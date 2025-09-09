“It Was Just A Prank”: Woman Finds Hidden Device In Closet Planted By Boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing inherently wrong with being silly with your romantic partner. Being playful and pulling the occasional prank can add some levity and even strengthen your bond as a couple.

However, things can get tricky if the relationship becomes all about absurd actions. What can further worsen the situation is if it involves practical jokes that can literally drive a person insane.

A woman knew this problem all too well when her boyfriend pulled a prank that was so bad, she no longer saw a future with him. Scroll down for the entire story.

A woman fed up with her boyfriend’s silliness has begun to rethink their relationship

Image credits: diana.grytsku (not the actual image)

Her boyfriend’s lack of seriousness has begun to make her feel empty

Image credits: lookstudio (not the actual image)

Things only worsened after her partner pulled a horribly unfunny prank

Image credits: greek-astronomer

After confirming it was her boyfriend, the woman began distancing herself

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

Image credits: greek-astronomer

Horrible pranks can be more damaging than you may think

As mentioned earlier, a good prank can actually be beneficial for a relationship. According to psychologist Dr. Susan Albers, they can induce laughter, which eases stressful situations and potentially improves mental health.

However, a horrible prank that can easily and quite literally drive you nuts, like what the man did, can only have negative repercussions. According to author and psychotherapist Dr. Stephanie Sarkis, a poorly executed practical joke not only triggers past traumas, but it can also cause hypervigilance and an erosion of trust.

“Pranks can invoke fear and give the perpetrator a feeling of power over others,” Dr. Sarkis wrote, adding that pranks are also a way for a person to gain control over their partner.

With an erosion of trust comes a weaker relationship foundation. And according to experts like licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Andrea Bonior, the lack of it “hollows out a relationship from the inside.” Ultimately, it isn’t a good sign for the couple’s future.

The author also stonewalled her partner, which she openly admitted. While it was a warranted reaction, Very Well Mind notes that such actions indicate a communication breakdown, which is another sign that the relationship may be over.

Based on her story, the woman definitely wasn’t overreacting. What only made her situation more unfortunate was her partner’s lack of remorse. She may have her reasons for holding on, but she may be better off breaking free from the relationship.

People in the comments agreed that what the boyfriend did was not okay

Others shared similar experiences

