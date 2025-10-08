Woman Refuses To Contribute To Bills After Her Boyfriend Drops $600K On A House

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
So, when a Reddit user from the United Kingdom, Uengoshi1, inherited a huge sum of money from his grandfather, he decided to buy a house.
Eventually, he picked out a property, part of which he could also rent for additional income, and poured all of the £450K (or about $600K) he received into it.
He now wants his long-time girlfriend to move in and start creating the future they’ve been dreaming of. However, they immediately started having disagreements: the man wants her to contribute half of their expenses, and she thinks it’s unfair because she makes only minimum wage.
So the new homeowner turned to the subreddit r/AITAH to ask for advice on how to settle their differences.
This man’s grandfather had left him a life-changing amount of money, so he bought a house with it
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!
