Cheater Tries To Trap Her Ex With A Baby Lie, He Calls Her Bluff And Finds Peace

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Relationships can get messy, especially when there’s cheating involved. Throw in a positive pregnancy test and you have a recipe for complicated…
A guy has told how he was well on his way to getting over his ex-girlfriend, only to receive a text that she’s pregnant – with his baby. He says he had his doubts but was willing to step up IF he’s the dad. Naturally, the man offered to do a paternity test. But just moments before the appointment, the truth showed up uninvited. And things spiraled fast.
RELATED:
His GF of four years cheated and ended up falling pregnant
Man looking thoughtful and peaceful sitting on bed after calling out cheater's baby lie from ex relationship trap.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat
I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
31
1