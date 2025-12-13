Woman Dumps BF For Cheating On Her With Astrology-Obsessed Friend, He Blames It On Her Being A Cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing inherently wrong with having a friend from the opposite sex. While many may find this to be a contentious notion, it is possible to have a platonic heterosexual friendship.

The only time it gets troublesome is if one of you allows it to happen, much like what the man in today’s story did. He gave so much importance to everything his female BFF told him that he completely neglected his romantic partner’s feelings.

The girlfriend is now at a loss as to what to do next, as she has begun to rethink her relationship.

Heterosexual friendships can only be problematic if one person allows it to happen

Couple arguing on couch, woman upset after cheating revealed involving astrology-obsessed friend and Cancer star sign.

This is what a man did when he allowed his female BFF to influence his decisions

Text message conversation about a boyfriend blaming relationship issues on zodiac signs, focusing on astrology obsession.

Text excerpt about a woman dumping her boyfriend for cheating with astrology-obsessed friend, discussing Cancer traits.

Text excerpt discussing relationship issues involving passive-aggressive behavior and breakup threats with astrology themes.

Text excerpt discussing a relationship conflict involving astrology and personality traits linked to Cancer and Leo signs.

Woman confronting boyfriend on couch about cheating with astrology-obsessed friend, tension over Cancer zodiac sign discussed.

His girlfriend was understandably in a tough spot, as she began to rethink the relationship

Text excerpt discussing astrology and zodiac signs compatibility between a Cancer and a Leo in a relationship.

Text message expressing doubt about astrology while mentioning a cheating boyfriend and an astrology-obsessed friend.

Text excerpt discussing relationship issues involving cheating and astrology-obsessed friend blamed on her being a Cancer sign.

Men and women have different views about opposite-sex friendships

There’s a reason why many people refuse to believe that platonic relationships between heterosexual men and women are complicated, even impossible. A study published in the Evolutionary Psychological Science found that men mentally define a woman as someone they are “attracted to and would pursue given the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, women perceive the relationship in black and white terms, simply as “a friend of the opposite sex.”

Another study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships revealed that men consistently overestimated the level of attraction from their female friends, while women underestimated it. Researchers also found that men were more willing to act on their misguided notion.

This has led many to conclude that straight men and women can’t “just be friends” unless everyone adopts the thinking of the latter. But is this really the case?

Today’s youth disagrees. A 2023 survey by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA revealed the existence of “nomance,” in which young people are more about having “feel-good character relationships.”

As UNC Greensboro sociology professor Rebecca Adams tells The Atlantic, more people are now aware of the importance of friendship, “that our fate is not just determined by our families of origin, but our ‘chosen’ families.”

Back to the story, it wouldn’t have been a problem if the man kept healthy boundaries in his friendship. However, he chose to let it ruin his relationship instead. The woman did the right thing by breaking up, because as she saw, her ex-partner’s behavior was not going to change.

The woman answered some reader questions, as people gave it to her straight

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman dumping her cheating boyfriend and astrology-related drama involving a Cancer sign.

Screenshot of online comment saying dump your cheating boyfriend blaming her Cancer zodiac sign in a relationship dispute.

Screenshot of online comment reacting to a story about a woman dumping her boyfriend over astrology and Cancer zodiac signs.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising to date someone wise, related to a woman dumping boyfriend over astrology and cheating.

Comment discussing a boyfriend blaming breakup on zodiac signs, mentioning astrology and Cancer traits.

Screenshot of online comment discussing a cheating boyfriend blaming behavior on astrology and zodiac signs.

Screenshot of an online comment calling a person dumb in a discussion about cheating and astrology.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a boyfriend who blames astrology for relationship issues after cheating.

Screenshot of online comment criticizing people who believe their zodiac controls their life as annoying and dumb.

Screenshot of an anonymous comment about a cheating boyfriend blaming his Cancer zodiac sign for his behavior.

Comment discussing a Cancer woman dealing with boyfriend cheating involving an astrology-obsessed female friend and relationship stability advice.

Comment about relationship breakup advice involving cheating and astrology-obsessed friend with Cancer zodiac reference.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship red flags related to cheating and astrology obsession.

Comment about breaking up due to cheating and blaming it on astrology, mentioning Cancer zodiac sign.

Comment discussing a breakup involving astrology, zodiac signs, and a Cancer woman in a cheating relationship scenario.

Comment about ex-wife’s behavior linked to zodiac sign Sagittarius and distrust of astrology-obsessed dating profiles.

Alt text: Screenshot of a comment about a woman dumping her cheating boyfriend and mentioning Cancer astrology traits.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment mocking a breakup involving cheating and astrology, referencing Cancer zodiac traits.

Comment discussing a woman dumping her cheating boyfriend who blames it on her being a Cancer zodiac sign.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning dating someone who blindly believes in superstitions related to astrology.

Screenshot of a comment saying hes using this as an out related to cheating and astrology obsession.

Screenshot of a comment discussing astrology, relationships, and a cheating boyfriend blaming it on her zodiac sign Cancer.

