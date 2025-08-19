Guy Helps Grieving Friend Cope By Leaving Her With 58 Unread Messages In A Week, Netizens Say “Run”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grief is a heavy emotion and one that takes a long time to work through. When a loved one passes away, it often feels like a gut punch, and the person dealing with the loss has to accept their new normal suddenly. That’s why the folks around them have to be patient and do everything in their power to support the grieving individual.

Unfortunately, this isn’t what a widow experienced. After her husband passed away, her friend kept bombarding her with messages about idiotic things, even though she tried to get him to stop.

People should be careful not to overwhelm a griever, and instead, be a gentle listening ear for them

The poster shared that her husband had suddenly passed away, and she had to deal with his estate complications, which had led her to feel burnt out

During the grieving process, a friend of hers kept sending her messages about random things, and she eventually had to mute notifications from him

Eventually, the woman got fed up and told her friend he was going overboard with the messages, but he continued and asked her to join him on a vacation

Folks informed the woman that her friend might be preying on her, so she decided to block him and cut contact

The woman had obviously had to deal with a lot since her husband passed. Apart from the heavy grief that came with losing him, she also had many legal issues to sort out. There was a lot of paperwork to sort through because of his estate and dual citizenship. All of this had made her feel exhausted and burnt out.

What most people don’t understand about grief is that it’s a long journey that might be emotionally draining and difficult. The emotions that come up during this process might be different for everyone, and they should be allowed to deal with those feelings however they see fit.

The poster didn’t want to interact too much with people, especially because she was still grieving her husband, but her friend didn’t respect her boundaries. He kept texting her multiple times a day about random things in his life, and didn’t see how his actions were annoying her. She also didn’t know how to deal with his behavior.

Friends and family members shouldn’t force grievers to get over the situation or overwhelm them with their presence. It’s important to be patient with the individual in pain and listen, rather than talking over them. As much as we’d all like to protect our loved ones from hurt, they need to face those feelings, and to do so requires enough time.

Although the poster was really annoyed by her friend’s behavior, she didn’t want to get into a conflict with him because she was already in a very vulnerable position. She politely asked him to give her some space, but he kept bombarding her with texts and silly videos. It seemed like he didn’t understand how she was feeling.

It might be difficult to be honest and communicate about such matters to one’s near and dear ones, but it can really help ease tough situations. Letting friends and family know how you are feeling and what you need or don’t want can help them support you to the best of their abilities. This only works if they are respectful and understanding.

No matter how much the poster told her friend that she needed some space and didn’t want to receive so many messages, he didn’t listen at all. It’s only when he began asking her to join him on a trip that she became suspicious and eventually decided to block him. This must have been a difficult decision for her to make.

People told the widow that there are many folks who try to take advantage of grievers. During this terrible time, they offer support and then pounce on the estate or money that the griever might have inherited. It’s heartbreaking if those were the intentions of the woman’s friend, but hopefully, all of this advice helps her protect herself.

What would you have done in a situation like this, and what do you think were the true intentions of the man? Let us know your honest thoughts.

Folks advised the woman on how to deal with her overbearing friends, and some felt that he had a motive behind his actions

