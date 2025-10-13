Woman Angers BF With Her New Hair Color, He Goes For The Possession She Values The Most

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple has arguments, but there has to be a line where a legitimate grievance becomes something worse. It can be easy to overlook major red flags in someone’s behavior because you’ve grown close to them or, even worse, they’ve manipulated you into thinking it’s “normal” when it’s absolutely not.

A woman shared her harrowing story of how her boyfriend broke her late grandmother’s jewelry box after throwing a tantrum. What caused him to become so irate? She dyed her hair a different shade from what he preferred. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Some behavior should never be tolerated from a partner

Young woman sitting on couch, distressed and covering her mouth, upset by boyfriend destroying girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box.

Share icon

Image credits: syda_productions (not the actual image)

So one woman described how her BF destroyed her stuff in a fit of rage

Alt text: Emotional text about boyfriend destroying girlfriend’s grandmother’s jewelry box causing pain and conflict in relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background telling a story about a grandmother who died and her jewelry box being taken before family could collect it.

White jewelry box left from girlfriend’s grandmother, symbolizing sentimental value before boyfriend destroyed the treasured item.

Ornate vintage jewelry box with intricate floral patterns highlighting a boyfriend destroyed girlfriends grandmas jewelry box theme.

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a person asking their boyfriend about hair color options before deciding, referencing boyfriend destroyed girlfriends grandmas jewelry box.

Text excerpt with boyfriend destroyed girlfriend's grandmas jewelry box main SEO keyword, discussing color preference between black and red.

Text excerpt describing a boyfriend furious and repulsed, related to boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a tense situation where boyfriend aggressively throws girlfriend’s belongings, including grandmother’s jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pile of clothes scattered messily on carpeted stairs, symbolizing chaos after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

Text excerpt about emotional manipulation from a story involving boyfriend destroyed girlfriend's grandma jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing emotional abuse, with a focus on a boyfriend who destroyed girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box.

Alt text: Woman exhausted in bed as boyfriend destroys her drawings, showing chaos and emotional damage from a destroyed jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man holding a jewelry box over his head, about to destroy girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box in anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angry boyfriend shouting at girlfriend indoors, reflecting tension related to destroyed grandma's jewelry box incident.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Text on white background stating a person became frantic after their boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

Text describing a boyfriend destroying girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box during a heated argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing emotional reaction after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandmas jewelry box, describing a tense moment.

Woman lying in bed holding red jewelry box, appearing upset after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

Text excerpt describing a situation involving a boyfriend and a girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Emotional text about boyfriend destroying girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box, expressing heartbreak and regret.

Image credits: Affectionate_Try8177

ADVERTISEMENT

This kind of behavior is toxic and dangerous

There’s a special kind of delusion required to think that smashing your partner’s phone during an argument and then claiming it was just because you were upset is somehow acceptable behavior. When someone destroys your belongings (or really anyone’s belongings) during a conflict, they’re not having a bad day or experiencing temporary frustration, they’re auditioning for the role of future nightmare, and they’re absolutely nailing the performance.

Property destruction is officially recognized as a form of mistreatment by pretty much every domestic violence organization that exists. The National Domestic Violence Hotline explicitly lists destroying your property as a warning sign, right alongside other charming behaviors like threatening you with weapons and isolating you from friends. The U.S. Department of Justice includes destruction of property in its definition of psychological maltreatment, lumping it in with causing fear by intimidation and threatening physical harm.

ADVERTISEMENT

When your relationship behavior makes it onto government lists of “tactics” one should be on the lookout for, you might want to reconsider your life choices. The psychology behind property destruction is grimly straightforward. When someone smashes your laptop or punches a hole in the wall, they’re sending a very clear message that could be paraphrased as “this could be your face.” Experts note that destroying property indicates uncontrollable anger and is essentially a step away from direct physical violence. It’s not a coincidence that objects get destroyed instead of, say, the boyfriend (as in this story) taking a walk or using their words like a functional adult.

What makes this behavior particularly insidious is how it masquerades as something other than a major red flag. Nobody wants to admit they’re in a toxic relationship, and property destruction occupies this weird gray area where the offending party can claim they “just lost control” or “didn’t mean it.” But here’s the thing: people who genuinely lose control don’t somehow manage to only destroy your things. They don’t punch the wall right next to your head with surgical precision. They don’t break your phone but leave their own untouched. The selectivity gives away the game, this is calculated intimidation with a convenient anger management alibi. Property destruction also serves as a particularly effective method of control because it can be economic manipulation in disguise. Breaking someone’s phone, destroying their car, or damaging items they need for work doesn’t just cause emotional distress, it creates practical barriers to leaving the relationship. Without a phone, how do you call for help? Without a car, how do you escape? Without work equipment, how do you maintain financial independence?

ADVERTISEMENT

It never stops with broken items

The real kicker is that property destruction is often a preview of coming attractions. Research on domestic violence patterns consistently shows that toxic behavior escalates over time. Today it’s a broken plate, tomorrow it’s a smashed phone, and next month it might be you. The trajectory is depressingly predictable, and the “it was just stuff” excuse falls apart when you realize that “stuff” is just the warm-up act.