Comment discussing dumping a boyfriend over zodiac sign obsession and blaming behavior on being a Cancer.

Comment discussing a woman dumping her boyfriend for cheating and his excuse blaming her Cancer zodiac sign.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a cheating boyfriend and astrology-obsessed friend involving zodiac signs.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about astrology compatibility and a woman dumping her boyfriend over cheating and Cancer traits.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a cheating boyfriend and astrology-obsessed friend in a relationship conflict.

Comment from user daughterofnarcs criticizing a situation involving cheating, astrology obsession, and zodiac sign Cancer.

Woman looking upset at boyfriend on phone, highlighting cheating and astrology obsession with Cancer zodiac sign reference.

The woman provided an update to the story, revealing they had broken up

Text update about woman dumping boyfriend for cheating with astrology-obsessed friend, boyfriend blames it on her being a Cancer.

Woman confronts cheating boyfriend and astrology-obsessed friend, citing zodiac incompatibility and Cancer traits in breakup.

Text about a woman ending her relationship after her boyfriend cheated with an astrology-obsessed friend.

Text about woman dumping boyfriend for cheating with astrology-obsessed friend, boyfriend blames it on her being a Cancer zodiac sign.

Text excerpt from a woman confronting her boyfriend about trust and checking his phone messages after suspicion of cheating.

Woman upset using phone in bedroom while boyfriend sits on bed blaming her Cancer zodiac sign for cheating issues.

She revealed the reason for their separation, and what she had learned from the experience

Woman dumps boyfriend for cheating with astrology-obsessed friend, boyfriend blames it on her being a Cancer sign.

Text snippet from a woman explaining she kicked out her cheating boyfriend and mentions being a Cancer sign affecting her emotions.

Text excerpt explaining lessons learned about avoiding astrology believers as romantic partners and being cautious of friends in relationships.

People shared their reactions to the new developments

Comments discussing a cheating boyfriend blaming astrology and Cancer zodiac sign for relationship issues.

Reddit conversation about a woman dumping her boyfriend for cheating with an astrology-obsessed friend, citing Cancer traits.

Online forum discussing a woman dumping her boyfriend for cheating with an astrology-obsessed friend and zodiac blame.

Screenshot of a conversation discussing cheating and astrology obsession, focusing on a Cancer zodiac sign excuse.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a story about a woman dumping her cheating boyfriend over astrology.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a cheater and astrology linking the behavior to being a Leo zodiac sign.

Screenshot of an online comment where a user jokes about being a Cancer and controlling emotions in a humorous context.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing astrology and Cancer in relation to a cheating and breakup story.

Screenshot of anonymous comment about cheating boyfriend blaming Cancer zodiac sign for emotional issues in astrology-related breakup discussion.

User comment about astrology and relationships, mentioning ex-girlfriend and reading zodiac descriptions for fun.

Screenshot of an anonymous comment laughing about a Cancer zodiac sign reference in a cheating and astrology story.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing astrology and a woman dumping her boyfriend over cheating with an astrology-obsessed friend.

Text excerpt discussing a cancer boyfriend, astrology, and cheating, highlighting relationships and zodiac compatibility.

Comment about astrology and dumping boyfriend for cheating with astrology-obsessed friend, referencing zodiac signs.

Text conversation discussing avoiding Meyers Briggs people, relating to cheating and astrology-obsessed friend topics.

Comment about astrology and partnership, expressing hope for better luck and encouragement to stay strong.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman dumping her boyfriend for cheating with astrology-obsessed friend.

Screenshot of a forum comment about a woman dumping her cheating boyfriend blaming astrology and Cancer traits.

Comment about Cancer boyfriend and astrology in a breakup, blaming cheating on astrological signs and compatibility.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing belief in Zodiac signs related to astrology and relationship issues.

Comment mentioning the friend as the true cancer in a discussion about astrology and relationship drama.

User comment about dating challenges linked to astrology signs, mentioning Scorpio as a red flag and ghosting experiences.

Comment on a forum post about a woman dumping her boyfriend for cheating with astrology-obsessed friend, discussing astrology excuses.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing astrology, skepticism, and mystical belief systems in everyday life.

Text post showing a user joking about a Cancer partner and astrology in a relationship context.

Comment discussing a cheating boyfriend, astrology obsession, and blaming Cancer zodiac traits for emotional control issues.

Screenshot of a social media comment joking about astrology, referencing zodiac signs Leo and Cancer in a humorous context.

Text excerpt from a social media post discussing astrology, Cancer star sign, and a cheating boyfriend blamed on astrology.

Online comment discussing a cheating boyfriend and astrology obsession blaming behavior on being a Cancer zodiac sign.

Comment describing astrology fan analyzing cheating in a friend's relationship before spoiler tags, expressing frustration with cheaters.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment joking about astrology in a relationship involving a Cancer sign and cheating accusations.

Text post discussing frustrations with people who take astrology seriously, highlighting blame and responsibility tied to zodiac signs.

Woman dumps boyfriend for cheating with astrology-obsessed friend, he blames it on her being a Cancer star sign.