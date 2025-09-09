Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It Was Just A Prank”: Woman Finds Hidden Device In Closet Planted By Boyfriend
Close-up of a small blue hidden device labeled AnnoyingPCB held between fingers, related to prank and hidden device discovery.
Couples, Relationships

“It Was Just A Prank”: Woman Finds Hidden Device In Closet Planted By Boyfriend

32

There’s nothing inherently wrong with being silly with your romantic partner. Being playful and pulling the occasional prank can add some levity and even strengthen your bond as a couple

However, things can get tricky if the relationship becomes all about absurd actions. What can further worsen the situation is if it involves practical jokes that can literally drive a person insane. 

A woman knew this problem all too well when her boyfriend pulled a prank that was so bad, she no longer saw a future with him. Scroll down for the entire story. 

    A woman fed up with her boyfriend’s silliness has begun to rethink their relationship

    Image credits: diana.grytsku (not the actual image)

    Her boyfriend’s lack of seriousness has begun to make her feel empty

    Image credits: lookstudio (not the actual image)

    Things only worsened after her partner pulled a horribly unfunny prank

    Image credits: greek-astronomer

    After confirming it was her boyfriend, the woman began distancing herself

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

    Image credits: greek-astronomer

    Horrible pranks can be more damaging than you may think

    As mentioned earlier, a good prank can actually be beneficial for a relationship. According to psychologist Dr. Susan Albers, they can induce laughter, which eases stressful situations and potentially improves mental health. 

    However, a horrible prank that can easily and quite literally drive you nuts, like what the man did, can only have negative repercussions. According to author and psychotherapist Dr. Stephanie Sarkis, a poorly executed practical joke not only triggers past traumas, but it can also cause hypervigilance and an erosion of trust. 

    “Pranks can invoke fear and give the perpetrator a feeling of power over others,” Dr. Sarkis wrote, adding that pranks are also a way for a person to gain control over their partner. 

    With an erosion of trust comes a weaker relationship foundation. And according to experts like licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Andrea Bonior, the lack of it “hollows out a relationship from the inside.” Ultimately, it isn’t a good sign for the couple’s future. 

    The author also stonewalled her partner, which she openly admitted. While it was a warranted reaction, Very Well Mind notes that such actions indicate a communication breakdown, which is another sign that the relationship may be over. 

    Based on her story, the woman definitely wasn’t overreacting. What only made her situation more unfortunate was her partner’s lack of remorse. She may have her reasons for holding on, but she may be better off breaking free from the relationship.

    People in the comments agreed that what the boyfriend did was not okay

    Screenshot of an online comment warning about red flags, related to a prank involving a hidden device found in a closet.

    Others shared similar experiences

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised she waited that long before "tearing the closet apart" to find the device. I would have done that on the same day I heard the first "beep." And yeah, she should dump that guy for good. His joke isn't funny.

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can I put this nicely.....? Oh! I can't. Dump the Pr!ck!

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get irrationally angry just reading this. What is wrong with women who put up with this kind of cráp?

