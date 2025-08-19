Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Helps Grieving Friend Cope By Leaving Her With 58 Unread Messages In A Week, Netizens Say “Run”
Woman grieving outdoors holding a white rose with quote about 58 unread messages in a week to help cope with grief.
Friends, Relationships

Guy Helps Grieving Friend Cope By Leaving Her With 58 Unread Messages In A Week, Netizens Say “Run”

Grief is a heavy emotion and one that takes a long time to work through. When a loved one passes away, it often feels like a gut punch, and the person dealing with the loss has to accept their new normal suddenly. That’s why the folks around them have to be patient and do everything in their power to support the grieving individual.

Unfortunately, this isn’t what a widow experienced. After her husband passed away, her friend kept bombarding her with messages about idiotic things, even though she tried to get him to stop.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    People should be careful not to overwhelm a griever, and instead, be a gentle listening ear for them

    Group of people mourning at a gravesite, capturing emotions of a friend stop messaging friendship during loss.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her husband had suddenly passed away, and she had to deal with his estate complications, which had led her to feel burnt out

    Text message screenshot about a friend who won’t stop messaging during a difficult time involving estate issues.

    Text discussing COVID delays causing paperwork backlog and admin issues related to dual citizenship and properties in two countries.

    Text excerpt describing a friend-stop-messaging friendship issue with frequent unwanted texts causing burnout.

    Man smiling and using a smartphone outdoors, illustrating friend stop messaging and changing friendship dynamics.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    During the grieving process, a friend of hers kept sending her messages about random things, and she eventually had to mute notifications from him

    Text expressing frustration about unread messages from a friend and deciding to stop messaging in the friendship.

    Text message conversation showing a friend stop messaging despite polite explanations about being busy and personal trauma.

    Text on white background about appreciating check-ins but only responding when in the right headspace, related to friend stop messaging friendship.

    Text describing struggle with a friend who won’t stop messaging despite requests for space and understanding friendship boundaries.

    Text excerpt discussing a friend who continues messaging despite muting and stopping notifications about friendship.

    Text about dealing with grief and friendship struggles, reflecting on changes after loss and friendship challenges in messaging.

    Text expressing frustration about a friend not respecting requests for space in friendship and messaging boundaries.

    Text discussing the struggle of maintaining friendship when deciding to stop messaging due to unhinged behavior.

    Text message screen showing a request for kind advice about stopping messaging and friendship difficulties.

    Young woman looking concerned and holding phone near window, highlighting friend stop messaging friendship feelings.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Eventually, the woman got fed up and told her friend he was going overboard with the messages, but he continued and asked her to join him on a vacation

    Text message update about friendship changes and increased texting frequency after husband's death in grief journey.

    Text update message about friendship, clarifying no romantic relationship and happily married status shared online.

    Text on screen with friend stop messaging friendship theme about receiving a message asking about vacation plans together.

    Person expressing frustration about excessive messaging from a friend, illustrating friend stop messaging friendship issues.

    Text excerpt about coping after a spouse’s death, reflecting on friendship and travel plans with female friends.

    Text discussing shock at men seeking out bereaved women and the impact of grief journey on friendships and life.

    Text update explaining blocking a friend and not responding to their vacation message, highlighting friend stop messaging.

    Text about frustration with a friend messaging frequently, highlighting issues in friendship communication and boundaries.

    Text excerpt on a white background discussing unwillingness to argue about a vacation, highlighting friend-stop-messaging friendship issues.

    Image credits: smmontana

    Folks informed the woman that her friend might be preying on her, so she decided to block him and cut contact

    The woman had obviously had to deal with a lot since her husband passed. Apart from the heavy grief that came with losing him, she also had many legal issues to sort out. There was a lot of paperwork to sort through because of his estate and dual citizenship. All of this had made her feel exhausted and burnt out.

    What most people don’t understand about grief is that it’s a long journey that might be emotionally draining and difficult. The emotions that come up during this process might be different for everyone, and they should be allowed to deal with those feelings however they see fit. 

    The poster didn’t want to interact too much with people, especially because she was still grieving her husband, but her friend didn’t respect her boundaries. He kept texting her multiple times a day about random things in his life, and didn’t see how his actions were annoying her. She also didn’t know how to deal with his behavior. 

    Friends and family members shouldn’t force grievers to get over the situation or overwhelm them with their presence. It’s important to be patient with the individual in pain and listen, rather than talking over them. As much as we’d all like to protect our loved ones from hurt, they need to face those feelings, and to do so requires enough time.

    Woman sitting on a bench in a park, holding a white rose and covering her face, reflecting on friendship and stop messaging.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Although the poster was really annoyed by her friend’s behavior, she didn’t want to get into a conflict with him because she was already in a very vulnerable position. She politely asked him to give her some space, but he kept bombarding her with texts and silly videos. It seemed like he didn’t understand how she was feeling.

    It might be difficult to be honest and communicate about such matters to one’s near and dear ones, but it can really help ease tough situations. Letting friends and family know how you are feeling and what you need or don’t want can help them support you to the best of their abilities. This only works if they are respectful and understanding.

    No matter how much the poster told her friend that she needed some space and didn’t want to receive so many messages, he didn’t listen at all. It’s only when he began asking her to join him on a trip that she became suspicious and eventually decided to block him. This must have been a difficult decision for her to make. 

    People told the widow that there are many folks who try to take advantage of grievers. During this terrible time, they offer support and then pounce on the estate or money that the griever might have inherited. It’s heartbreaking if those were the intentions of the woman’s friend, but hopefully, all of this advice helps her protect herself.

    What would you have done in a situation like this, and what do you think were the true intentions of the man? Let us know your honest thoughts.

    Folks advised the woman on how to deal with her overbearing friends, and some felt that he had a motive behind his actions

    Comment about a friend not respecting wishes and the need to stop messaging to protect the friendship.

    User comment expressing confusion about how a normal person has time to text so often related to friend stop messaging friendship.

    Comment expressing sympathy and doubt about a friend’s intentions to stop messaging in a strained friendship.

    Text message advising to block a friend temporarily to reduce stress in managing friendship and communication.

    Commenter VikingLady explaining someone ignoring boundaries and affecting friendship during a grieving process online discussion.

    Text about deciding to stop messaging a friend temporarily to focus on grief and appreciating their patience in friendship.

    Comment discussing concerns about a friend’s inappropriate messaging after a loss, relating to friendship and stopping messages.

    Screenshot of a message asking a friend to stop messaging due to personal struggles with pressure and respect for friendship.

    Comment stating a man is not a true friend and hinting to stop messaging for preserving friendship.

    Text on screen from TaffetaPhrases reading: He can smell money, illustrating a phrase about friendship and stopping messaging.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A new type of cell phone filter might work: "Remote user has indicated you can send one text per day. Choose wisely."

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A new type of cell phone filter might work: "Remote user has indicated you can send one text per day. Choose wisely."

