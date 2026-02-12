This Puppy Was Saved By A Boy’s Letter, And Now He’s All Grown Up And Thriving

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost exactly six years ago, the story of a small cardboard box left outside a shelter in Mexico went viral here on Bored Panda.

Inside was a puppy, a stuffed toy, and a handwritten note from a 12-year-old boy named Andrés. He wrote that his father had been hurting the dog and that he and his mom were terrified the puppy wouldn’t survive if he stayed. With nowhere else to turn, they made the heartbreaking decision to leave the puppy at the shelter’s door, hoping a stranger would do what they couldn’t: keep him safe.

That puppy’s name was René.

And if you’ve ever wondered what happened after that viral moment, the answer is surprisingly simple: René stuck around.

When we followed up with the team at Refugio Xollin, the shelter that had taken him in, they told us René didn’t just recover, he became part of the place. Years later, he’s still there, still loved, and still very much a main character in the daily life of the shelter.

The staff at Xollin shared what they remember about the day René arrived, how he healed, and why, despite an overwhelming wave of adoption requests, they ultimately chose to keep him where he’s understood best.

Six years ago, René’s only comfort was the stuffed toy his owner left with him

A gray puppy being held by a person inside a cardboard box with a handwritten letter in front of the puppy.

Image credits: Xollin

When the team first found René, they said they knew immediately this wasn’t a typical drop-off. “It was an emotional roller coaster,” they told Bored Panda. “He was left in a cardboard box with a stuffed toy and a handwritten letter from a 12-year-old boy named Andrés. In the note, he explained that his father used to mistreat the puppy and that, with the help of his mother, he decided to leave René with us to keep him safe. It broke our hearts, but we also felt a great responsibility to take care of him.”

The note explained why Andrés and his mom made an impossible choice: they were trying to keep René safe

Handwritten letter from a boy that helped save a puppy who is now all grown up and thriving.

Image credits: Xollin

“My name is Andrés, I’m 12 years old.

Together with my mom, we decided—secretly from my dad—to leave our puppy in your care. My dad was planning to sell him, but he also mistreated him. He kicked him… and once, he hit him so hard, he injured his little tail.

We couldn’t let that happen anymore.

I hope you can take care of him. I hope he finds love and safety with you.

I’m leaving him a stuffed toy… so he won’t forget me.”

When the shelter staff found him, they saw right away that he was hurt, too

Puppy resting on a patterned rug next to a stuffed toy, showing growth and thriving after being saved by a boy’s letter.

Image credits: Xollin

That responsibility turned into urgent action the moment they saw his condition. “Yes, the poor little one arrived with his tail injured, probably fractured,” the shelter staff explained. “We took him to the veterinarian immediately, dewormed him, and started treatment. Fortunately, he recovered very well, and today he is a happy and healthy dog.”

After a vet visit and plenty of care, René was off to a good start on his journey towards healing

Puppy saved by a boy’s letter sitting on a scale wearing a blue soccer patterned vest indoors.

Image credits: Xollin

All he needed was the affection that, sadly, had to be taken away

Close-up of a thriving puppy resting its head on a person’s arm, showing calm and contentment after being saved.

Image credits: Xollin

As René’s story spread, so did the response. The shelter told us the messages came fast, and then the adoption requests came even faster. “We received more than 300 adoption applications for René from all over the country,” they said. “We were overwhelmed by so much love. But after carefully considering his needs, we decided that the best place for him was with us, where we can ensure he receives the best care and protection.”

And looking at those eyes, few at the shelter could resist René

Close-up of a puppy wearing a green vest, saved by a boy’s letter, sitting indoors with sunlight on the floor.

Image credits: Xollin

So the staff at Refugio Xollin made a careful choice and kept the dog

A happy grown-up puppy lying on a wooden bench with a man wearing a mask, showing the puppy thriving after being saved.

Image credits: Xollin

Today, they describe René as the kind of dog who makes himself at home in your heart. “René is an absolute sweetheart. He is playful, loves to eat, and gives lots of affection. Of course, at first he was shy and a little sad, but over time he opened up and became one of our favorites here.”

He’s now a big, sturdy guy with a “don’t worry, I’m fine” smile

Close-up of a happy dog smiling outdoors, showing how the puppy is now all grown up and thriving.

Image credits: Xollin

But René didn’t just stay, he became one of the faces of the place

Large dog wearing a Mexican flag ribbon outdoors near a sombrero hat and the Mexican flag, thriving after being saved.

Image credits: Xollin

And while some dogs quietly blend into the background at large rescues, René didn’t exactly choose that path. Over the years, he’s grown into a familiar, beloved presence around the shelter, one of those animals who seems to understand how safe and loved he is.

At first, the shelter said, “he was shy and a little sad,” but that didn’t last forever

Close-up of a thriving dog with a gray coat in an outdoor setting, showcasing a strong and healthy puppy growth.

Image credits: Xollin

Now he loves the attention he receives

Happy grown-up puppy sitting outside on a wooden platform, thriving in a sunny, fenced yard with trees and vehicles nearby.

Image credits: Xollin

Refugio Xollin, the team explained, is built around giving animals that kind of safety. “Our shelter, located in San Juan Teotihuacán, State of Mexico, is a cage-free space where animals can move around semi-freely. We currently care for more than 340 dogs and 19 cats. It is very hard work every day, but we do it with great love and dedication.”

He’s also a certified hat model, because apparently, that’s part of his job description now

Puppy wearing a black cap outdoors, happily looking at the camera, showing how well the rescued puppy is thriving.

Image credits: Xollin

Pirate René showed up like he was ready to steal snacks and absolutely zero shame

Smiling dog wearing a pirate hat lying on a wooden platform, showing a happy and thriving puppy outdoors.

Image credits: Xollin

They also shared how the shelter began, and why it operates differently than many people expect. “Refugio Xollin was born from the heart and courage of two incredible women: Rosa María Segura Alcántara, known as Rous Segura, and Sarahi Aguiar Ortega. They founded the shelter in Teotihuacán, State of Mexico, with the goal of providing a safe and dignified place for animals rescued from abuse and abandonment.”

Then came the “little devil” look, which somehow still gives off the vibes of “sweetheart who loves treats”

Happy puppy wearing red devil horns and tail, thriving outdoors on a sunny day after being saved by a boy’s letter.

Image credits: Xollin

“We lovingly call him ‘baby piggy’”

Happy grown dog wearing pink bunny ears outside, showing how the puppy is thriving after being saved by a boy’s letter.

Image credits: Xollin

“What makes Xollin special is that it is a cage-free shelter,” they added. “The animals live in semi-freedom, which greatly helps their emotional recovery… More than a shelter, Xollin is a place of second chances built with compassion.”

Refugio Xollin is “a cage-free space where animals can move around semi freely,” the team explained

Happy grown dog thriving outdoors with other dogs on red dirt ground in a fenced area on a sunny day.

Image credits: Xollin

That freedom seems to be what keeps René and the other animals happy

A thriving rescued puppy wearing a festive Viva Mexico hat, sitting on reddish gravel with other dogs around.

Image credits: Xollin

As for Andrés and his mom, the shelter said they only learned a little, and then contact faded. “After about a year, we found out that the mother and the child had moved away,” they told us. “I do know that they were able to separate from the father, but as far as we know, they may have moved to Guanajuato, since they were originally from the State of Mexico.”

With a team of people lovingly taking care of him and plenty of friends, René’s story has been a happy one

Two happy dogs wearing festive antlers outdoors, showing thriving growth after being saved as puppies.

Image credits: Xollin

“More than a shelter, Xollin is a place of second chances built with compassion”

Smiling pit bull wearing red reindeer antlers outdoors, showing a happy, thriving rescued puppy enjoying the sun.

Image credits: Xollin

As for Andrés and his mom, the shelter later learned they “were able to separate from the father”

Happy grown-up pit bull puppy sitting on gravel surrounded by other dogs after being saved by a boy’s letter

Image credits: Xollin