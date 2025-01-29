Boss Becomes The Office Joke After She Tells Ill Employee His Chemotherapy Treatment “Isn’t Bad”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some bosses have the unique ability to turn the workplace into their personal stage, starring themselves as the misunderstood hero. Forget empathy or leadership skills—these folks specialize in petty comments, unsolicited opinions, and making life harder than it already is.

And that’s exactly what one Redditor faced when his boss decided her unsolicited hot takes on his health were just what the office needed. And boy, did he have the perfect response to shut her down in the most iconic way possible.

More info: Reddit

Some bosses are like a fresh cup of coffee, energizing and motivating, while others are like a stale donut, bitter and hard to digest

One man teaches his toxic boss a lesson by pulling out his own hair after she trivializes his chemotherapy treatment

The man’s boss is a self-involved woman who tends to make every situation about herself, including the poster’s illness

The boss starts making passive-aggressive comments about the man’s treatment and even says that she’s having a hard time dealing with the news of his illness

The man tells a colleague that he will probably lose his hair soon because of chemo, but the boss trivializes the treatment saying it can’t be that bad

The man pulls out his own hair, in front of everyone at the office, and places it in his boss’s hand, asking her if she still thinks chemo isn’t bad

The OP (original poster), was going through chemo (he’s all good now, thankfully), dealing with nausea, mouth ulcers, and hair that was holding on by a thread, quite literally. Despite these challenges, he kept his head down and focused on work. But his boss, Carla, the office queen of main character syndrome, had other plans. She wasn’t one to let someone else’s life-or-death battle steal her spotlight.

She started with passive-aggressive comments about the OP’s doctor visits. Then, her friend approached the OP, you know, the guy battling a life-threatening illness, to explain that Carla was really struggling to come to terms with the news. Wait, what? The OP was the one going through chemo, but somehow Carla was making it all about her.

But wait, this is not even the most ridiculous part. When the OP casually mentioned to a coworker that he’d probably lose his hair soon, Carla, living up to her reputation, came swooping in with this gem: “Oh, come on, I don’t think chemotherapy is as bad as all that, is it?” I don’t know about you, but this would make my blood boil to the max.

Our OP, understandably fed up, but still calm, decided it was time for a teachable moment. He stood up, reached behind his head, and pulled out a fistful of his own hair. Then, he plopped the hair into Carla’s trembling hand and calmly asked, “What do you think, Carla?”

After this glorious hair-raising moment, the OP left the office for some much-needed food therapy. But when he returned, HR was waiting and offered him paid leave for the remainder of his treatment, which he accepted. And Carla? Well, her behavior earned her the nickname “Hairball” and the office was noticeably colder toward her. Karma? Oh, she delivered, right on schedule.

This Carla is a piece of work, isn’t she? While we can’t slap a “Certified Narcissist” sticker on her forehead (because, hey, the pros should handle the diagnosis), her behavior sure gives off some narcissistic vibes.

Narcissism, by the way, isn’t just about selfies and thinking you’re the center of the universe—it’s a personality trait that includes a lack of empathy, a sense of entitlement, and the uncanny ability to make everything about them. And Carla’s complete dismissal of the OP’s battle with chemo definitely screams self-centeredness and control issues. But hey, she might not even be a narcissist, but just a toxic boss with no empathy.

Some experts would call that empathy deficit disorder. It’s not a formal diagnosis, so don’t go Googling it for prescriptions, but it’s a term often used to describe people who just can’t seem to care about what someone else is feeling. And oh boy, did Carla miss the memo on compassion. Instead of offering a shred of understanding to an employee battling chemo, she seemed more focused on her mood.

But our OP made sure she learned her lesson. With paid leave in hand and a new job lined up, the OP focused on healing. He even threw a head-shaving party with friends, beers, and curry, turning a tough experience into a bonding moment. As for the treatment, it went well, and he’s been in remission ever since. Victory!

So, dear readers, what’s your take on this story? Have you ever had to deal with such a coworker or boss? Share your stories below!

Netizens applaud the man for the way he dealt with the situation, saying his boss will probably never forget his “gift”