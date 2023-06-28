Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For”: Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires
21points
Relationships1 hour ago

“Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For”: Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Gabija Palšytė

Love it or hate it, but there is a long-standing tradition that women in relationships or on dates can expect men to foot the bill for their shared meal. One woman on TikTok shared a story about how her ex-boyfriend asked to split the bill but became upset when another man at the restaurant took the opportunity to cover her bill.

The story sparked a lively discussion on the tradition of men paying the bill and on whether the ex was right to become upset at the stranger’s generosity. Scroll on to read her story and see the discussion that ensued in the comments.

Some people’s attitudes are changing, but many still follow the tradition that men must pay for meals they share with their girlfriends

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

Image credits: nd3000

One woman shared a story where her ex-boyfriend wound up regretting bucking the trend

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

Image credits: katieritchiie

I told this story sometime last year, but I had a lot less followers. So I’m telling it again because more people need to hear it. So me and my ex-boyfriend are dating at the time. We went to Waffle House. It’s 2 in the morning. He’s like, “hey, can you pay for your own food? I don’t really have money.”  I’m not a complainer. Yeah, of course. Whatever. 

We tell our server that we’re on separate checks, and when she comes back to give us the check, she goes, “oh, yours was actually already paid for.” I was like, “Me? What?” she was like, “Yeah”, I think she thought we might have been siblings or something. She was like “A guy over there thought you were cute, asked if you were on separate checks and he paid for your food.”

When I tell you, my boyfriend was so mad at me and I was just like, “That’s what you get for not paying for my food.”

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

Image credits: katieritchiie

 But if I’m ever a server and that happens, I’m going to pay for the girl’s food and say that exact thing. I genuinely don’t think that’s what happened, because there was this older man looking at me the whole time, but needless to say, anytime we sat down to eat after that, my food was paid for.

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

Image credits: katieritchiie

The video went viral on TikTok and sparked a lot of discussions

@katieritchiieBuy yo girls food‼️♬ original sound – Katie

Some people loved the story and came up with ways to make this happen more often

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

Other commenters mocked her ex for failing to pay for their meal, especially since they ate at an inexpensive establishment

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

There was also some pushback against the idea that men should always pay for a couple’s shared meals

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

"Anytime We Sat Down To Eat After That, My Food Was Paid For": Guy Asks GF To Split The Check And It Backfires

Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't even get why she thought she had to tell this story again when it's not even a good one. If I got it right, her boyfriend was broke, she found it offensive, a creepy stalker started paying for her meals and they all pretended it was a cute guy that casually decided to pay for every single meal she had with her "brother"? I can't see a single good thing in this lol

17
17points
reply
guyx23
guyx23
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She sounds extremely entitled, and apparently views her relationships as transactional. Boyfriend dodged a bullet there.

8
8points
reply
