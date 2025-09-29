Lady Grieves Her Late BF Of 13 Years, Finds It Odd How A High School Friend Offers “Condolences”

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing someone you love can be painful and terrifying because it almost always happens suddenly and leaves a big space in one’s life. Grievers may not know how to deal with such feelings on their own, which is why they need support from their family and friends.

The problem is that some cunning people aren’t looking to be helpful; they only want to take advantage of vulnerable folks. This is exactly what one woman experienced after losing her boyfriend, when an old high school friend started texting her inappropriately.

More info: Reddit

Grief is a difficult thing to deal with alone, which is why people need authentic love and care during such tough times

Woman grieving at a gravesite, emotionally covering her face while reflecting on her boyfriend who died and friend messaging experiences.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her boyfriend of 13 years passed away when their apartment caught fire, and so she had been dealing with tremendous grief

Text about boyfriend died and friend started messaging, describing loss and uncomfortable contact from old friend.

Text expressing doubt about a friend's intentions while mourning a boyfriend who died, questioning the appropriateness.

Image credits: lifelong-angstt

Young woman in pink sweater looking worried while messaging on phone, reflecting boyfriend died friend started messaging situation

Image credits: kuprevich / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After her partner passed, she randomly received a message from an old high school friend who gave his condolences and offered her a shoulder to cry on

Text message conversation showing a friend starting messaging to offer support after boyfriend died.

Image credits: lifelong-angstt / Reddit

Young man sitting on a couch, looking at his phone with concern, related to boyfriend died friend started messaging topic.

Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At first, the man was just sharing about how he got married recently, but then he tried to get the poster to meet him and go for a drive

Text message conversation showing a friend messaging after boyfriend died, discussing past memories and condolences.

Text message conversation showing a friend messaging to support someone whose boyfriend died, offering a drive to feel better.

Image credits: lifelong-angstt / Reddit

The woman thought it was inappropriate for the man to be texting her like that, but she was also not sure if she was overreacting to his behavior or not

The poster was obviously not in the mood to socialize with people or entertain a budding romance, as her partner of more than a decade had tragically passed away. She was dealing with her grief and probably had to figure out a whole new way of life without him in it, which must have been painful.

Even psychologists say that grievers might find themselves in shock after losing their loved one. These feelings of numbness, pain, anger, or sadness make it difficult for them to carry on like normal with their day-to-day activities. In fact, it might even take months before they are able to feel a bit less disoriented.

The OP had recently lost her boyfriend and was still coming to terms with his absence from her life when she randomly got a text from an old high school friend. He started off by offering her support and his condolences, but things quickly turned weird when he kept pushing for her to meet him.

In normal situations, people need to simply check in with grievers and be a source of comfort for them, rather than push an agenda like this man was doing. Asking them about the deceased will give them an outlet for their feelings of hurt and pain. Cooking food for them or taking care of difficult tasks they have to do are also other ways to ease their burden.

Young man smiling while messaging on his phone outdoors near a parked car, reflecting boyfriend died friend started messaging theme.

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster quickly realized that her old high school friend hadn’t just reached out to be supportive, and that he seemed to have ill intentions because he kept pestering her to meet up with him. Even though he had mentioned his recent marriage, it seemed like he was trying to make his move on the OP, who had just suffered a tragic loss.

It might seem shocking that the guy would do something like this, but research shows that widows are more at risk of being taken advantage of. Some cunning individuals try to prey on mourners so that they can eventually obtain their money, while others might see a vulnerable person whom they can target romantically.

The poster was also baffled because her old friend was married and still trying to “link up” with her. According to relationship experts, the best way to deal with a married man hitting on you is to make it clear that you have no romantic interest in them and want to keep the connection platonic.

Since the woman already had so much on her plate, she didn’t know how to cope with her friend’s weird behavior. Folks advised her to cut him off and protect her peace, especially during such a tough time in her life.

What do you think about the man’s texts, and what do you think the OP should do about them? Do share your honest opinion.

Netizens were horrified by the man’s behavior and urged the poster to send screenshots of his texts to his wife

Text post discussing emotional challenges when a boyfriend died and a friend started messaging without real concern or sensitivity.

Comment expressing disgust over messaging behavior after boyfriend died, advising to avoid responding to friend’s creepy messages.

Comment expressing sympathy and advice about feelings after boyfriend died and a friend started messaging.

Comment criticizing a friend messaging after boyfriend died, highlighting inappropriate behavior and unclear intentions.

Comment discussing inappropriate messaging behavior after boyfriend died, focusing on honesty and sharing with his wife.

Commenter condemning a friend who started messaging after boyfriend died, calling behavior selfish and inappropriate.

Text messages showing a friend messaging a grieving widow after her boyfriend died, raising concerns about boundaries.

Reddit comment warning about weird behavior after boyfriend died and friend started messaging, advising to decline contact.

Comment discussing messaging after boyfriend died, offering support and acknowledging the loss experienced by a friend.

Comment text discussing weird vibes after a friend started messaging following a boyfriend died situation.

Screenshot of a forum comment reacting to a situation where a boyfriend died and a friend started messaging.

Comment warning about pushy messaging behavior after boyfriend died, advising to avoid drama and seek peace.

Comment warning about emotional vulnerability after loss, relating to boyfriend died friend started messaging situations.

Text message screenshot showing a user commenting about someone trying to figure out their night, related to boyfriend died friend started messaging.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting to send screenshots after boyfriend died and a friend started messaging.