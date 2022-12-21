Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Employee Quits After They Are Told They Can’t Take Time Off When They Want To
30points
People6 hours ago

Employee Quits After They Are Told They Can’t Take Time Off When They Want To

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Recently, Redditor Holiday_Control7243, who worked for a big accounting firm right after college, turned to the Malicious Compliance subreddit to share an incident that his boss probably still remembers to this day.

In a lengthy post, the author shared how he handled many important duties, gained the company’s trust, learned to optimize his work during the coronavirus pandemic, earned loyal clients, and achieved the highest number of sales.

But as soon as the Redditor went on vacation, things started going downhill at work. “So when I went on vacation I turned off all of my automated tasks, and this was a big deal since it was the end of the month and my boss would need all my reports completely updated.”

He added that “they had to put 5 people to do my tasks so that they could finish the reports, which delayed the work of that team, and the reports were late and lacked a few things that mine had.”

Now, the moment Holiday_Control7243 got back from holiday, the boss told him he was no longer allowed to take time off at the end of the month ever again. Malicious compliance followed.

After a boss didn’t allow their exemplary employee to take time off when he wanted, the employee served malicious compliance to teach him a lesson about valuing employees more

Image source: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image source: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)

Image source: Medienstürmer (not the actual photo)

Image source: Holiday_Control7243

The author shared more details about the whole situation in response to these comments

More people took the opportunity to share their thoughts about this story

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

