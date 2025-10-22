ADVERTISEMENT

Danish photographer Nicolai Howalt is known for exploring moments of change and transition, capturing the emotional and psychological shifts that shape human experience. In his work, everyday events often become metaphors for larger themes, revealing the fragility, intensity, and beauty of life.

In his series Boxers, Howalt followed hundreds of young boys over several years as they prepared for and completed their first boxing match. Rather than showing the fights themselves, he focused solely on the boys’ faces before and after the match, highlighting the subtle but profound transformations that take place in those moments. The portraits reveal the mix of fear and courage, innocence and experience, boyhood and manhood, turning boxing into a lens through which adolescence and rites of passage are intimately explored.

More info: Instagram | nicolaihowalt.com | Facebook

#1

Young boxer wearing a black tank top with boxing team logo, showing determination before his first match.
Young boxer wearing a black tank top with boxing team logo, showing determination before his first match.

Dang, someone better tell Matt Damon he has a boxer for a son

Nicolai Howalt's Boxers series began in 2000, inspired by his own experience as a 13-year-old stepping into the boxing ring for the first time. He vividly remembered the mix of fear and courage he felt, realizing that something deeper than just the sport was at play. This personal insight led him to focus on capturing young boys before and after their first match, aiming to document the emotional and psychological shifts they underwent.
    #2

    Close-up portrait of a young boxer before their first match, showcasing determination and strength in powerful photographs.
    Close-up portrait of a young boxer before their first match, showcasing determination and strength in powerful photographs.

    #3

    Young boxer with blonde hair and freckles wearing a white tank top, before his first match, showing determination and focus.
    Young boxer with blonde hair and freckles wearing a white tank top, before his first match, showing determination and focus.

    Initially titled Boxer, the project was later reimagined as 78 Boxers, offering a refined exploration of the themes of youth, identity, and transformation. While the earlier series presented a broader context, 78 Boxers hones in on the intimate moments before and after the fight, providing a more focused examination of the subjects' emotional states. This evolution reflects Howalt's ongoing commitment to capturing the essence of his subjects' experiences.
    #4

    Close-up portrait of a young boxer with short hair wearing a red tank top before his first match showing determination.
    Close-up portrait of a young boxer with short hair wearing a red tank top before his first match showing determination.

    #5

    Close-up portrait of a young boxer with curly hair, showing calm confidence before their first match.
    Close-up portrait of a young boxer with curly hair, showing calm confidence before their first match.

    Boxers has garnered critical acclaim for its compelling portrayal of youth and the complexities of growing up. The series has been exhibited internationally, resonating with audiences and sparking discussions about identity, vulnerability, and the human condition. Through this work, Howalt invites viewers to reflect on the universal journey of adolescence, making Boxers not just a collection of photographs but a commentary on the rites of passage that shape us all.

    #6

    Close-up portrait of a young boxer with blue eyes and short hair, showing determination before his first match.
    Close-up portrait of a young boxer with blue eyes and short hair, showing determination before his first match.

    #7

    Close-up portrait of a young boxer with spiked hair, showing determination before their first match in powerful photographs.
    Close-up portrait of a young boxer with spiked hair, showing determination before their first match in powerful photographs.

    #8

    Young boxer wearing red tank top and blue shorts standing before his first match in powerful photographs series.
    Young boxer wearing red tank top and blue shorts standing before his first match in powerful photographs series.

    #9

    Young boxer standing in blue Adidas boxing outfit with hand wraps before their first match, looking serious and focused.
    Young boxer standing in blue Adidas boxing outfit with hand wraps before their first match, looking serious and focused.

    #10

    Young boxer in black sportswear posing before his first match with a serious expression on a plain white background.
    Young boxer in black sportswear posing before his first match with a serious expression on a plain white background.

    #11

    Young boxer wearing blue tank top and red shorts, posing for powerful photographs before their first match.
    Young boxer wearing blue tank top and red shorts, posing for powerful photographs before their first match.

    #12

    Close-up of a young boxer with a determined expression before his first match in powerful photographs series.
    Close-up of a young boxer with a determined expression before his first match in powerful photographs series.

    #13

    Young boxer sweating and showing signs of a first match, capturing powerful emotions before and after the fight.
    Young boxer sweating and showing signs of a first match, capturing powerful emotions before and after the fight.

    #14

    Close-up portrait of a young boxer before his first match showing determination and focus for powerful photographs.
    Close-up portrait of a young boxer before his first match showing determination and focus for powerful photographs.

    #15

    Young boxer with light hair and subtle facial bruises, captured powerfully before and after their first match.
    Young boxer with light hair and subtle facial bruises, captured powerfully before and after their first match.

    #16

    Young boxer wearing white and red boxing gear posing before a match in a powerful photograph of young boxers.
    Young boxer wearing white and red boxing gear posing before a match in a powerful photograph of young boxers.

    #17

    Young boxer wearing red and white gear, standing against a plain background before his first boxing match.
    Young boxer wearing red and white gear, standing against a plain background before his first boxing match.

    #18

    Young boxer with a serious expression wearing a black sports tank top in a powerful portrait before his first match
    Young boxer with a serious expression wearing a black sports tank top in a powerful portrait before his first match

