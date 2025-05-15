Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Letting My Boss Get Schooled By My Customer?
Man in white shirt making a crossed arm gesture, symbolizing refusal or disagreement in a customer and boss conflict.
User submission
264
Community, Community AITA

Hey Pandas, AITA For Letting My Boss Get Schooled By My Customer?

davidholmes1970 DukeNukeIt
Community member
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

2

RELATED:

    Moderator’s note

    If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

    This happened quite a few years ago with my boss at an old job. I work in medical imaging repair and installation, and part of that job is periodic maintenance called a PM that is mandatory per the manufacturer to maintain the functionality of the equipment.

    My new boss was trying to eliminate unnecessary overtime, and one way was for us to take personal time off on Friday if we had overtime earlier in the week

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Letting My Boss Get Schooled By My Customer?

    Image credits: Blaz Erzetic (not the actual photo)

    One of my customers had some equipment that they used 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday, so they wanted all PMs to be done after hours. They even had an extended contract on their systems to fully cover the extra cost of overtime.

    The customer wanted the PM (periodic maintenance) done on Friday after 5pm

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Letting My Boss Get Schooled By My Customer?

    Image credits: Cats Coming (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    My boss called me Friday morning asking me to take a few hours off at the end of the day because I had some overtime earlier in the week.

    “I can’t,” I said, “I have a scheduled PM with my customer at 5pm today.”

    “Cancel it, they have to schedule all PMs between 8am and 5pm, that is our policy now,” he told me.

    “The customer is paying for an extended contract on the equipment already, all PMs are to be done after hours, it has been this way for years,” I tried to explain.

    “No, they do not have any extended contracts, cancel the PM and reschedule and take the afternoon off,” I was told sternly.

    OK, if you want to play this game, then let’s play…

    I called my customer at 3pm and told them that my boss said they no longer had an extended contract to cover their PM tonight, so I would be canceling it and rescheduling it later

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Letting My Boss Get Schooled By My Customer?

    Image credits: Monstera Production (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then I sent an email to my work colleagues telling them that because of my overtime earlier in the week, I would be taking the rest of the afternoon off and would not be available. I got an immediate reply email to everyone from my boss telling them that I was a good example of being a team player and should be recognized for my work ethics…

    Meanwhile, my customer was busy calling my sales manager and ripping him a new one for my boss cancelling their contract they paid for

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Letting My Boss Get Schooled By My Customer?

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

    Sales pulled up the customer contract on the computer to verify it was still valid and called my boss and tore into him good. My boss immediately called me back asking if I could still go and do the PM tonight, and I said no, I had made other plans so I was no longer available.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I hated to use my customer like that to get back at my boss, but he would not listen to me so I had no choice. I was never denied after-hours PMs ever again.

    Expert’s Advice

    • Let the contract speak.
      If your boss gives you a direction that goes against a signed agreement, show them the contract and ask how they want to handle it. This keeps things clear and professional.
    • Involve the right people early.
      If there’s a conflict with what the customer expects, loop in sales or service managers before the customer gets upset. It avoids bigger problems.
    • Be careful how you talk to the customer.
      Don’t tell them your boss canceled their contract. Instead, say, “We’re checking something internally, I’ll confirm soon.” That keeps the tone neutral and respectful.
    • Ask for clear rules.
      If after-hours PMs are common, push for a written policy or regular approval process. It avoids confusion in the future.
    • Have a follow-up conversation.
      Once it’s all sorted, talk with your boss and team about what went wrong and how to avoid it next time. It shows leadership and helps fix the process.

    Moderator’s note

    Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

    If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    264views

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    2

    DukeNukeIt

    DukeNukeIt

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Not so bored panda, just hanging around.

    Read less »
    DukeNukeIt

    DukeNukeIt

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Not so bored panda, just hanging around.

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was much less confusing when it was first posted here, without the odd ordering of headlines and actual text, just a couple of days ago.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good one! 👍Sometimes you have to go with the nuclear option when people absolutely will - not - listen to you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was much less confusing when it was first posted here, without the odd ordering of headlines and actual text, just a couple of days ago.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good one! 👍Sometimes you have to go with the nuclear option when people absolutely will - not - listen to you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Community
    Homepage
    Trending
    Community
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Community Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda