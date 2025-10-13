Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Cheater Tries To Trap Her Ex With A Baby Lie, He Calls Her Bluff And Finds Peace
Man sitting on bed looking thoughtful while woman lies in the background, representing a baby lie and finding peace after cheating.
Couples, Relationships

Cheater Tries To Trap Her Ex With A Baby Lie, He Calls Her Bluff And Finds Peace

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships can get messy, especially when there’s cheating involved. Throw in a positive pregnancy test and you have a recipe for complicated…

A guy has told how he was well on his way to getting over his ex-girlfriend, only to receive a text that she’s pregnant – with his baby. He says he had his doubts but was willing to step up IF he’s the dad. Naturally, the man offered to do a paternity test. But just moments before the appointment, the truth showed up uninvited. And things spiraled fast.

RELATED:

    His GF of four years cheated and ended up falling pregnant

    Man looking thoughtful and peaceful sitting on bed after calling out cheater's baby lie from ex relationship trap.

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Instead of coming clean, she decided to tell him the baby is his…

    Text excerpt discussing a cheater's attempt to trap her ex with a baby lie and his reaction to find peace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a man discovering his ex's cheating and calling her bluff to find peace in their breakup.

    Man calls out cheater’s baby lie, blocks her and finds peace by focusing on self-improvement and moving on.

    Man in a dark suit reading a message on his phone, reflecting on a cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie.

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message describing a baby lie from an ex and the decision to get a paternity test for peace of mind.

    Text excerpt showing a man insisting on a paternity test amid a cheater’s baby lie to trap her ex.

    A woman and man drinking coffee together, illustrating a cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie.

    Image credits: Katerina Holmes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about meeting at a coffee shop where the cheater tries a baby lie but he calls her bluff and finds peace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background reads about steering conversation to a child and test while she shifts focus to relationship and missing the past.

    Text on screen showing a man worries about a child lie while the cheater tries to trap her ex.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple arguing in a park as cheating ex tries to trap him with a baby lie and he calls her bluff confidently.

    Image credits: Vera Arsic / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text on a white background showing a message about planning a paternity test to expose a baby lie and find peace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a conversation where a cheater tries to trap her ex with a baby lie but is confronted and called out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie, who calls her bluff and finds peace.

    Woman covering her face in distress by a window, illustrating emotional pain from a baby lie and relationship deception.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text about paternity test results revealing the new boyfriend as the father, leading to ghosting and inability to locate him.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Man calls bluff on cheater's baby lie, finds peace after trap attempt.

    Text message conversation about a cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie, and him calling her bluff for peace.

    Text expressing gratitude for overcoming a cheating ex and finding peace after calling her baby lie bluff.

    Image credits: NotMineThrowaway

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She made her bed”: Many people had zero sympathy for the woman

    Comment screenshot showing a user saying they dodged a cannon after a cheater tries to trap her ex with a baby lie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a story about a cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie.

    Comment suggesting changing phone number and pressing charges to avoid stress from relentless contact in a cheating trap situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment advising legal steps after a cheater’s false baby claim to trap her ex.

    Comment warning about paternity fraud and cheating, advising to block and move on for peace of mind and self-care.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising humor in a sad situation involving a cheater’s baby lie trap and her ex’s response.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment on cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie, he calls her bluff and finds peace.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a story about a cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie.

    Screenshot of online advice on handling a cheater's baby lie, emphasizing caution and legal steps to find peace.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a blunt response involving a cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie.

    Comment warning about a cheater who lied about pregnancy to trap her ex, highlighting the theme of cheating and baby lies.

    Commenter expressing sympathy and disbelief over a situation involving a baby lie and a relationship conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting disbelief and relief after a cheater’s baby lie is exposed and the ex calls her bluff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user questions if someone is harassing another guy equally.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing relief about avoiding involvement with a cheater and her family drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment warning about a cheater using a baby lie to trap her ex, advising a paternity test for peace.

    Comment expressing relief and support after catching a cheater’s baby lie, highlighting trust and moving on with peace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a cheater’s baby lie and the ex calling her bluff to find peace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising to consult a lawyer to avoid being trapped by false claims about a baby on a birth certificate.

    Text screenshot showing a comment that says keep every single text just in case, related to a cheater trying to trap ex with a baby lie.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie, exposing her behavior and consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing fear about a story involving a cheater and a baby lie trying to trap an ex.

    Alt text: Online comment expressing relief after a cheater tries to trap her ex with a baby lie, calling her bluff and finding peace.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising to make a police report and get a restraining order after a baby lie trap attempt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment encouraging someone to stay strong and move on after a difficult cheating situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting betrayal and manipulation in a relationship, involving cheating and false pregnancy claims.

    Comment expressing relief about a man avoiding a harmful relationship after a cheating baby lie trap attempt.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a situation where a cheater tries to trap her ex with a baby lie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing twisted lies in a story about a cheater trying to trap her ex with a baby lie.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment warning about a cheater’s baby lie and advising not to fall for traps from an ex.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    pregnancy
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT