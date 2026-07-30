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Pulling a prank can be a great way to lighten people’s moods and spread positivity, but only if it’s done respectfully. The issue is that some folks take their practical jokes too far and don’t stop even when they can see their loved ones are feeling uncomfortable.

This is what a man did to his girlfriend by keeping on pretending that he had gotten another woman pregnant, until she finally had enough and broke up with him. Unfortunately, he didn’t think his prank was that bad and resented her for years over her actions.

More info: Reddit

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The woman explained that when she met her ex, John, 8 years later at a party, he got very drunk and began badmouthing her because of the reason why she had broken up with him

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Image credits: gstockstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster said that when they were dating, John had tried to get payback against her one day by lying that he got a woman pregnant and showing her a fake ultrasound

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Image credits: tirachardz / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Even though John later revealed his prank, the woman was weirded out by the entire experience and broke up with him because of it

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The woman realized that John had held a grudge against her for 8 years because of the breakup, as he thought she overreacted to his prank

The poster explained that she had been dating her boyfriend, John, for a year, and that one random day when he was staying at her place, he forgot it was Saturday and began getting ready for work. When she finally made him realize which day it was, he thought she had been pranking him and vowed to get payback.

Sometimes people misunderstand their partner’s actions and might become distressed or sad because of that, which is why experts say folks should communicate more with loved ones. By sharing what’s on your mind and talking to the other person if you feel bad, it might help make every situation a bit clearer.

Unfortunately, John didn’t talk to his girlfriend at all about his feelings, and instead decided to prank her. So, he told her that he had gotten another woman pregnant, and even showed her a photoshopped ultrasound picture. Luckily, the poster didn’t believe his words, but her boyfriend kept insisting that he had cheated on her.

In most cases, when people take pranks like this too far, it can cause a great deal of emotional distress to their friends and family. That’s why professionals advise only playing practical jokes that are harmless and don’t make anybody else feel hurt or uncomfortable.

Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since the poster’s boyfriend kept insisting on the fact that he had knocked up another woman, she finally began to feel exasperated. She then threatened to break up with him over it, and only then did he reveal that he had been playing a prank on her all along. Despite him finally coming clean, the woman was weirded out by his behavior.

A few days later, the poster broke up with her partner, even though he kept trying to justify his actions. What she didn’t know was that he had held a grudge against her for the last 8 years, and she found that out when he began badmouthing her at a party that they were both at.

According to psychologists, when people go through a painful situation, they might feel hurt and sad about it for a while, but eventually they may move on. When folks are still bitter about something that happened a long time ago, it usually means that they haven’t been able to get over it or find closure.

The poster was sure that John hadn’t moved on from what happened so many years ago, and she got berated by other folks at the party who were siding with him. They all told her that she had overreacted to his prank, but she wasn’t sure if she was truly the one to blame.

Who do you think was right in this argument, and have you ever played a prank like this one on someone? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the story.

Folks felt that the woman was completely justified in breaking up with John, as he seemed to be very immature still to be holding onto something that happened so long back