Employee Quits After They Are Told They Can’t Take Time Off When They Want To

Recently, Redditor Holiday_Control7243, who worked for a big accounting firm right after college, turned to the Malicious Compliance subreddit to share an incident that his boss probably still remembers to this day.

In a lengthy post, the author shared how he handled many important duties, gained the company’s trust, learned to optimize his work during the coronavirus pandemic, earned loyal clients, and achieved the highest number of sales.

But as soon as the Redditor went on vacation, things started going downhill at work. “So when I went on vacation I turned off all of my automated tasks, and this was a big deal since it was the end of the month and my boss would need all my reports completely updated.”

He added that “they had to put 5 people to do my tasks so that they could finish the reports, which delayed the work of that team, and the reports were late and lacked a few things that mine had.”

Now, the moment Holiday_Control7243 got back from holiday, the boss told him he was no longer allowed to take time off at the end of the month ever again. Malicious compliance followed.

After a boss didn’t allow their exemplary employee to take time off when he wanted, the employee served malicious compliance to teach him a lesson about valuing employees more

Image source: Holiday_Control7243

