.

    Comment about boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift on wall, highlighting passive-aggressive gift giving and guilt trips.

    Text post from a forum discussing how a boyfriend might refuse to hang an anniversary gift on the wall.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text saying refusal to hang anniversary gift on wall, expressing strong rejection with boyfriend reference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift on wall, exploring love languages and gift expectations.

    Comment expressing honest opinion about boyfriend refusing to hang anniversary gift on wall, calling it homespun and tacky.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining frustrations when a boyfriend refuses to hang an anniversary gift on the wall.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m a woman, old enough to be a grandma, and I wouldn’t hang that thing in my house. BF probably goes on the down low for gifts with OP because she consistently comes up with tack like this. Doesn’t matter if it’s handmade. If it’s tacky, it ain’t going on display in my house.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m a woman, old enough to be a grandma, and I wouldn’t hang that thing in my house. BF probably goes on the down low for gifts with OP because she consistently comes up with tack like this. Doesn’t matter if it’s handmade. If it’s tacky, it ain’t going on display in my house.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT