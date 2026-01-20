I Got Stuck In A Restaurant With A Boss, A Laptop, And A Loud 20-Person Meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

This one’s dedicated to anyone who’s ever been stuck in a virtual meeting with an entitled boss, especially one who happens to be in a loud restaurant – and a shoutout to all the good bartenders and patrons who have to deal with them! Perhaps you were part of that 20+ person meeting hell on Friday afternoon, 1/16/26?

About an hour north of NYC, I walked into a nearby Mexican restaurant I frequent around 4:15 pm

Image credits: Jadon Johnson (not the actual photo)

The bar was packed, and the closest seat to the door was taken by our antagonist – let’s call him BM, for Boss Man. Laptop open, occupying the neighboring bar stool, BM’s cute service dog sat patiently beside him. I accepted my fate and took the only empty seat near him.

I asked if the nearby patrons “mind if I sit here?” and repeated it to BM, hoping he’d move his belongings slightly. He didn’t

Image credits: Daniel (not the actual photo)

I had to nudge the bar stool toward him about six inches, which was stacked with his backpack and briefcase, to reach my seat. BM didn’t notice or respond, too busy talking loudly to his meeting attendees over his drinks, the bartender, and the restaurant noise.

Luckily, I had headphones with noise-canceling inserts. They helped, but couldn’t fully block BM’s shouting. While I ate, I noticed him ordering and finishing another margarita and shot of tequila, growing increasingly agitated. At one point, he called over the restaurant owner, complaining that the bartender (let’s call him BB, for Best Bartender) didn’t ask if he wanted another drink after finishing one.

BM yelled across the bar: “I shouldn’t have to yell to get another drink!”

Image credits: Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald (not the actual photo)

The owner calmly apologized, and BB brought him another margarita and shot on the house. Meanwhile, BM continued speaking loudly at his meeting, interrupting attendees and making sophomoric comments. Occasionally, I’d remove my headphones to make sure he wasn’t upset with me – paranoia, maybe – but he didn’t even notice.

Around 4:45 pm, BB approached BM apologetically for not getting to him sooner. BM lectured him again: “When I finish a drink, I don’t want to have to yell… scream! across the bar. Just come over and ask if I want another. That’s all I ask!”

The meeting organizer tried to keep the call on track while BM held everyone hostage with his loud, unfiltered commentary

Image credits: Gabriel Benois (not the actual photo)

I went back to my meal, shaking my head occasionally. Eventually, I got another drink from BB and silently thanked him. BM continued pontificating about… well, whatever he wanted. Around 5:30 pm, the meeting finally wrapped up. The organizer incredulously asked BM how many drinks he’d had.

BM claimed two margaritas and two shots (I suspect more), insisting he had the body of a 50-year-old and the mind of a 27-year-old

Image credits: Aleksandar Andreev (not the actual photo)

After a long pause, BM finally paid, said nothing to BB, and left. I told the owner how great BB was – the best bartender around, always on time, friendly, and professional – and he received it warmly. BM, of course, was the opposite.

So, this story is a bit of a vent – but more importantly, it’s a shoutout to the folks who have to deal with “BM” types in real life and online. To the team on that meeting call: my condolences. And to everyone else: enjoy your meals, tip your bartender, and may your meetings be mercifully quiet!

