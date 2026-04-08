Woman Confused When BF’s Ex Starts Being Difficult, Meets Her And Finds Out She Is Not The Problem

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People who have something to hide will find ways to keep the ugly parts of themselves concealed for as long as possible. In some cases, they may even tell elaborate and damaging lies, completely ignoring how they are hurting others in the process.

This is what happened when a man repeatedly accused his ex-wife of being controlling and unhinged. However, his current girlfriend noticed inconsistencies in his words, prompting her to dig into them.

What she discovered was an entirely darker truth about her partner, which ultimately changed the course of their relationship.

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A man accused his ex-wife of being a toxic and unhinged woman

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According to his current girlfriend, his former spouse was being difficult to deal with, particularly regarding his young daughter

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However, the woman began noticing that his stories weren’t adding up

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The man then began acting more volatile around his partner, leaving the woman confused

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The woman shared an update, revealing her plans to get in touch with the ex-wife

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There is a thin line between lying and deception

While lying and deception may be closely related, there are fundamental differences between the two.

As Verywell Mind explains, the former concerns the person’s words and statements. Meanwhile, the latter is more about misleading the person through “words, actions, omissions, or schemes designed to give a false impression.”

Furthermore, deception includes withholding information and gaslighting – both of which the boyfriend engaged in.

A person may have several reasons to deceive their partner. Typical reasons include hiding insecurities, feeling trapped, fearing consequences, avoiding conflict, or preserving self-image.

While many couples can continue the relationship after one person has broken the trust through deception, the damage is irreparable in most cases. According to licensed marriage and family therapist Darlene Lancer, both partners will continue to suffer after the fact as they deal with blame, shame, and compounding grief.

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“Each of us will attribute a different meaning to the facts in order to heal and make peace with ourselves, our loved ones, and a disordered reality we once thought was safe and predictable,” Lancer explained.

The boyfriend’s true colors began to show when he started snapping at his girlfriend. Things may only get worse from there, and it may be best for her to prioritize protecting her peace more than anything.

The woman added more information to her story as readers asked questions

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The woman had another update, stating she met up with her boyfriend’s ex

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She began unraveling bits and pieces of the truth

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She also found out about her boyfriend’s infidelity

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What she found out prompted her to do more digging

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She was left more confused, this time about how to confront her partner

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People in the comments shared some input

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The woman shared another update from a much later date

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She began with some good news

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She also revealed how things had gotten uglier with her now-ex-boyfriend

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Ultimately, she was worried about whether she went too far

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People in the comments sided with her

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Others shared how delighted they were by how the story ended

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