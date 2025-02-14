Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Makes His GF Late To The Airport To Save $30, Ends Up Abandoning Her And Flying Home Alone
Couples, Relationships

Man Makes His GF Late To The Airport To Save $30, Ends Up Abandoning Her And Flying Home Alone

Interview With Expert
Traveling with your significant other can be an amazing bonding experience. The two of you get to explore new places, enjoy a relaxed week off without any work or obligations and create memories that you’ll cherish for the rest of your lives.

But traveling can also be quite stressful, especially if you’re running to catch a train or arguing about whose fault it was that you missed your flight. One woman recently posted on Reddit seeking advice after her boyfriend abandoned her at the airport and flew home alone. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as a conversation with Nia Williams, Relationship Therapist and Life Coach from Miss Date Doctor.

    This woman was furious when she realized that her boyfriend abandoned her at the airport and flew home alone

    Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)

    She even shared the conversation they had over text right after the gate closed

    Image credits: Exotic_Platypus_4926

    Image credits: astakhovyaroslav (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Exotic_Platypus_4926

    “Travel often involves unexpected situations that can test a couple’s ability to adapt and work as a team”

    One of the worst aspects of going on vacation is what you have to go through to actually make it to your destination. If you’re on a road trip, sitting in the car for 8 hours at a time might feel like a drag. And if you’re flying, there’s a good chance you’ll have to wake up extremely early, sit in the airport for hours and arrive at your hotel groggy, cranky and uninterested in sightseeing.

    Unfortunately, the airport is also the place where travel plans often go awry. According to USA Today, between 2% and 8% of passengers miss their flights every single day. 

    Travel Pocket Guide notes that this can happy for many reasons, including issues with transportation or getting stuck in traffic, underestimating how long it takes to get to the airport, failing to check update flight information, miscommunications between airline staff and passengers, oversleeping and getting stuck at security. 

    In this story, however, the woman blamed her boyfriend for making them late to the airport. To find out why traveling with a significant other is so stressful, we reached out to Relationship Therapist and Life Coach from Miss Date Doctor, Nia Williams. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and shine some light on this situation.

    “Fatigue from long travel days, navigation challenges, and unfamiliar environments can lead to decreased patience and increased irritability,” Nia says. “The disruption of normal routines and the need to make constant decisions together can also strain communication and problem-solving abilities. Additionally, travel often involves unexpected situations that can test a couple’s ability to adapt and work as a team.”

    “How partners treat each other during challenging times often reveals the true nature of their relationship”

    We also asked the relationship expert what kind of message this man conveyed to his partner by flying home alone.

    “By boarding the flight without his girlfriend, this man sent a clear message that his own needs and desires took precedence over their relationship and her well-being,” Nia noted. “This action demonstrates a lack of empathy, consideration, and basic care for his partner. It’s particularly painful because it leaves her feeling abandoned, unimportant, and potentially unsafe in a vulnerable situation.”

    So how can he make it up to his girlfriend? To apologize effectively, Nia says the man should “admit to what he did wrong specifically; acknowledge the hurt and impact his actions caused; express genuine remorse, not just saying ‘I apologize’ but ‘I’m so sorry for…; empathize with his girlfriend’s feelings and demonstrate understanding of how his actions affected her; and offer to make amends and ask what he can do to rebuild trust.”

    The relationship expert says that making up for this severe breach of trust will take time and consistent effort. “He should be prepared to listen to her feelings without becoming defensive, give her space if needed, and demonstrate through his actions that he prioritizes her and the relationship moving forward,” Nia shared.

    Finally, she noted that this situation highlights the importance of effective communication, mutual respect, and prioritizing your partner’s well-being in a relationship. “Couples planning to travel together should discuss expectations and strategies for handling stress beforehand,” Nia suggests. “It’s also crucial to remember that how partners treat each other during challenging times often reveals the true nature of their relationship.”

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have responded if you were in this woman’s shoes? Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship issues right here.

    Later, the woman responded to several comments and provided more information about her situation

    Many readers assured the woman that she was not overreacting and called out her boyfriend for leaving her all alone

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have parked at a hotel and taken the shuttle because it's cheaper, BUT... there is no way we are arriving by the skin of our teeth. I have had stuff happen that screwed us by an hour and we still made our flight. I would rather sit at the airport for two hours than stress about missing a flight. All that unnecessary filler to say: I would have been waiting on the other side of security. We both make it, or we both don't make it.

    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right, you always make sure to be at the airport at least 3h before your flight. You have no idea how long the ques will be or if your cab or whatever on the way will hit every red light in the city. The cheaper option would have been fine had they just booked it earlier. I wonder if this is their first time flying or something. I mean the BF is selfish either way, and OP should rethink the relationship, but how are both of them this bad at time management

    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    OP’s boyfriend was rude and she should rethink the relationship. However, this isn’t 1825 or even 1975. Women can schedule rides themselves and can be responsible for their own transport. Step up.

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Why were they in separate lines? That doesn't make sense. Why would one not stand next to one's partner? Anyway, this is why they say to check in an hour before - so add another hour and you'll have a margin of error. The only time I've ever had to run for a flight was when a sudden strike was announced and I was told at the check in to run to catch the earlier flight, since there was likely to be several hours of delay. Fortunately only hand baggage, and made it :)

