Everyone has their own vision of a perfect wedding, but certain traditions have become mainstream despite only a few people actually enjoying them.

Be it the couple and their over-the-top expectations for the bridal party or the shameless distant uncle who arrives just to get hammered, there are so many things we are told to accept because that's just the way it is. Well, even if we decide to comply, that doesn't mean we can't complain about them online.

Mette Blackburn, a wedding photographer from Utah, United States, asked the internet to share their most unfiltered hot takes about weddings, and the responses made it clear: sometimes, the ceremonies and the receptions are more fun to critique than to attend.

Bride in a white wedding dress with veil, surrounded by bridesmaids in black dresses, preparing indoors before ceremony. If you burden your bridesmaids with ridiculous financial expectations youre a bad friend.

ashlleynikkole

    #2

    Bride in a flowing white wedding dress dancing with groom in a smoky wedding reception surrounded by guests. Stop focusing on the wedding and start focusing on the marriage.

    a_bar18

    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Apparently the less you spend on the wedding, the longer your marriage will last

    While many of the pet peeves mentioned in the Instagram thread are things guests can tolerate, some make them decline an invitation altogether.

    A survey of 2,000 Brits found that 28% do so because of the cost, while 24% cite long commutes.

    Other major deterrents include their partner not getting invited, disliking other attendees, overnight stays, and having to book time off work.
    #3

    Bride in a white wedding dress smiling shyly as groom feeds her a piece of wedding cake during reception celebration. Throwing cake in the bride’s face. She spent $80 on that makeup and $200 on her hair and you’ve just ruined all of it.

    snowball_aka_floofy replied:
    $80 and $200!? I got married in 2017 and I spent $550 and $600 🫣 I can’t imagine prices these days


    amiyahsonlyfans replied:
    why humiliate your new wife like that in front of your friends & family? it’s not funny if you’re the only one laughing

    noodlewater42

    #4

    Woman in a blue dress browsing white wedding dress options in a bridal boutique with mannequins displaying gowns nearby. White wedding dress. Like I get it it's traditional but the meaning of it is quite disgusting and dehumanizing. Plus it's one of the biggest days in a persons life so wouldn't it be better to wear their favorite color dress? And if they do the backlash and shame they get for it is so irritating

    salome_belladonna

    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Apparently only "traditional" since Queen Victoria wore one. We're allowed to move away from that. Nobody looks good dressed as a pavlova

    #5

    Woman measuring waist with tape, focusing on body shape and fit for a white wedding dress. Losing weight for the wedding is cringe, wanting to impress guests is cringe – it feels like this day is not about your own marriage but about being approved by the people around you

    sofiia.sardar

    Ripley
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Or worse, by the people on Instagram. Why anyone would care what randos on the internet will think I will never know.

    However, it's important to remember that sometimes the guests also cross the line. Robin 'Birdie' Yarusso, 43, from Minneapolis, United States, has planned over 100 weddings, and she says that bombarding the bride with your inquiries on her big day is one of the worst possible things you can do.

    "She's busy. There are so many ways to figure it out without stressing her out," Birdie explains.

    In addition, she slammed people who turn up late to the nuptials, highlighting that it often interrupts the event and distracts other guests.
    #6

    Bride in a white wedding dress smiling while guests enjoy music and karaoke at a lively wedding celebration. People who get mad at dry weddings are boring. If you're canceling going to the biggest day of your loved one's life just because there's no booze, then you shouldn't have been invited anyway. Be happy for the couple and have fun without needing to get wasted!

    trees_talk_to_each_other_

    JK
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Go and bring a flask, but don't make it obvious. Breath mints won't hide it.

    #7

    Proposing to your partner at someone else’s wedding is lazy asf and a red flag in my book.

    calrose1004 Report

    JK
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It is rude to steal the glory from the wedding party. Just poor taste.

    #8

    Two young girls in white wedding dresses sitting on a wooden bench, one holding a bouquet, outdoors at a wedding. Childfree weddings are perfectly fine. Stop crying about it. It’s not your day, nor is anything about you..get over it

    naomisonasty

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Children at a wedding place an unfair burden on three groups - the couple, the guests, and the children.

