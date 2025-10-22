ADVERTISEMENT

Danish photographer Nicolai Howalt is known for exploring moments of change and transition, capturing the emotional and psychological shifts that shape human experience. In his work, everyday events often become metaphors for larger themes, revealing the fragility, intensity, and beauty of life.

In his series Boxers, Howalt followed hundreds of young boys over several years as they prepared for and completed their first boxing match. Rather than showing the fights themselves, he focused solely on the boys’ faces before and after the match, highlighting the subtle but profound transformations that take place in those moments. The portraits reveal the mix of fear and courage, innocence and experience, boyhood and manhood, turning boxing into a lens through which adolescence and rites of passage are intimately explored.

More info: Instagram | nicolaihowalt.com | Facebook