If your partner has ever destroyed something that belongs to you during a conflict, that’s not a yellow flag or even an orange flag, it’s a neon red banner visible from space, accompanied by air raid sirens and a mariachi band playing ominous music. No amount of apologies, flowers, or promises that it’ll never happen again changes the fundamental fact that someone who respects you doesn’t weaponize their anger by destroying your possessions. They especially don’t do it and then expect you to just accept it as a normal part of having disagreements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appropriate response to someone destroying your things isn’t couples therapy or anger management classes for them, it’s recognizing that you’re witnessing actual danger to one’s self and making plans to get somewhere safe. Because the only thing worse than having your stuff destroyed is waiting around to see what they’ll destroy next. For those interested in what happened next, there is a follow up she posted later, which can be found after the comments down below.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few people asked for more details

Screenshot of an online advice forum discussing a boyfriend who destroyed a girlfriend’s prized jewelry box.

Comments discussing possible reasons behind boyfriend's behavior related to destroyed girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box.

Reddit conversation discussing behavioral issues linked to boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandmas jewelry box incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers called out the BF’s behavior for what it was

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum post discussing a boyfriend who destroyed his girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

Comment screenshot showing user SurviveDaddy’s message warning someone to leave, referencing boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

Comment on Reddit criticizing boyfriend's behavior after he destroyed girlfriend's grandmas jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about a toxic relationship involving destroyed items, referencing boyfriend destroyed girlfriends grandmas jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about boyfriend behavior after he destroyed girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box, urging to leave relationship.

Alt text: Advice for domestic abuse victims on recovering from boyfriend destroyed girlfriends grandmas jewelry box situation and planning to leave safely

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about emotional abuse and urging to leave boyfriend who destroyed girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box due to hair color.

Comment on a forum post questioning fault after a boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about domestic violence and urging support for a victim of a destroyed jewelry box incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about danger, urging to leave immediately after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

Comment expressing support for someone whose boyfriend destroyed their girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box, urging them to forgive themselves.

Text about repairing a broken wooden jewelry box, offering hope for restoring damaged sentimental items like grandmas’ jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt reflecting heartbreak after a boyfriend destroyed a girlfriend’s grandmother’s jewelry box, urging to leave him.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reflecting on living without fear or blame, related to boyfriend destroyed girlfriends grandmas jewelry box.

Later, she shared an update

Update about boyfriend who destroyed girlfriend’s grandmother’s jewelry box and feelings of anger and hurt afterward.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Man trying to fix shattered glass and missing pieces of a grandmother’s jewelry box after destruction by boyfriend

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset woman with tears while boyfriend stands behind her, expressing regret after destroying grandmother's jewelry box.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Text describing a tense situation where a boyfriend became irate after destroying his girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Boyfriend angrily smashed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box on concrete, damaging it and taking pieces in his pocket.

Share icon

Alt text: Emotional moment after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box, with comfort and broken shards of wood and glass.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Broken shattered glass pieces on ground representing boyfriend destroyed girlfriends grandmas jewelry box incident.

Share icon

Image credits: tayhifi5 (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message describing a boyfriend who destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box and tried to cover it up by texting her dad.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a person apologizing and expressing regret after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandmas jewelry box.

Share icon

Text stating a person realized their relationship is over after the boyfriend destroyed girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box.

Share icon

Image credits: Affectionate_Try8177

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers asked her some more questions

Comment section discussing fear and relationship issues after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend's grandmas jewelry box.

Comments discussing the risk and urgency related to a boyfriend destroying a girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

People were shocked at his behavior and gave her some suggestions on what to do

Comment warning about controlling boyfriend who destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box, advising to call dad for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about boyfriend who destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box, advising urgent safety and to leave immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing concern about abusive behavior related to boyfriend destroyed girlfriends grandmas jewelry box topic.

Comment on a forum post warning about a boyfriend who destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box, urging to get away and stay safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about potential danger involving boyfriend destroying girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box, urging to leave immediately.

Comment on a forum post with the text "Get out now." showing 82 points and posted 3 days ago by Mundane_Bike_912.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about danger of boyfriend destroying girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box and abusive behavior involving theft and threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a violent, controlling boyfriend and advice for leaving safely, related to boyfriend destroyed girlfriend's grandmas jewelry box.

Comment advising to leave immediately and call dad for help due to boyfriend destroying girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

Comment warning about a 6-year-old’s safety, urging to call child protective services immediately, related to boyfriend destroying jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message warning about danger and escalating situation involving boyfriend destroying girlfriend's grandma’s jewelry box.

User comment saying GET OUT NOW in bold black text on a white background, related to boyfriend destroyed girlfriends grandmas jewelry box incident.

Text message conversation showing advice to leave a toxic relationship after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post from needsmorecoffee commenting on a boyfriend who destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box, urging to leave immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about abusive behavior, urging to leave for safety, mentioning destroyed grandmother's jewelry box.

Comment warning about danger in abusive relationships, discussing risks related to a boyfriend destroying girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to leave immediately and avoid contact after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandmas jewelry box for safety.

Comment warning about escalating anger and urging to leave safely, referencing boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about an unsafe boyfriend, advising to leave for safety and healing from emotional harm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about abusive boyfriend behavior, urging to escape before the situation gets worse, mentioning fear and control.

Comment on a social platform expressing disbelief and criticism about drama related to a boyfriend destroying girlfriend's grandma's jewelry box.

Comment urging a person to prioritize safety and leave an abusive relationship after boyfriend destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text offering advice to safely escape an abusive relationship with boyfriend who destroyed girlfriend’s grandma’s jewelry box.

Comment advising to call a dad while he’s asleep or before mom comes home to share everything and then leave, related to boyfriend destroyed girlfriends grandmas jewelry box.

Comment expressing frustration about boyfriend's emotional instability and advice to leave and block him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment advising to take action after a boyfriend destroyed girlfriend's grandmother's jewelry box.