    In the end, Birdie believes everyone's focus shouldn't be about Instagram content or participating in popular trends, but rather, creating an amazing memory.

    "Make it meaningful. Having a beautiful wedding isn't just about gorgeous flowers and stunning decor. It's about the emotional connection for everyone," she says.

    "Leave people feeling moved during the ceremony, emotional during the speeches, and energized during the party."
    #9

    Bride in a white wedding dress holding hands with groom under string lights during evening wedding celebration. A wedding is not a family reunion. You don’t have to invite the cousin you don’t like simply because your mom wants to avoid a fight with her sister.

    elizabethhendonhair

    #10

    Couple discussing plans and paperwork together, possibly related to choosing a white wedding dress for their event. Starting a marriage off in debt from a wedding is high key wack and a recipe for disaster

    sheridan.rossi

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    If you can't afford the wedding you want, you can't afford the marriage you want either.

    #11

    Bride in sparkling white wedding dress signing a document indoors, holding a white floral bouquet and smiling warmly. You don't have to take his last name, btw. It's not a requirement. He can always take yours if he wanted to.

    esionsensation

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    When I was very young, the bride taking the groom's name was my very first alert that women were not treated equally.

    #12

    Bride in a white wedding dress and groom seated at a decorated table during a wedding speech with greenery backdrop. Exposing the groom or bride in front of their families with an inside joke during a speech

    iamveryhonestsorry

    #13

    Announcing anything at a wedding is unacceptable, pregnancy, engagement whatever, JAIL TIME

    all_about_emma24 Report

    #14

    A destination wedding is a burden on the guests. Don't be Suprised if not many show up because of finances

    chippy.tee Report

    #15

    Bride in a white wedding dress and groom celebrate with their bridal party under a floral wedding arch outdoors. The guest list is the couple’s guest list, not the family’s

    sophiacarrieri replied:
    when my cousin got married a few months ago this was a huge issue because our grandma wanted to invite all of HER friends and a church group

    erinmarie_9

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Tell grandma to go out and get married again herself. Then she can invite (and pay for) anyone she wishes.

    #16

    Large wedding reception with guests seated at decorated tables under warm lighting, showcasing an elegant white wedding dress event. Weddings don’t need to be a massive event with 100+ people. It’s supposed to be intimate, invite close family/friends only and spend the money on your honeymoon

    miistlark

    JK
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Or a down payment on a home...er, maybe not since nobody can afford a mortgage these days unless you have a cumulative seven figure income.

    #17

    Bride in a white wedding dress dancing with groom at night, surrounded by guests holding sparklers and festive lights. Getting sloppy drunk/ groom or bride being too drunk to remember the night is so odd to me. You can have a party and rage anytime- I replay my wedding over and over in my head all the time and it makes me so happy- what would’ve been the point in not honoring what an important day that was by treating it like a random night out

    taryndelaniesmith

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Getting married provides no reason for getting blind drunk. What follows may

    #18

    Woman with curly red hair in a white dress shirt sitting with arms crossed, looking upset in a modern living room setting. People shouldn’t be offended if they’re not invited to the wedding

    clairejgrant

    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    If you invite me to your wedding, I'll be providing you a gift. If you don't invite me to your wedding, you'll be providing me a gift - the precious gift of free time.

    #19

    Happy couple outdoors near palm trees, with focus on joyful moment and a white wedding dress theme. Expensive honeymoon over expensive wedding ANY day

    flanneryrose.18

    #20

    Two gold wedding rings resting on a hundred-dollar bill next to a tilted jar of coins, symbolizing wedding expenses and white wedding dress. Don’t spend that much money on it. Houses are expensive, cars are expensive, life is expensive. Don’t drop 2 grand on it because it’s your “special day”

    jessethemenace66

    #21

    Woman with blonde hair in a messy bun covering her face with hands, wearing a black top in a neutral indoor setting. If you wouldn’t invite them over for dinner… they shouldn’t be invited to the wedding

    aye.arment

    #22

    Bride in a flowing white wedding dress twirling while holding hands with groom outside a brick building during wedding photoshoot. Unpopular opinion: it’s weird to want to be the center of attention and have everyone fawn over you all night… also hate when couples do a cheesy memorized dance routine like the Backstreet Boys in front of everyone. Maybe I’m autistic but it’s so awkward. I hate everything about weddings and that’s why I am not having one. Trip to the courthouse and then long amazing honeymoon. Thank God my fiancé is an introvert too and would also hate a wedding.

    jennaaa_klein

    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Zimmer
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Weddings are awkward, embarrassing and usually a grotesque waste of money. Have a pizza in the park with your loved ones and friends!

