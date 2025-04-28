Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Boss Says “No Overtime Pay”, So Employee Takes Friday Off Right In The Middle Of A Crisis
Work & Money

Boss Says “No Overtime Pay”, So Employee Takes Friday Off Right In The Middle Of A Crisis

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

 While working overtime isn’t anyone’s idea of fun, we all do it at some point, whether it’s because the job demands it, the pay makes it worth it, or you simply have a good working relationship with your team. Whatever the reason, you’d at least expect some fairness and understanding when it comes to those extra hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, dealing with strict and unbending overtime rules became a nightmare. When a ransomware crisis hit, they decided to play by the book using malicious compliance to expose just how flawed the policy really was. Keep reading to see how their clever move shook up workplace dynamics and left the boss scrambling!

RELATED:

    Overtime rules don’t always favor employees, which can often feel unfair 

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

    An employee shared how they used malicious compliance to highlight the flaws in overtime policies after putting in extra hours during the week

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bnenin / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Local_admin_user

    Overtime work can significantly benefit companies by helping them meet deadlines and boost productivity  

    There are times when not everything on your to-do list can be wrapped up during regular work hours. That’s when overtime comes into play. It’s an option to get things done, meet deadlines, and keep projects on track. It might mean longer hours, but sometimes, it’s the only way to handle those pressing tasks.

    For employers, overtime can be a great way to balance fluctuating workloads and meet market demand. It provides flexibility, allowing them to scale production when needed without hiring additional staff. Plus, it helps companies stay competitive when deadlines are tight.

    For employees, working overtime can mean higher total earnings, especially if those extra hours are compensated fairly. Who doesn’t like a bit of extra money for putting in extra effort? But fair compensation is key to making overtime worth it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, not all overtime rules are created equal. Some countries have well-structured and fair policies, while others have more complicated or less favorable regulations. This can make overtime a blessing in one place and a burden in another.

    In the USA, overtime pay is regulated by the Fair Labor Standards Act. Nonexempt employees are paid by multiplying their regular hourly rate by all overtime hours worked plus an additional 50% of their hourly rate for those same hours. It’s a structured approach, ensuring workers get compensated for their extra time.

    While many countries have laws ensuring fair compensation for overtime, others lack such regulations, leaving workers unprotected

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)

    In the Philippines, labor laws go the extra mile for employees. Workers are entitled to an additional 25% of their hourly rate for overtime on regular days and 30% on rest days or holidays. It’s a system designed to reward hard work fairly, even on days off.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over in the UK, there’s an interesting concept called “time and a half.” Employees are paid 1.5 times their normal rate for overtime or working holidays. However, while employers can offer overtime to handle increased demand, there’s no legal requirement to pay for those extra hours unless it’s in the employment contract.

    In Australia, overtime policies depend on an employee’s contract unless covered by a modern award or enterprise agreement. This means overtime pay isn’t always guaranteed, and the specifics can vary widely, making it crucial for employees to understand their contracts.

    Overtime policies may differ around the world, but the principle should always be fairness and compliance. In this case, the author didn’t receive what they deserved, and they used clever, malicious compliance to highlight the issue. What about you? How would you handle such a situation if you felt short-changed at work?

    Many people online called out the company for having unreasonable overtime policies

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several others chimed in with their own stories of dealing with similar workplace rules

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bahaha. I love malicious compliance stories, especially ones that highlight companies’ stupid policies.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bahaha. I love malicious compliance stories, especially ones that highlight companies’ stupid policies.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda