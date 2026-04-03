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Every job has its quirks. But some feel almost like a world of their own. Like programming—we (indirectly) interact with it every day, yet many of us know surprisingly little when it comes to what actually goes on behind the screens.

The subreddit ‘Programmer Humor’ is the perfect place to bridge this gap. It allows them—and pretty much everyone involved in computer science—to air their frustrations and give the rest of us a better understanding of what their day-to-day really looks like. Here are some of the funniest memes we’ve seen there recently.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Theultimatecookieconsentdialog

Scene from The Matrix showing Neo reluctantly accepting a cookie, highlighting a funny programming meme about debugging struggles.

Skynet_Shape Report

32points
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lumberjack44 avatar
JL
JL
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These days Oracle would just lay him off by email.

3
3points
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    #2

    Literaldumb

    Programming meme about debugging frustration when code runs as instructed, not as intended, highlighting the struggle in coding.

    [deleted] Report

    31points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I tell people I wrote perfect code. It always does exactly what I said.

    6
    6points
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    While the memes are certainly funny, their popularity reveals a bigger problem: 79 percent of tech professionals are experiencing some level of burnout, including 24 percent who are “moderately” and 22 percent who are “critically” worn down.

    These growing numbers coincide with an ongoing wave of layoffs that began in 2023, following a precedent set by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who criticized bloated corporate hierarchies.

    For those who’ve weathered layoffs, relief isn’t the main emotion; rather, survivor’s syndrome is, manifesting as guilt, anxiety, and reduced morale.
    #3

    Anyotherchallengeabby

    Programming meme showing a clever JavaScript loop joke, highlighting the humorous side of debugging struggles.

    kultarsi342 Report

    28points
    POST
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am so glad I scrolled to #41 for this. Made me snort-laugh.

    6
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    #4

    Whowasthisidiot

    Tweet about software engineers relating to debugging struggles, highlighting a humorous comparison to electricians.

    i-pity-da-fool Report

    24points
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's pretty much every trade when you pick up after someone

    3
    3points
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    #5

    Unpaiddevs

    Elephant labeled IT infrastructure balancing on ball with open source software, ants labeled unpaid open source devs below.

    I_Show_Meat_To_Girls Report

    22points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Accurate. But there are a lot of us. And many of us contribute to multiple projects. I am a contributor on four projects, but I'm only active on two now.

    3
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    “There’s a constant fear of being next,” says Kelly Vaughn, senior engineering manager at Zapier.

    Employees experiencing survivor’s syndrome often overcompensate. They try to work harder, say yes to more, and suppress concerns out of fear of speaking up, even if “they are drowning.”

    Workers often feel pressured to be grateful just to “still have a job.”

    “People don’t raise red flags — the flags get buried,” adds Vaughn.
    #6

    Meanwhileatduckduckgo

    Programming meme showing a humorous story about a duck disrupting a highly secure server floor environment.

    IdeaOrdinary48 Report

    21points
    POST
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    #7

    Vibecodingisthefutureexceptifyouarewritingsoftware

    Tweet exchange about naming styles for not-vibe coding with humorous programming memes highlighting debugging struggles.

    Zhuinden Report

    19points
    POST
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please god, scrub the phrase "trad coding" from my brain

    8
    8points
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    #8

    Wrongversion

    Tweet about why programmers like cooking, comparing debugging struggles to outdated software versions with carrots.

    ResponsibleWish9299 Report

    19points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's because those companies haven't figured out how to do that yet. If they could force you to pay $3.99/month to use your peeler, they would.

    4
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    #9

    Houseisarchived

    Programming meme showing a humorous tweet about setting the house to read-only to prevent edits, highlighting debugging struggle.

    TheAlaskanMailman Report

    19points
    POST
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    ​​Frequent reorganizations, shifting priorities, and unclear strategy make it difficult for developers to feel secure in their roles or see long-term value in their work. Recognition feels inconsistent, and progress starts to feel more like ticking boxes than creating meaningful impact.

    Vaughn believes that without systematic changes, the issues will persist.

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    “If the company doesn’t provide clarity, resources, or stability, motivation will continue to decline, no matter how good your manager is.”
    #10

    Perfectionisoptionalapparently

    Tweet about software development in 2026 prioritizing shipping velocity over perfection, related to programming memes and debugging struggle.

    soap94 Report

    16points
    POST
    timfawcett avatar
    Tim Fawcett
    Tim Fawcett
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The old maxim still applies: "Fast - Cheap - Right : you can only have two of them"

    9
    9points
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    #11

    Mycafewillusejirasocustomerscanassignmecappuccinotickets

    Two people in separate car windows with text about baristas learning coding and developers dreaming of cafes, reflecting programming memes and debugging.

    GroltonIsTheDog Report

    15points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do both like java?..

    21
    21points
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    #12

    Theseniordevsexpectationsvsthejuniordevsresources

    Airplane nose labeled as a project and a small tricycle labeled as office laptop, illustrating debugging struggles in programming.

    kunalmaw43 Report

    15points
    POST
    cougarallen avatar
    Cougar Allen
    Cougar Allen
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, RokasLaurinavičiusandJustinasKeturka! There's this long skinny thing at the bottom of your keyboard. It's called the "space bar." Come to my keyboarding class and learn what it's for!

    13
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    #13

    Thefinalbossuserinput

    Knight in armor with sword in two panels, symbolizing debugging struggles in programming with test coverage and user input errors.

    Frontend_DevMark Report

    15points
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had a student with a tilda ~ in their name and they couldn't login to our homework system.

    8
    8points
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    The damage of layoffs can be undone, Vaughn argues, but only if companies shift their mindset.

    “Organizations need to stop managing based on optimism and start managing based on reality,” says Vaughn.

    To reverse the damage caused by all the burnout, organizations need to fundamentally rethink how they operate.

    This starts with aligning work to actual team capacity rather than idealistic or overly ambitious plans, being intentional about what goes on the roadmap, and cutting scope where necessary to keep workloads manageable.
    #14

    Aipoweredproduct

    Screenshot of a humorous programming meme about changing loading states to thinking in an AI startup context.

    Progractor Report

    13points
    POST
    #15

    Lowtechsecurity

    Screenshot of a programming meme tweet joking about AWS downtime and the annoyance of debugging struggles.

    5eniorDeveloper Report

    13points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Singularityisnear

    Woman in black suit looking at an old machine with a programming meme about autocorrect frustration, illustrating debugging struggles.

    Time_Aerie6968 Report

    13points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey it's Philomena Cunk, she's actually funny

    3
    3points
    reply
    #17

    Wewillbelaunchingsoon

    Programming meme showing a humorous tweet about software project management and the universal struggle of debugging.

    ClipboardCopyPaste Report

    13points
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    To get a sense of the scope, consider this: according to Harness’ State of Developer Experience report, tech-worker burnout costs companies as much as $1 trillion per year.

    “As a largely ignored portion of our workforce, developers are underappreciated, overworked, and, in turn, leaving their jobs,” a spokesperson for the company says.

    A huge factor in growing developer workloads is that many are forced to contend with an expanding array of vendor tools, Harness said. The report noted that this is creating a disparate ecosystem that hampers productivity and collaboration within developer teams.

    More than half (54 percent) of developers say it takes longer than a week to learn new DevOps tools, and Harness estimates that a new developer needs an average of 100 days to onboard, given the multitude of tools involved.
    #18

    Yourgirlfriendisamodel

    Split image meme showing a man happy then sad, illustrating the frustrating struggle of debugging in programming.

    manav-1200 Report

    12points
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    #19

    Itsthelaw

    Two-panel meme showing a frustrated man shouting Moore, illustrating programming memes about CPU transistor density and debugging struggles.

    Nikkuman Report

    12points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, we kinda hit a physical limit when it comes to classic chips

    1
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    #20

    Literallyme

    Tweet humor about coding using multiple AI tools to debug Python files, highlighting the universal struggle of programming.

    [deleted] Report

    11points
    POST
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You hit run too soon. Instead, paste each one into a new chat with the next bot: "I wrote this code, can you help me improve it?" Do that one more time, cycling again. *Then* hit run and pick the best. (Disclaimer: I've never done this. But now I'm thinking about trying it.)

    4
    4points
    reply
    #21

    Acceleratedtechnicaldebtwithaccelearteddelivery

    Programming meme from I Am Devloper joking about two engineers creating tech debt of 50, illustrating debugging struggle humor.

    Ornery_Ad_683 Report

    11points
    POST

    Developers often spend valuable time troubleshooting compatibility issues, updating plugins, and applying patches, and 6-in-10 report it takes a week or longer to build internal tooling.

    Virtually all — 97% — say they context-switch because their tools come from multiple vendors.

    Having to juggle multiple tools also means developers need to switch between interfaces, learn different workflows, and manage separate accounts and licenses.

    No wonder they need to vent online!
    #22

    Funwithflags

    Programming memes showing logic gate variations of the Norway flag illustrating debugging as a frustrating coding struggle.

    rocajuanma Report

    11points
    POST
    #23

    Disappointedyetagain

    Screenshot of a programming meme about debugging struggles while searching GitHub issues for solutions.

    PCSdiy55 Report

    11points
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Marked as [SOLVED], but no solution given.

    1
    1point
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    #24

    Jsgivesnightmares

    Sad cartoon frog being comforted at sunset with a programming meme about JavaScript and debugging struggles.

    ClipboardCopyPaste Report

    10points
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    #25

    Gitcommitgitpushohfuck

    Programming meme explaining software versioning with proud, default, and shame versions, highlighting debugging struggles humor.

    jazzyjaz53 Report

    10points
    POST
    #26

    Pithonishere

    Man wearing safety goggles holding a test tube with text about Python 3.14.0 release in a programming meme.

    AlanElPlatano Report

    9points
    POST
    #27

    Goodluckfrontenddevs

    Tweet shows a round laptop with a circular screen and keyboard, highlighting a hilarious programming meme about debugging struggles.

    ClipboardCopyPaste Report

    9points
    POST
    timfawcett avatar
    Tim Fawcett
    Tim Fawcett
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is running Windows 11. Also just think of the valuable screen real-estate that is lost

    4
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    #28

    Theoriginalvibecoder

    Man interacting with futuristic holograms depicting programming code, illustrating the universal struggle of debugging.

    learncs_dev Report

    9points
    POST
    b_nut137 avatar
    Pheebs
    Pheebs
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tony literally wrote an AI

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Actuallycompleteversion

    Diagram illustrating modern digital infrastructure with programming meme references to debugging struggles and web technologies.

    Equivalent_Site6616 Report

    9points
    POST
    #30

    Happynewyearwithoutvibecoding

    Man with a serious expression labeled as having a signature look of superiority, humorously related to programming and debugging struggles.

    yuva-krishna-memes Report

    9points
    POST
    #31

    Enronarchitecture

    Tweet about vibecoding financial products humor, illustrating programming memes on the universally annoying debugging struggle.

    Meta-logic Report

    9points
    POST
    #32

    Confidentialinformation

    Programming meme showing a rat from Ratatouille in a pot, illustrating the struggle of debugging and coding.

    Head_Manner_4002 Report

    9points
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    20 tries later and something might work again

    0
    0points
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    #33

    Yeraprogrammerharry

    Child numbered drawings starting from zero, illustrating a programming meme about debugging as a universally annoying struggle.

    ClipboardCopyPaste Report

    8points
    POST
    #34

    Iykyk

    Tweet from Panic In The Kernel humorously discussing programming challenges about building AI browsers from scratch.

    soap94 Report

    8points
    POST
    #35

    Awsoutagegraphlooksfamiliar

    Tweet showing a graph of Amazon Web Services outages over 24 hours, highlighting common programming and debugging struggles.

    BeamMeUpBiscotti Report

    8points
    POST
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the joke that it looks like a person lying down, or is that just a coincidence? [Edit: Never mind, I noticed the title.]

    3
    3points
    reply
    #36

    Youareabsolutelyright

    Man with shocked expression representing a programmer's reaction, illustrating the universal struggle of debugging in coding.

    electricjimi Report

    8points
    POST
    #37

    Forreal

    Comparison meme showing the creator of Git and Linux with a simple setup versus a tech bro with a multi-monitor gaming rig.

    Ephemeralt5v Report

    8points
    POST
    #38

    Machinelearningjourney

    Man wearing glasses using an old sewing machine humorously representing debugging and programming struggles.

    Saptarshi_12345 Report

    8points
    POST
    erikbiesemeier avatar
    Erik Biesemeier
    Erik Biesemeier
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sewing is supposedly one of the hardest automation problems, so this is probably a good idea.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #39

    Guyswhatdowesayaboutthis

    Comparison meme showing Tom Cruise hanging from a car and an x-ray of a programmer with back pain, highlighting debugging struggle.

    chowchowthedog Report

    8points
    POST
    #40

    Relatable

    Programming meme showing developers’ fast hackathon progress contrasted with slow post-hackathon debugging struggle.

    bryden_cruz Report

    8points
    POST
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, after hackathon you're tired from hackathon. Duh.

    2
    2points
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    #41

    Wearesafefornow

    Programming meme humor about replacing programmers with robots and the challenges of debugging struggles.

    ajaypatel9016 Report

    8points
    POST
    #42

    Themythicalmanmonthchicken

    Comparison of two roasted chickens showing the struggle of explaining programming speed to a project manager with cooking humor.

    214567401 Report

    7points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always heard the comparison to pregnancy... more women doesn't make the birth faster

    3
    3points
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    #43

    Nowhereissafe

    Men's bathroom door taped shut with a sign reading bathroom closed AWS outage illustrating debugging struggle meme.

    KermanFooFoo Report

    7points
    POST
    facebook_radek avatar
    Radek Suski
    Radek Suski
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    we are all laughing but see what is happening in Russia

    0
    0points
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    #44

    Confusedvibecoder

    Hilarious programming meme showing a confused caveman face illustrating debugging as a universally annoying struggle.

    crazy4hole Report

    7points
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh, that's how I stare at their code too

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Standproud

    Programming meme showing a man watching a boy learn coding with captions about programming and debugging struggles.

    gufranthakur Report

    7points
    POST
    alan-jay-weiner avatar
    Alan Jay Weiner
    Alan Jay Weiner
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Java... Why does it have to be Java?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Blamelessdoesnotmeannameless

    Funny programming meme showing Dev of the Week board with humorous achievements, highlighting debugging struggles.

    soap94 Report

    7points
    POST
    #47

    Ithappenedagain

    Animated scene showing two characters on a ladder updating a sign about days since Cloudflare outage, illustrating debugging struggle.

    ThatAdamsGuy Report

    7points
    POST
    #48

    That5minmeetingwithadeveloper

    Whiteboard graph humor showing the reality versus assumptions of a 5-minute meeting with a developer and recovery time.

    milanm08 Report

    7points
    POST
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had to look this one up. Y axis is productivity, or similar. This isn't so much funny as just truth. You interrupt me without giving me a chance to slowly back out of my layers of thoughts, it takes a long time to pick it back up again.

    9
    9points
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    #49

    Fullpotential

    Man in glasses asks about using 100% of the brain, followed by a customer tech fail in a programming meme about debugging struggle.

    Frontend_DevMark Report

    7points
    POST
    #50

    Seniordevs

    Programmer meme showing a serious senior developer reacting to removing an accidentally committed API key in debugging.

    N_o_o_B_p_L_a_Y_e_R Report

    7points
    POST
    #51

    Boeing7777777777

    Programming meme showing humorous comparison of empty GitHub projects with images of unusual airplanes.

    Plastic-Bonus8999 Report

    6points
    POST
    #52

    Atleastchatgptisnicetous

    Comparison meme showing Stack Overflow saying you're absolutely wrong and ChatGPT saying you're absolutely right, highlighting debugging struggles.

    ClipboardCopyPaste Report

    6points
    POST
    #53

    Yesterdaybelike

    Programming meme showing a man shrugging with text about oncall engineers blaming an AWS problem.

    icompletetasks Report

    6points
    POST
    #54

    Theyliedtome

    Close-up of a cat’s face with humorous text, showcasing programming memes about debugging and coding struggles.

    Dharvish Report

    6points
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    #55

    Money

    Spongebob meme with Mr. Krabs answering money as motivation to study computer science programming memes.

    LaoTzu9 Report

    6points
    POST
    #56

    Amen

    Close-up of a person’s neck and upper back with HTML programming tattoos showing debugging as a universally annoying struggle.

    AugustHate Report

    6points
    POST
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    #57

    Clevergirl

    Tweet showing a humorous programming conversation about virtual memory and translation lookaside buffer in debugging struggles.

    LoliBacon Report

    6points
    POST
    #58

    Ihavewonbutatwhatcost

    Two people on a ride, labeled with AI teams excited and CFO shocked, showing the struggle of debugging in programming memes.

    Shiroyasha_2308 Report

    6points
    POST
    #59

    Adsbefore

    Tired programmer at computer frustrated by ads interrupting npm install, illustrating debugging struggle in programming memes.

    theunknowntamilguy Report

    6points
    POST
    #60

    Sendemailmethodasaframework

    Three men dancing energetically on stage illustrating programming memes about complexity and debugging struggles.

    ArjunReddyDeshmukh Report

    6points
    POST
    #61

    Fromamultinationalbanktoo

    Frog in vintage suit meme about programming struggles with API specs and debugging JSON in Excel files.

    Mourndark Report

    6points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Screenshots are really difficult to hack from half way around the world.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #62

    Whowouldwin

    Comparison meme showing an old encryption machine versus a young man, highlighting the struggle of debugging in programming.

    CheekMassive1684 Report

    6points
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, there was an advanced version of Enigma already developed by the time Turing figured out the code but german high command didn't believe that it was possible to crack the code and continued to use the old system

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    Dontfallforit

    Hand reaching out of water labeled 15 yo me, underwater a shark labeled lifelong web development career, programming meme.

    Historical_Print4257 Report

    5points
    POST
    #64

    Primarykeyage

    Programming meme showing SQL code with age as primary key and error message "User with this age already exists" in a form input.

    Ok-Law-7233 Report

    5points
    POST
    #65

    Sincewereallunemployed

    Job listing meme showing a pirate ship and humorous debugging struggle in programming culture.

    bestofrolf Report

    5points
    POST
    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yo ho, all hands, hoist the colors high!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #66

    Thatmakesmelaugheverytime

    Programming meme showing Visual Studio Code asking about trusting the project author, highlighting debugging struggles humorously.

    CasualNameAccount12 Report

    5points
    POST
    #67

    Someonemaynotbethathappy

    Tweet from programmer André Ribeiro humorously discussing debugging and committing code on his first day at Cloudflare.

    StatureDelaware Report

    5points
    POST
    #68

    Youmeanactuallyprogramming

    Screenshot of a humorous Twitter exchange about coding terminology discussing programming and debugging struggles.

    TrexLazz Report

    5points
    POST
    #69

    Vibecodedaislop

    Man looking serious with a drink, captioned about seeing a Github readme full of emojis in programming memes.

    Longjumping_Table740 Report

    5points
    POST
    #70

    Ifyouknowyouknow

    Comparison meme of well commented code before and after 2022 using a bright and dark animated character face, programming memes.

    0xlostincode Report

    5points
    POST
    dagrlo avatar
    MiauMiau
    MiauMiau
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Commented code? It exists? Well, yes. Don’t delete this, or it’ll give an error and I don’t know why. Or insults directed at the person who wrote the previous version

    0
    0points
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    #71

    Vibecoders

    Man giving a skeptical look with text about code filled with emojis, highlighting debugging as a frustrating programming struggle.

    object322 Report

    5points
    POST
    #72

    Replacegithub

    Programming meme showing a humorous Twitter exchange about replacing GitHub and sharing a GitHub repo link.

    jpbyte Report

    5points
    POST
    #73

    Hasnocluewhatbindingsare

    Young man playing chess with confident expression illustrating programming memes about debugging struggles and coding challenges.

    Cutalana Report

    5points
    POST
    #74

    Planeoldfix

    Programming meme showing Pepe the Frog as a developer humorously solving debugging struggle with code response.

    huza786 Report

    5points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Add a 1000 ms delay with spinning logo to both and no one will notice the difference.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #75

    Outnerdedthesourcecode

    Text post with programming meme showing a phone contact named Source Code Dad and Data Compiler Mom, highlighting debugging struggle.

    PCSdiy55 Report

    5points
    POST
    facebook_radek avatar
    Radek Suski
    Radek Suski
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most

    5
    5points
    reply
    #76

    Humansaredestinedtojustwatchads

    Tweet about an IDE showing ads while the agent spins, humorously linking programming memes with debugging struggles.

    icompletetasks Report

    4points
    POST
    #77

    Brilliantmanouver

    Tweet about rewriting a microservice for promotion highlighting common struggles in programming and debugging.

    TrexLazz Report

    4points
    POST
    #78

    Wdym

    A programmer reacts with disbelief to a meme about coding and the struggles of debugging in software development.

    AuthenticWeeb Report

    4points
    POST
    #79

    Happyvalentinesday

    Bash script snippet showing a humorous yes/no prompt illustrating debugging programming memes struggle.

    TomboyArmpitSniffer Report

    4points
    POST
    #80

    Grokpleaseexplain

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation about programming memes highlighting the frustrating struggle of debugging code.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    Ladygagaprivatekey

    Tweet showing a humorous private key with jumbled characters illustrating the frustrating struggle of debugging in programming.

    5eniorDeveloper Report

    3points
    POST
    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And here I thought the private key ended with "covfefe"

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    #82

    Ifeelthesame

    Tweet screenshot discussing the challenge of reviewing AI-generated code, highlighting programming memes about debugging struggles.

    xxfatumxx Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Downloadmoreram

    Woman smiling holding a glass and a programming meme about downloading more RAM using Google Drive swap space debugging struggle.

    MageMantis Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Sametutorialdifferentrealities

    Funny programming meme showing cats as beginners and a girl labeled as some Indian guy teaching a programming tutorial.

    jaikanthsh308 Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    Openingtherepository

    Programming meme showing a developer hesitating with a project while using Copilot, highlighting debugging as a universal struggle.

    thisfriendo Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Vibedebuggingbelike

    A man stressed and tired with cigarette and glasses, representing the frustrating struggle of debugging in programming memes.

    Forsaken-Peak8496 Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Iloveoptimization

    Tweet humor about programming highlighting password storage and database size, illustrating debugging as an annoying struggle.

    Advanced_Ferret_ Report

    2points
    POST
    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Context: This is a complete no-no, as passwords should be stored with individual salt settings. That way, even if two passwords are the same, they look completely different when stored in the database. Otherwise, it's pretty easy to guess a lot of passwords just by analyzing the database contents (e.g. the most common ones will be "password", "123456", "asdf",...).

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    4points
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    #88

    Belikeaprogrammer

    Cartoon programmer ignores bugs and tasks to work on a side personal project, highlighting debugging struggle humor.

    Head_Manner_4002 Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    Dockerdocker

    CPU chip humorously interrogating Docker whale about RAM usage in a programming meme showing debugging struggles.

    Krayvok Report

    1point
    POST
    #90

    Canquantummachinessaveus

    Close-up of a curious cat with text about deterministic random number generator, illustrating programming memes.

    kamen562 Report

    1point
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Random number generation is too important a topic to be left to chance", William Press.

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