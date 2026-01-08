Guy Bans GF’s Friends Claiming They “Drain Him,” But Calls His Friends Who Treat Home Like Sports Bar

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships are all about equal give and take, where both partners feel heard and do their best to make the other person feel loved and comfortable. The problem is that some people like being in control so much that they try to exert their influence even on their loved ones.

This is what one woman realized was happening to her after her boyfriend began fussing about her friends coming over and wanted her to stop inviting them altogether. She found it hypocritical because he had no problem when his buddies came to hang out.

More info: Reddit

People don’t have to love their partner’s friends, but they should make an effort to get to know them and make them feel welcome

Three women friends cuddling on a sofa with mugs, smiling, illustrating boyfriend ban friends concerns

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the poster and her boyfriend had started living together seven months ago, she sometimes invited her friends over to their house to hang out

Screenshot of forum post about boyfriend ban friends relationship dispute, paragraph text on light gray background.

Text about hosting two friends for a casual evening — boyfriend ban friends relationship

Text excerpt describing staying out late and asking permission, showing boyfriend ban friends relationship tension.

Man leaning in doorway looking upset while woman cooks, suggesting boyfriend ban friends conflict

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since their apartment was small, she always made sure to ask her boyfriend before inviting friends over and kept noise levels to a minimum

Text excerpt about boyfriend ban friends relationship, partner saying friends are too loud and can't visit the home.

Text excerpt about polite housemates and a late night noise complaint, includes boyfriend ban friends

Text excerpt about a boyfriend ban friends in a relationship, describing unexpected male guests on the couch

Three men cheering with beers and pizza in a living room, boyfriend ban friends relationship topic

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

All of a sudden, the man confronted the poster about her friends being “too loud and chaotic,” and he expected her not to invite them over anymore

Screenshot of text about boyfriend ban friends relationship and arguing over friends, guests, and home boundaries

Text excerpt about boyfriend ban friends and partner standing up for friendships amid relationship conflict.

Image credits: basilmarket_jules

She refused to “ban” them from the house, especially after he invited his buddies over without warning, and they made a huge mess

Since the poster and her boyfriend were living in a small apartment with just one bedroom and a living room, she made sure to be considerate whenever she invited friends over. She did this by first asking him if her buddies could come and rescheduling the plan if he was tired or had an early morning the next day.

It’s very important to be considerate of your roommate or partner when you want to invite people to hang out. Experts state that the best way to do this is to clean up any mess that’s been made, respect the other person’s personal space, and not make too much noise after midnight so that they can also rest.

It seems like the woman was doing just that, which is why she didn’t think her boyfriend minded when she hung out with her friends. Unfortunately, he seemed to harbor a lot of secret annoyance, which suddenly came bubbling out when he told her that her buddies were “too loud and chaotic.”

She didn’t understand why he’d even have a problem when they were always polite around him. According to research, people might dislike their partner’s friends either due to mismatched personalities or opinions, but if there is no exact cause for their aversion, then it could be a form of control.

Woman scolding boyfriend in kitchen, tense confrontation about boyfriend ban friends relationship

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even if the man didn’t like the OP’s friends, he could have probably avoided them whenever they came over, but instead of doing that, he told her to just stop inviting them to hang out. The woman didn’t even get the chance to discuss the matter with her boyfriend because he acted like his decision was final.

According to mental health experts, when one person tries to shame their partner for spending time with their friends or stops them from hanging out with people, it’s essentially a control tactic. It shows that they want to be in charge of everything their loved one does, and that they want to restrict the other person’s options.

This kind of situation can be challenging to handle, especially when someone you love and trust is behaving in this manner. That’s why the poster tried to set boundaries with her boyfriend and get him to see her side. Unfortunately, his rules only seemed to apply to her because he had no problem inviting his friends over and creating a ruckus.

That’s why the woman decided to ask netizens for advice because she didn’t know how to make her partner see her point of view. She also didn’t want to give in to his demands because she felt that it would create the kind of dynamic where she would constantly have to tiptoe around him in their shared apartment.

How do you think the woman should handle this situation, and have you ever dealt with a controlling person like this? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.

People urged the woman to get out of the relationship because her boyfriend only seemed interested in manipulating her

Reddit comment screenshot about controlling boyfriend ban friends relationship and vetoing partner's social life

Reddit comment screenshot about boyfriend ban friends relationship, users debating fairness of no-guest rules

Reddit comment reading Get out of there. This will become worse. Warning about boyfriend ban friends

Screenshot of Reddit comment about a misogynist boyfriend ban friends and policing women's laughter

Reddit comment urging to push back against boyfriend ban friends, calling him manipulative and controlling.

Reddit comment: I divorced a guy like this, best decision I've made about boyfriend ban friends relationship

Reddit comment advising tenant to use lease months, warning about controlling boyfriend ban friends behavior

Comment screenshot: I hope he cleaned his friends mess.. And definitely nta - about boyfriend ban friends relationship

Reddit screenshot: comment calls partner controlling for banning friends — boyfriend-ban-friends-relationship

Reddit comment advising to choose friends over immature boyfriend, boyfriend ban friends relationship advice screenshot

Reddit comment screenshot calling out hypocrisy and reevaluating living situation; boyfriend ban friends relationship

Reddit comment agreeing partner holds OP to a different standard, discussing boyfriend ban friends relationship