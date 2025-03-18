Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boyfriend Laughs In GF’s Face After She Breaks Down Because He Threw Her Sentimental “Junk” Out
Entitled People, Social Issues

Boyfriend Laughs In GF’s Face After She Breaks Down Because He Threw Her Sentimental “Junk” Out

Sharing a space as a couple is all about respecting each other’s stuff and certainly having a discussion about it before you throw anything out, especially something with sentimental value. Anything else would just be asking for trouble.

For one woman who recently downsized to a trailer with her boyfriend, though, she was in for a shock when she discovered he’d gone through all her belongings and thrown her few remaining prized possessions in the trash. She turned to netizens for support. 

    Living together as a couple can come with its ups and downs, but nothing could have prepared this woman for what her boyfriend did

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Without asking her, he went through all her belongings while she was out and took it upon himself to throw a lot of them away

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she confronted him about it, he laughed in her face and accused her of being a child and a hoarder

    Image credits: Kapri22

    Distraught and still reeling from his reaction, the woman turned to a community of netizens for support

    Moving in together should be about teamwork, but one woman was blindsided when her boyfriend took it upon himself to “declutter” their shared space—by throwing away her most cherished belongings. 

    Downsizing into a trailer meant the couple had limited room, but instead of discussing what should stay, he dug through her things and trashed whatever he deemed “junk.” The worst part? She only discovered it days later in the dumpster.

    For OP, these weren’t just random items—they were pieces of her past, sentimental keepsakes she had held onto after losing almost everything to an abusive history. With little left to her name, she had spent two years slowly rebuilding her life. 

    So, when she saw a trash bag filled with her belongings, her heart shattered. But instead of empathizing, her boyfriend just laughed in her face, calling her a “hoarding child.”

    Well, OP couldn’t believe the blatant disrespect. Everything in the trailer was essentially his, yet she would never dream of trashing his stuff. But he had zero remorse, seeing no problem with discarding her memories like garbage. The sheer lack of empathy cut deep, making OP question not just his disrespectful actions—but the relationship itself.

    From what OP tells the community in her post, it would seem as though she’s in an abusive relationship. At the very least, her boyfriend has no respect for her and her needs, echoing her abusive past. So, what’s her best way out?

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In her article for Psychology Today, Beverly Engel writes that, even when someone realizes they are being emotionally abused, they aren’t necessarily prepared to end the relationship. 

    According to Engel, this is because most victims suffer from horrible, debilitating shame, shame that robs them of their motivation to take action, shame that prevents them from believing they deserve anything better. 

    In her article for Talkspace, Elizabeth Keohan writes that recognizing the signs of an emotionally abusive relationship is hard when you’re in an unhealthy relationship, but it’s a critical first step. Keohan identifies a few abusive tactics, including constant ridicule, name-calling, and a refusal to acknowledge the feelings of the victim.

    In her article for PopSugar, Sarah Wasilak recommends cutting all ties with your abuser as soon as possible and blocking their number and social media profiles. Psychologist Sarah Schewitz notes, “Engaging with them in any way (including looking at what they are doing on social media) reactivates the trauma bond and makes it harder to heal.”

    So, it seems OP is going to have to cut her losses and leave her abusive boyfriend in her dust. Here’s hoping she can build a happier life, either on her own or with someone who actually respects her. Anything else would be robbing her of the life she deserves.

    What would you do if you were in OP’s shoes? Do you think she should cut and run, or try to work things out with her thug of a boyfriend? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers slammed the woman’s boyfriend for being abusive and suggested she leave him before any more boundaries can be crossed

    Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    23

    Open list comments

    5

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A****r's with an S...Then lands on another just after... I really hope she gets better at detecting them... Until then no more boyfriends at least for a while until she tune her radar a bit. That would be my advice. The ideal would be to remove abusers form the face of the earth alas we can't do that...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deliagoth1 avatar
    PeakyBlinder
    PeakyBlinder
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like you found yourself another a****r - get rid of him. Now!

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What made you open a trash bag in a dumpster that allowed you to see "your stuff" that you had no idea was missing? Do you routinely dig thru the dumpster?

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's not make assumptions here. She may have been taking out some actual trash when she spotted it. I go months without seeing some of my stuff.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
