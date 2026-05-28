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Cheaters always seem to do the most when trying to cover their tracks, which is why they sometimes get caught out in their horrible lies. Unfortunately, this can cause a lot of pain to their loved ones, especially after learning all the sordid details.

This is what one woman went through, all because her in-laws gifted her a car, which led to her husband having a meltdown and exposing his secret second family. This left the woman devastated, and she did her best to find out everything about her husband’s shocking affair.

More info: Reddit

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Some cunning people have whole secret families and do everything in their power not to let the truth come out

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The poster shared that she and her husband had been together since high school and that they both managed their finances independently and didn’t bother how the other spent money

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That’s why, when the poster’s in-laws gifted her a new car, she quickly decided to get a sparkly wrap for it, and didn’t think her husband would mind it at all

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Unfortunately, when the man found out what his wife had done to the new car, he threw a tantrum and said it lost its resale value, even though she hadn’t planned on selling it

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Later on, the woman learned that her husband actually wanted to give the car to his mistress because she had accused him of favoritism and threatened to expose him

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After learning that her spouse had a mistress and a child, the poster got in touch with lawyers, her brother, and family for support, and she decided on a plan of action

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With the help of her friend, the woman found out that her husband had been with his mistress for seven years and that he paid for her apartments and car

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The mistress began trying to cause trouble when she realized that the man was showing “favoritism” to his wife, as she thought he had bought her a new car

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The poster also decided to have a talk with her in-laws about the situation, and at first, they didn’t believe her, but later, they said that she and her kids would always be their family

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The in-laws also mentioned that they wouldn’t be able to disown their son and that they wanted to eventually connect with their secret grandson

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The woman was glad to have such a bond with her in-laws, but she couldn’t wait to cut the connection with her husband, and she also got tested as a safety precaution

The poster explained that she had been with her husband since high school and that, because they had decided to separate finances, he didn’t really interfere with what she was doing. That was until her in-laws gifted her a cute car as a backup in case her electric vehicle ever gave trouble.

Although it might be quite a nice gesture to give someone a car as a present, professionals advise maintaining a paper trail of the ownership and gifting in order to protect both parties. The recipient might also need to have the vehicle title transferred to them so they can have full authority over it.

This is exactly what the OP did, which is why she also began decorating the car, but unfortunately, her husband wasn’t too pleased. He began throwing a tantrum, stating that since she had wrapped the vehicle, it would lose its resale value, and that it would affect him since he really needed the money.

Even though the man might have had a point, he had never previously mentioned his intentions to sell his wife’s car, which is why she was shocked. According to experts, this kind of deceptive or secretive behavior around money can signal some kind of financial infidelity, and it can spell trouble for a marriage.

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Since the woman kept hounding her husband about why he wanted to sell her new car so badly, he eventually let the truth slip, and she learned that he had a whole second family. His mistress had actually been accusing him of favoritism after noticing that the OP got a new car, and she was threatening to expose him unless he gave it to her.

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This is obviously the last situation the poster probably expected to find herself in, but experts explain that when this happens, it can be heartbreaking and traumatic. The victim might struggle to cope with their intense feelings and may have to find a way to work through the situation or end the relationship.

The OP also shared that she felt her picture-perfect life had shattered before her eyes, since they had been together for so long and had two children to consider. She also couldn’t bring herself to accept the idea that her spouse had just cheated on her, but also had a kid with the other woman.

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Eventually, the poster decided to protect her assets by moving half of their emergency fund and collecting records of other savings accounts. She also reached out to her family and friends for support and, in the process, uncovered more of her husband’s lies, which will likely help build a strong case against him.

What do you think would be the best way to deal with a cheating partner like this? We’d love to hear your thoughts and opinions on this matter.

Folks were shocked by the man’s actions and advised the woman to take the cars, lawyer up, and divorce him

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