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Logic and reasoning are genuinely admirable qualities. We all envy the person who can walk into a chaotic situation and produce a color-coded spreadsheet that makes everything make sense. Budgets, travel plans, career decisions, and home renovations — bring on the data. It can be deeply satisfying when done right.

But there is a point where the spreadsheet crosses a line. When it stops being a tool for navigating life and starts being a system for managing the people in it, something shifts. One woman spent over a year finding her boyfriend’s logical approach to everything completely fascinating, right up until she opened his laptop to do him a favor and found out exactly how far the data collection went.

More info: Reddit

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Logic and organization are admirable qualities right up until the moment you find out you are the target of the data collection

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A woman found her boyfriend’s analytical mind one of the most fascinating things about him, complete with his spreadsheets, pie charts, and comparative diagrams

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This was until he introduced a 3-page form where she had to write out her feelings every time she was upset about something

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She decided to stay regardless; they committed to using the form less, but when she opened his laptop to fix it, she found hundreds of weird folders of data going back to 2010

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He had been logging their intimate life, the weight of his meals, how many times he cried, and his blood pressure, and had never once thought to mention any of it

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She never stayed over at his house, so he had plenty of time in the evenings to do this without her noticing

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He defended it calmly and showed her the charts, including one comparing his exercise habits to how often they slept together, and she went home to think while he texted her seven times

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She made a chart of how many times he texted, compared to how likely she was to break up with him, which she acknowledged was both completely unhinged and entirely his fault

A woman had been with her boyfriend, Jack, for just over a year and found his analytical mind one of the most fascinating things about him. He made spreadsheets for commuting decisions, folders of research before making any choices, mind maps, pie charts, and comparative diagrams for everything.

When she came to him with a problem, he would sit down with her, map out every option, weigh the risks and rewards, and arrive at a solution. It was efficient, thorough, and impressive. Then he introduced the form. If she was upset about anything, she was asked to fill out a three-page document of all her feelings and triggers.

He would take a couple of hours to process it and come back with a validated, structured response. It worked, technically. Problems got solved. Nothing repeated. But somewhere along the way, it stopped feeling like a relationship and started to feel like filing a complaint with HR, and her friends would not let her forget it. After pushing back, they started using it a little less.

One day, she logged onto his computer to help him make it a little faster. What she found, instead of a slow computer, were hundreds of folders of documentation going back to 2010. Data about their intimate life, his self-pleasuring habits, the weight of his meals, what time he woke up, how many texts he sent per day, how many times he cried, his blood pressure readings, and how many minutes he exercised.

Five years of meticulous self and relationship data that she had known absolutely nothing about. He defended it calmly, said he was not sharing the data with anyone and had no malicious intent, and showed her the charts he had made, including one comparing his exercise frequency to how often they were intimate. She went home to think. He texted her seven times.

She made a chart of how many times he texted her compared to how likely she was to break up with him, which she acknowledged was both unhinged and completely understandable given the circumstances. She felt like a science experiment, and wondered whether therapy could undo five years of data collection in a person who had never once considered it a problem.

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A significant portion of the comments section landed on the same theory about Jack. Around half of autistic people experience alexithymia, a difficulty understanding and describing their own emotions. For someone who genuinely struggles to access or articulate feelings intuitively, building a system that externalizes and categorizes emotional experiences is just an adaptation.

The form, the data collection, the need to process everything through structured frameworks before responding, all of it becomes considerably more legible through that lens. But there is also an OCD angle worth considering. Research shows that for many people, building and maintaining spreadsheets and organizational systems provides genuine relief from intrusive thoughts and uncertainty.

A perfectly structured tracker or color-coded system creates a predictable environment that temporarily calms anxiety. The five years of data collection are not the behaviors of someone trying to control another person. They are the behaviors of someone trying to control their own internal experience of a world that feels chaotic without structure.

The International Psychology Clinic is clear that if someone is relying on organizational systems to relieve distress caused by intrusive thoughts, professional support is strongly recommended. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Exposure Response Prevention therapy specifically focus on teaching people to tolerate uncertainty rather than needing to manage it through ritual and documentation.

None of this makes her feelings invalid. Discovering that your relationship has been quietly logged and categorized for a year without your knowledge is a reasonable thing to be upset about. But it does reframe the question from is he controlling to is he struggling, and those two questions have very different answers.

Do you think there is a way for her to move forward from this? Share some advice in the comments!

The internet is genuinely divided on whether this is a story about a controlling boyfriend, a neurodivergent person doing his best, or a relationship doomed to fail