    #23

    Bride wearing a white wedding dress with intricate lace details posing with groom in a black tuxedo holding white flowers. THE WEDDING IS ABOUT THE COUPLE, NOT THE COUPLES' PARENTS/FAMILY. if a family member doesn't like how you do your wedding, they don't have to come.

    goblynn26

    #24

    Bride getting makeup and hair done, preparing for wedding day while wearing a white wedding dress robe. Why do women get a full face done? Like if they want to that’s fine, but why is it pushed on us? Shouldn’t our husband find us beautiful without it? Or lighter makeup that enhances are features instead of making us look like a whole different person.

    2silly_lili7

    #25

    I work as a bridal Consultant and my biggest tip: CHOOSE THE PEOPLE WHO ARE COMING TO THE SEARCHING FOR THE DRESS WISELY! No your mom who always bullies you or your best friend who always is jealous arent the best options!

    leonieboelicke Report

    #26

    When you spend 50k on a wedding you will get divorced

    nina_1193 Report

    #27

    There should always be a dress code.🫣I hate seeing people wear basically pool towel dresses and flipflops for the ceremony

    oh_itsjewel Report

    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why does it matter what you hate? If the people getting married don't care then it doesn't matter

    #28

    Two men sitting on a couch in casual clothes having a thoughtful conversation about white wedding dress ideas. Don’t invite anyone you couldn’t have a 10minute conversation with about your life or theirs.

    finesse_ex.press

    #29

    Person holding a phone capturing a video of a woman wearing a flowing white wedding dress outdoors near a building. Your wedding is SO MUCH MORE than an instagram photo opp

    genevahebron

    #30

    Bride in a white wedding dress holding a floral save the date card with gold calligraphy text. People shouldn't be offended if you don't attend their wedding. I fear weddings and big celebrations don't make sense to me. I would only ever celebrate in the most intimate circle. Tbh I would just want to celebrate with my husband. The concept of wedding parties is just weird to me, I don't like them and I don't like meeting strangers on such occasions

    a.the.phoenix

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never expect people to attend your destination wedding. (I know of one where the bride didn't even show, but that's another story.)

    #31

    Elegant wedding ceremony setup with floral decorations and a bride in a white wedding dress under a grand chandelier. South Asian parents need to invest on their daughters' education first, in stead of their wedding ceremonies.

    iffatxyz , AMISH THAKKAR / pexels Report

    #32

    Getting legally married during your wedding day is a waste of money. Get the legal paperwork done before. Preferably by the end of the year BEFORE your wedding date. Use those tax savings to help pay for the wedding or honey moon and just have a close friend you trust officiant. Saves tons. Also the “last day single” idea of bachelor/bachelorette parties is disgusting. You aren’t single. You haven’t been for a while. You don’t need strippers

    skykamart Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good advice. Funny story (again). Turns out my mother was never legally married to my father. 1960s, she trusted him. He got the church certificate but not the license issued by the county. But, strangely, they got a legal divorce. I did the research, and the state they were married in outlawed common law marriage in 1945.

    #33

    Bride in a white wedding dress holding a bouquet, smiling at an older man in a dark suit outside a stone building. Your uncle you see once every 5 years doesn't have to walk you down the isle if you dont have a father. Let your mother do it.


    hannahshijinks replied:
    I wish I would've done that. I let my mother in law's BOYFRIEND walk me down the isle just for him to cheat on her a few months later

    ade_inthelife101 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does a bride need anyone to walk her down the aisle? Is a wedding a property transfer?

    #34

    Clear wine and martini glasses arranged on a bar stand, symbolizing celebrations at a white wedding dress event. Having an open bar at your wedding is setting yourself up for failure

    sadiespamss2 , fentonroma143 / freepik Report

    #35

    The only thing the couples parents can comment on is approving and that’s about it. They shouldn’t be making any judgmental commenting on who to bring, where it’s at, how much to spend, what to wear, etc. honestly unless you’re super super close to your parents. Just have your own little officiated wedding with just you two, the officiator, and no one else.

    hazel.3h Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You need witnesses, but that can be court house staff. I went to a "ceremony" in Oregon where the couple was married in a Judge's chambers with only family present (I was dating the son). Then we went out for dinner. Another one that was great was in a park in upstate NY under one of those park pavilions w/a pit BBQ. It was awesome. It rained, and just as they took their vows, the sun came out!

    #36

    Weddings in general have become more of a competition rather than a ceremony to represent life long love and companionship. Once again society took something sacred and capitalized off of it.

    colexicanadraws Report

    #37

    Please stop wearing extemely revealing dresses are your wedding.like are we serious rn.

    leendeeznutz Report

    #38

    Don’t host a wedding if you don’t want to BE a host & consider the guests experience

    thelifeofrileyy Report

    #39

    Stop wearing mini dresses as wedding dresses

    yuvikazworld Report

    #40

    You cannot have a Kardashian level lavish wedding when you make 60K a year- stop trying to make your friends and guests pay for an event you can’t afford.

    trish_dishes Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are a lot of threads on here about this issue and I'm appalled at the gall of these couples asking for people to pay for extravagant weddings, destination ones, honeymoons, etc. It is greedy and disgusting.

    #41

    People asking the couple when their having kids on their wedding day!

    magic_void100 Report

    #42

    Asking guests to pay so they get to attend is tacky. If you can’t afford a wedding either elope or just shorten your list.

    __paperpaleskin Report

    #43

    The bridezilla not including husband to be in any planning or decision making. Or his lack of interest in the event. No sir.

    heysunnyche Report

    #44

    whatever that garter thing is it's so weird

    007o981 Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should throw out a bouquet at funerals to predict who's next.

    #45

    Ima say it. The way the brides really soak in the walk. One girl walked for like 5 minutes straight. I understand it’s ur moment but the slowness of it all is hilarious to me lol

    chloewithchrist_ Report

    #46

    Assorted elegant appetizers served on a white table at a wedding reception featuring a white wedding dress theme. I think it’s stupid when the couple pays for stuff they don’t eat or drink. If they’re both vegetarian why is there a meat option? If both of them are sober why is there an open bar? I better be able to eat everything I paid for

    borealisphoenix2.0 , Getty Images / unsplash Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe because they're considerate of other people, especially the people they invited to their wedding?

    #47

    If you want a dancefloor it is ok to invite someone on the C list (probably not getting invited), just to keep the dancefloor alive. You need someone with the balls to be the first on the dancefloor

    co.faithbeforefear Report

    #48

    Wedding planners are a waste of money.

    fleurdalice Report

    #49

    When someone shows up late. My friend showed up 10 minutes late and Missed the whole kiss and everything

    haaaaaveyoumetsarah Report

    #50

    Bride in a white wedding dress and groom kneeling at the altar during a traditional wedding ceremony with a priest. Stone cold atheists demanding a church wedding 😂😂😂😂

    golaaazo_shirts , Josh Applegate / unsplash Report

    #51

    Bride in a white wedding dress holding a bouquet with groom in suit opening a wooden box outdoors at a wedding ceremony. Do not attend a wedding if you cannot afford to bring a gift. You decline the invite.

    andysweddingcakes , ksyusha_yanovich / freepik Report

    lsturgiss avatar
    Lisa Sturgiss
    Lisa Sturgiss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weddings and who you invite shouldn't be about gifts. It should be about sharing this moment with those you love.

    #52

    If you haven’t previously met the fiancée you’re not invited. The wedding is to celebrate the union, you should invite those that have seen you grow in love as a couple.

    priscillantolj Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes I have met the fiancee - and that's precisely why I'm not coming.

    #53

    Guests complaining when the toasts take too long, but it’s literally such a special moment for the couple. Let them share it with the people who love them enough to give a toast.

    mountain_dawn Report

