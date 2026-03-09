Man Dismisses Girlfriend’s Major Career Milestone, Accuses Her Of Sleeping Her Way To Success

ADVERTISEMENT

You’d think jealousy in a relationship only shows up over concerns about cheating or flirting. But that’s not true.

Sometimes, the green-eyed monster might actually be coming right at you, even when you haven’t done anything wrong. Your success, your wins, even your looks, can make a partner jealous or insecure.

A woman recently shared her story online, saying how her boyfriend reacted poorly to her career milestone. They had been together for five years at this point, and the woman was quite shocked by his response.

RELATED:

A woman went out on a date with her boyfriend to celebrate her career milestone

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

Instead of congratulating her, the boyfriend went on a long rant

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He made some pretty derogatory remarks and accused her of cheating on him

Image credits: Mix-Tape / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The guy asked her to apologize after all the drama

Image credits: tonodiaz / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mean_Tackle9324

Deep-rooted gender beliefs can make some men insecure about their partner’s success

Relationships are not just about being there during hard times; they’re also about celebrating the wins, whether big or small, together.

How your partner reacts when good things happen to you can actually be one of the strongest predictors of how healthy your relationship will be.

Experts call this process “capitalization.” It’s what happens when you share good news with someone, and they respond with genuine enthusiasm and support.

When partners respond actively and constructively — like celebrating with you or asking questions — it boosts intimacy and trust.

And when they don’t, it can slowly chip away at your confidence.

Sadly, this is a reality for a lot of women.

A study found that a man’s self-esteem can actually take a hit when his female partner succeeds. And it’s not just about money or promotions — even something like losing weight or hitting a personal goal can rattle his ego.

ADVERTISEMENT

This happens because of deep-rooted gender beliefs. “Having a partner who experiences a success might hurt men’s implicit self-esteem because ambition and success are qualities that are generally important to women when selecting a mate,” the study notes.

This jealousy ultimately leads to insecurity, and thinking of themselves as unsuccessful might trigger some men’s fear that their partner will leave them.

In short, if a guy makes you feel unworthy about your merits or hard work, he’s probably insecure about his own success in comparison.

Traditional gender roles aren’t the only reason someone might question a woman’s success — there’s also a whole bunch of social stereotypes.

Research shows that people can react negatively when women act in ways that don’t fit the old or traditional ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts call it the “status incongruity effect” — people assume women shouldn’t be in powerful positions, so they see successful women as aggressive or unlikable.

Their success is also more often credited to luck or external factors, while men’s success is attributed to skills.

It’s a story as old as time: a successful woman is often accused of having slept her way to the top. It isn’t a random insult… in fact, it’s rooted in gender bias that sees men being competent and ambitious as normal. But those same traits in women are seen as threatening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Signs that your success makes your significant other insecure or jealous

Even when your partner isn’t as obviously threatened or belittling as the guy in the Reddit story, there are subtle signs that can give you clues.

“Little sarcastic comments about your healthy lifestyle or your financial independence can be big red flags that he’s uncomfortable with your success,” says Eileen Gallo, a licensed psychotherapist in Los Angeles.

If your partner is looking down on your goals, such as going back to school or aiming for a promotion, take a moment to understand why.

In some cases, it might not be about what you’ve achieved at all. It can be about how they feel in the relationship — like feeling left out or overlooked. Other times, they might belittle you just to make themselves feel bigger or act passive-aggressively. What’s important is to understand the difference and where your partner is coming from.

And if you, as a partner, are not naturally the cheerleader type, remember — even a little high-five, a heartfelt “I’m proud of you,” or a big congratulatory hug can go a long way.

The woman gave some more context about the guy

ADVERTISEMENT

Lots of people commented in support of the woman

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people did not agree with how the woman reacted to the whole situation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT