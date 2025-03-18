Boyfriend Laughs In GF’s Face After She Breaks Down Because He Threw Her Sentimental “Junk” Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a space as a couple is all about respecting each other’s stuff and certainly having a discussion about it before you throw anything out, especially something with sentimental value. Anything else would just be asking for trouble.

For one woman who recently downsized to a trailer with her boyfriend, though, she was in for a shock when she discovered he’d gone through all her belongings and thrown her few remaining prized possessions in the trash. She turned to netizens for support.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Living together as a couple can come with its ups and downs, but nothing could have prepared this woman for what her boyfriend did

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Without asking her, he went through all her belongings while she was out and took it upon himself to throw a lot of them away

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she confronted him about it, he laughed in her face and accused her of being a child and a hoarder

Image credits: Kapri22

ADVERTISEMENT

Distraught and still reeling from his reaction, the woman turned to a community of netizens for support

Moving in together should be about teamwork, but one woman was blindsided when her boyfriend took it upon himself to “declutter” their shared space—by throwing away her most cherished belongings.

Downsizing into a trailer meant the couple had limited room, but instead of discussing what should stay, he dug through her things and trashed whatever he deemed “junk.” The worst part? She only discovered it days later in the dumpster.

For OP, these weren’t just random items—they were pieces of her past, sentimental keepsakes she had held onto after losing almost everything to an abusive history. With little left to her name, she had spent two years slowly rebuilding her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, when she saw a trash bag filled with her belongings, her heart shattered. But instead of empathizing, her boyfriend just laughed in her face, calling her a “hoarding child.”

Well, OP couldn’t believe the blatant disrespect. Everything in the trailer was essentially his, yet she would never dream of trashing his stuff. But he had zero remorse, seeing no problem with discarding her memories like garbage. The sheer lack of empathy cut deep, making OP question not just his disrespectful actions—but the relationship itself.

From what OP tells the community in her post, it would seem as though she’s in an abusive relationship. At the very least, her boyfriend has no respect for her and her needs, echoing her abusive past. So, what’s her best way out?

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In her article for Psychology Today, Beverly Engel writes that, even when someone realizes they are being emotionally abused, they aren’t necessarily prepared to end the relationship.

According to Engel, this is because most victims suffer from horrible, debilitating shame, shame that robs them of their motivation to take action, shame that prevents them from believing they deserve anything better.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her article for Talkspace, Elizabeth Keohan writes that recognizing the signs of an emotionally abusive relationship is hard when you’re in an unhealthy relationship, but it’s a critical first step. Keohan identifies a few abusive tactics, including constant ridicule, name-calling, and a refusal to acknowledge the feelings of the victim.

In her article for PopSugar, Sarah Wasilak recommends cutting all ties with your abuser as soon as possible and blocking their number and social media profiles. Psychologist Sarah Schewitz notes, “Engaging with them in any way (including looking at what they are doing on social media) reactivates the trauma bond and makes it harder to heal.”

So, it seems OP is going to have to cut her losses and leave her abusive boyfriend in her dust. Here’s hoping she can build a happier life, either on her own or with someone who actually respects her. Anything else would be robbing her of the life she deserves.

What would you do if you were in OP’s shoes? Do you think she should cut and run, or try to work things out with her thug of a boyfriend? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers slammed the woman’s boyfriend for being abusive and suggested she leave him before any more boundaries can be crossed

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon