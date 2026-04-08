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Woman Confused When BF’s Ex Starts Being Difficult, Meets Her And Finds Out She Is Not The Problem
Woman confused and stressed, holding her head while dealing with difficult feelings about boyfriendu2019s ex situation.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Confused When BF’s Ex Starts Being Difficult, Meets Her And Finds Out She Is Not The Problem

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People who have something to hide will find ways to keep the ugly parts of themselves concealed for as long as possible. In some cases, they may even tell elaborate and damaging lies, completely ignoring how they are hurting others in the process. 

This is what happened when a man repeatedly accused his ex-wife of being controlling and unhinged. However, his current girlfriend noticed inconsistencies in his words, prompting her to dig into them. 

What she discovered was an entirely darker truth about her partner, which ultimately changed the course of their relationship

RELATED:

    A man accused his ex-wife of being a toxic and unhinged woman

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to his current girlfriend, his former spouse was being difficult to deal with, particularly regarding his young daughter

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    Image credits: Camandona / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    However, the woman began noticing that his stories weren’t adding up

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    The man then began acting more volatile around his partner, leaving the woman confused

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    Image credits: gzorgz / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    The woman shared an update, revealing her plans to get in touch with the ex-wife

    Image credits: Optimal_Trouble_8150

    There is a thin line between lying and deception

    While lying and deception may be closely related, there are fundamental differences between the two. 

    As Verywell Mind explains, the former concerns the person’s words and statements. Meanwhile, the latter is more about misleading the person through “words, actions, omissions, or schemes designed to give a false impression.” 

    Furthermore, deception includes withholding information and gaslighting – both of which the boyfriend engaged in. 

    A person may have several reasons to deceive their partner. Typical reasons include hiding insecurities, feeling trapped, fearing consequences, avoiding conflict, or preserving self-image. 

    While many couples can continue the relationship after one person has broken the trust through deception, the damage is irreparable in most cases. According to licensed marriage and family therapist Darlene Lancer, both partners will continue to suffer after the fact as they deal with blame, shame, and compounding grief. 

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    “Each of us will attribute a different meaning to the facts in order to heal and make peace with ourselves, our loved ones, and a disordered reality we once thought was safe and predictable,” Lancer explained

    The boyfriend’s true colors began to show when he started snapping at his girlfriend. Things may only get worse from there, and it may be best for her to prioritize protecting her peace more than anything.

    The woman added more information to her story as readers asked questions

    Online conversation between a woman confused about her boyfriend’s ex causing issues and discovering she is not the problem.

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    The woman had another update, stating she met up with her boyfriend’s ex

    Image credits: dikushin / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    She began unraveling bits and pieces of the truth

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    Image credits: Jae Park / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    She also found out about her boyfriend’s infidelity

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    Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

    What she found out prompted her to do more digging

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    Image credits: Ambreen / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    She was left more confused, this time about how to confront her partner

    Image credits: Optimal_Trouble_8150

    People in the comments shared some input

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    The woman shared another update from a much later date

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She began with some good news

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    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    She also revealed how things had gotten uglier with her now-ex-boyfriend

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    Image credits: benzoix / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Ultimately, she was worried about whether she went too far

    Image credits: Optimal_Trouble_8150

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    People in the comments sided with her

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    Others shared how delighted they were by how the story ended

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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