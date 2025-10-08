Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Contribute To Bills After Her Boyfriend Drops $600K On A House
Young couple sitting back to back indoors, woman refusing to contribute to bills after boyfriend spends $600K on house.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Contribute To Bills After Her Boyfriend Drops $600K On A House

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

In many parts of the world, young people complain about how hard it is to afford a home.

So, when a Reddit user from the United Kingdom, Uengoshi1, inherited a huge sum of money from his grandfather, he decided to buy a house.

Eventually, he picked out a property, part of which he could also rent for additional income, and poured all of the £450K (or about $600K) he received into it.

He now wants his long-time girlfriend to move in and start creating the future they’ve been dreaming of. However, they immediately started having disagreements: the man wants her to contribute half of their expenses, and she thinks it’s unfair because she makes only minimum wage.

So the new homeowner turned to the subreddit r/AITAH to ask for advice on how to settle their differences.

RELATED:

    This man’s grandfather had left him a life-changing amount of money, so he bought a house with it

    Close-up of hands filling out paperwork related to bills and house expenses in a domestic setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bugphai / freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, he and his girlfriend can’t seem to agree on who pays what

    Text conversation about a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend spends a large inheritance on a house.

    Text excerpt about buying a house with a stone barn, related to woman refusing to contribute after boyfriend spends $600K.

    Text discussing monthly outgoings for bills and expenses with girlfriend's contribution expectations after boyfriend buys house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Modern house exterior at dusk with warm porch lights and lush greenery, representing woman refuses to contribute to bills.

    Image credits:Hans / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing arrangement about rental income covering costs, related to woman refusing to contribute to bills after boyfriend’s $600K house purchase.

    Text on white background stating refusal to cover maintenance or house costs after boyfriend's $600K house purchase.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing covering all expenses until a stable job is secured in a relationship about bills contribution.

    Text excerpt about neurodivergence, mental health, and personal therapy expenses from a woman refusing to contribute to bills after boyfriend's $600K house purchase.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman refusing to contribute to bills after boyfriend drops 600K on a house, expressing financial stress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background reads: My girlfriend has no money at all and uninterested family and will likely receive no inheritance maybe 20k max.

    Couple arguing on a couch with woman refusing to contribute to bills after boyfriend spends heavily on house purchase.

    Image credits: Camandona / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text post about a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend drops $600K on a house.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a woman discussing plans to share work, fostering, and renting to cover costs after a $600K house purchase.

    Couple discussing the $600K house purchase where the woman refuses to contribute to bills after the boyfriend’s investment.

    Text message discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend spends 600K on a house, relationship tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message from woman refusing to contribute to bills after boyfriend spends $600K on a house, seeking advice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend invests $600K in a house, debating fairness and lifestyle.

    Text excerpt discussing financial arrangements after boyfriend buys house, highlighting woman refuses to contribute to bills.

    Image credits: uengoshi1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People who read his story believe the man needs to reevaluate his plans for the future

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend spends $600K on a house.

    Text discussing fairness in splitting bills and mortgage payments when a woman refuses to contribute after her boyfriend buys a $600K house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about woman refusing to contribute to bills after boyfriend spends $600K on a house discussing property management ideas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend spends 600K on a house.

    Woman refuses to contribute to bills after boyfriend spends large sum on a house, sparking financial conflict.

    Discussion about woman refusing to contribute to bills after boyfriend spends $600K on a house.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment advising independent financial and legal advice amid a relationship bill dispute.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying contributing half to bills is fair in a discussion about a woman refusing to contribute.

    Comment discussing fairness and legal aspects of bill contributions after boyfriend spends $600K on a house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing perspective on finances and relationships in an ADHD/AuDHD household regarding bill contributions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman refusing to contribute to bills after boyfriend spends heavily on a house, focusing on financial roles.

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend spends 600K on a house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing fairness in bill contributions and rental income sharing after a $600K house purchase by boyfriend.

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend spends $600K on a house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend buys a $600K house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining why the woman refuses to contribute to bills after $600K house purchase.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising to check the legal aspects before buying a house and mentioning country details.

    Text comment about a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend spends $600K on a house.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to pay bills after her boyfriend spends $600K on a house.

    Comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend buys a $600K house, suggesting passive income ideas.

    Text discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend spends $600K on a house, highlighting self-sufficiency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute to bills after her boyfriend spends $600K on a house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure the fostering idea is sensible. Comes over as desperate money making opportunity. Don't think the OP has thought through all the implications including having a tenant.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure the fostering idea is sensible. Comes over as desperate money making opportunity. Don't think the OP has thought through all the implications including having a tenant.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT