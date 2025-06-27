ADVERTISEMENT

You were born in 1997. You love avocado toast, but you’d never be seen in public wearing ankle socks. The Harry Potter films were an incredibly important part of your childhood, but you don’t closely identify with any Hogwarts house. You’ll never be able to afford a home, but you do own seven Labubus. Which generation do you fall into?

If you perfectly straddle the line between Millennial and Gen Z, you just might be a Zillennial. And if you want to find out for sure whether or not you fall into this cohort, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, you’ll find a list of some of the funniest posts from the Born Zillennial Facebook group. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the memes that you find painfully relatable!

#1

Meme showing generation gap humor with a 12-year-old practicing metal scream and a unimpressed mom downstairs.

Bri Halliwell Report

    #2

    Tweet about explaining outdated technologies like VCRs and landline phones to kids who don’t fully relate to Millennials or Gen Z.

    sarahkendzior Report

    hollyallen avatar
    Holly Allen
    Holly Allen
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dumba$$ thought you were talking about Lord of the Rings. I was very confused LOL

    #3

    Comparison of a claymation character and a woman wearing orange construction helmets, connecting generations on social media.

    ellasrhapsody Report

    Nobody likes being put into a box, and it can be especially frustrating when you don’t agree with the label you’ve been given. That’s why some people refuse to simply claim the title of Millennial or Zoomer based on their birthday. Instead, they've decided to break away from the norms and create their own label: Zillennial.

    According to the Born Zillennial Facebook group, this category can be described as “too young to be Millennials and too old for Gen Z. We bridge the gap between the non-digital and digital-first... Basically, we get The Best of Both Worlds. If you’ve ever felt alone being stuck between two rigidly defined generations, welcome home. Now get in loser, we're unlocking memories you forgot you had.”
    #4

    Two people in futuristic outfits pose with a guitar, referencing a pop culture moment related to Millennials and Gen Z.

    Jessica Bartley Report

    #5

    Finding Nemo plate showing two Marlin characters, highlighting a humorous detail shared in a social media group post.

    Beth Locke Report

    #6

    Young boy wearing a striped beanie and scarf, shouting the phrase triple dog-dare you outdoors in winter setting.

    anonymous Report

    Clearly, many people relate to the message of this Facebook group, as the community has amassed an impressive 204K members over the past 5 years. The creators also note that you might fit into this group if you’ve nearly broken your ankles with a Razor scooter, love Bill Nye the Science Guy, ever wondered who won the Zack and Cody Danimals Sweepstakes or learned how to play Hot Crossed Buns on the recorder.

    Other quintessential Zillennial experiences include owning the bright orange Rugrats VCR tape, tasting your favorite Polly Pocket accessory and accidentally clicking the Internet button on your first cell phone then frantically exiting out before your parents got charged for surfing the web. 
    #7

    Cartoon house shaped like a dog bone with antennas, captioned for people who don’t fully relate to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Hannah Bolton Report

    #8

    Apple patents new AirPods case with interactive display, connecting people who don’t fully relate to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Chesney Wilkerson Report

    #9

    Heart-shaped and round SpongeBob themed birthday cakes with "What's funnier than 24?" phrases, shared in an online community.

    Samantha Lleras Report

    According to CNN, Zillennials are a part of the “newest micro-generation,” but they still have some distinct traits. “We’ve been growing up with technology our whole lives, but we’re not TikTok dancers like Gen Z but also weren’t on MySpace like Millennials,” Sabrina Grimaldi told CNN. She admits that she really does relate to both generations but still doesn’t feel like she fits into one.  
    #10

    Animated scene of a boy and bear relaxing in a forest pond, connecting with nature and friendship moments.

    Jaycee Simpson Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look for those bear necessities. Those simple bear necessities. Forget about your worries and your strifes.

    #11

    Hand holding a vintage orange cartoon character watch, featured in a group for people not fully relating to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Devin Wilfong Report

    #12

    Two teddy bears wearing sunglasses and trendy clothes, representing nostalgia for those between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Anna-Marie Golar Report

    Many Zillennials are also hesitant to accept one generation’s label because of all the scrutiny that might come along with it. Millennials have often been called snowflakes, entitled and mocked for being the "participation prize” generation. On the other hand, Gen Z is sometimes stereotyped as being lazy and too reliant on technology and social media. Zillennials might be looking for some middle ground that doesn’t feel so judgmental. 
    #13

    Illustration of a whimsical character with strawberry-themed hat holding a birthday cake with candles, next to a pink cat.

    Ivory Jackson Report

    #14

    Birthday cake with SpongeBob and Patrick decorations, celebrating connection of people outside Millennial or Gen Z groups.

    Kyra Allemand Report

    #15

    Hand holding a Shake It Up spiral notebook on a store shelf with various $5 notebooks for people who don’t fully relate to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Porkies Picks Report

    What seems to be a common theme amongst all Zillennials is feeling like they just don’t quite fit in. Teachers and parents might make assumptions about you based on your age, but you might feel way too old to use TikTok when you log onto the app and see that it’s flooded with teenagers. Being young and trying to figure yourself out is hard enough without being constantly told by society that you should fit into one specific box.  
    #16

    Cartoon dogs including Scooby-Doo, Brian, Snoopy, and Pluto with text about taking one dog home for social media connection.

    Liyah Ajahnae Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since I'm partial to loser greyhound rescues, I'm going with Santa's Little Helper.

    #17

    Abstract colorful shapes with text high IQ reference meme, related to connecting people beyond Millennials and Gen Z.

    Bri Halliwell Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must be dumb. Don't get this at all. Please, somebody smarter than me explain!

    #18

    Scene from Blue's Clues party with Steve and animated characters wearing party hats around a table with cake and snacks.

    Kari Leighty Report

    christyleigh1 avatar
    BlitheSpirit
    BlitheSpirit
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Steve was the best. I enjoyed watching him completely lose his mind when the mail came even more than the kids did!

    One thing that seems to have helped many Zillennials find community, though, is realizing just how relatable their identity crises are to others born around the same time. Alicia Lansom writes for Refinery 29 that lots of young people have bonded over recalling “you had to be there” moments such as planking, taking portable DVD players on vacation and iconic fashion trends like American Apparel’s disco pants. 
    #19

    Cosplayer in a detailed Power Rangers costume with miniature figures, attracting fans who relate outside Millennials or Gen Z.

    Vanessa Wilbourn Report

    #20

    Collage of TV characters representing relatable flanderized but lovable traits for millennials and Gen Z audiences.

    Neal Sastry Report

    #21

    Colorful 90s era markers with emoji-like stamps, highlighting nostalgic 90s visuals for people between millennials and Gen Z.

    Melissa Gutchess Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These were cool for a good minute... until you realize all they're good for is stamping tiny random stuff. Unless you've found an innovative way to use them. *Gears in head start creaking* DOH! I just got ideas now.

    But Lansom also says that being a Zillennial can be a beautiful blessing. “Existing somewhere between the cohort who founded Facebook and the youth who popularized TikTok, Zillennials sit comfortably in the Instagram era, happily observing semi-relatable content from both older and younger creators,” she explains. “From the middle ground, we can enjoy the best of both worlds, disassociating ourselves from avocado obsessions and Tide Pod Challenges alike.”
    #22

    Tweet text humorously discussing slowed down nursery rhymes and music preferences, shared in a Facebook group connecting Millennials and Gen Z.

    Bri Halliwell Report

    #23

    Close-up of a smiling person in colorful attire, representing a Facebook group for people between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Owen Olson Report

    #24

    Cartoon gameplay images with text about simple life and a tweet about not relating fully to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Lauryn Marie Olson Report

    Is this list making you realize that you’re a Zillennial yourself? Whether you fall into this micro-generation or not, we hope you’re enjoying these memes. Be sure to keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what you think makes your generation special! Then, if you’d like to check out even more funny posts from Born Zillennial, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the group right here
    #25

    Illustration of two cartoon characters with the bold text Hawaiian Punch, representing nostalgic content for those between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Jessica Bartley Report

    #26

    Black and white and color photos of Converse shoes symbolizing a Facebook group for people between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Kayla Meeks Report

    #27

    Screenshot of a social media post about internet dependency with an image of a vintage wooden computer desk.

    Ana-Brit Elora Asplen Report

    #28

    Text post with emojis and ASCII art featuring characters named Gunther and Tinka relating to a Facebook group for those between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Owen Olson Report

    #29

    Meme comparing generational pain with images of early internet characters, highlighting connection beyond Millennials and Gen Z.

    Beth Locke Report

    #30

    Comparison meme showing a man in 2015 surrounded by casual game icons and the same man in 2025 with professional app logos, highlighting generational connection.

    Matt Duffy Report

    #31

    Screenshot of a social media post mentioning Barbie movies, relevant to a Facebook group connecting people outside Millennial and Gen Z culture.

    Matt Duffy Report

    #32

    Purple Twilight Woods body lotion bottle from Bath & Body Works on a beige surface, showing product label details.

    Madison Diggs Hamilton Report

    #33

    Animated character Coraline wearing a yellow raincoat and expressing anger in a dark forest background.

    anonymous Report

    #34

    Split image showing animated and live-action characters from The Suite Life series with luggage carts in hotel hallways, nostalgic for 90s and 2000s kids.

    Ezra Stewart Report

    #35

    Man in fantasy warrior costume reaching out, representing people who don’t fully relate to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Steve El Lycan Vasquez Report

    #36

    Person wearing a Laguna Beach TV show graphic t-shirt connecting to nostalgic millennial and Gen Z culture.

    Amanda French Report

    #37

    Twitter post about Miley Cyrus wearing a Hannah Montana purse, shared in a group for people not fully relating to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Sia Williams Report

    #38

    Hand holding Disney Lorcana trading card game box featuring Reign of Jafar with characters, popular in FB group.

    Kimberly Marie-Rose Report

    #39

    Two people posing at a 90s-themed event, representing a Facebook group connecting those between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Vanessa Wilbourn Report

    #40

    Clear pencil case with old school photo cards and pen, connecting nostalgia with people not fully relating to Millennials or Gen Z

    Chloe Straub Report

    #41

    Stickers featuring popular animated characters relaxing, capturing nostalgic vibes for those between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Emma Greathouse Report

    #42

    Text post from a Facebook group connecting people who don’t fully relate to Millennials or Gen Z, sharing a chocolate mousse recipe.

    anonymous Report

    #43

    Canvas tote bag with a quirky SpongeBob design, popular among those who don’t fully relate to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Michele Reardon Report

    #44

    TV screen showing Phineas and Ferb episode, representing a community connecting people beyond Millennials and Gen Z.

    Jeri Marie Hintz Report

    #45

    Surreal image showing transformation from human to rat, illustrating humor shared by a Facebook group for Millennial and Gen Z outsiders.

    Matt Duffy Report

    #46

    Person wearing a black Invader Zim T-shirt with colorful green and purple flames, featuring a cartoon character design.

    Phoenyx Hendrix Report

    #47

    Patrick Star dressed as Beetlejuice in a funny cartoon mashup with SpongeBob characters at Bikini Bottom.

    Marcella Warren Report

    #48

    Facebook group connecting people who don’t fully relate to Millennials or Gen Z with relatable photos and posts

    Serena Rabstaff Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing 2000 and SoBe brand lizard milks at gas stations with nostalgic humor.

    anonymous Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These made me sick. I liked Snapple Elements, though. I wish those made a comeback.

    #50

    Scenes from a martial arts competition showing focused fighters and intense coaching with a crowd in the background.

    El Serpiente Report

    #51

    Screenshot of vintage video game racing scene illustrating nostalgia shared by those between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Neal Sastry Report

    #52

    Littered grass area with a bee plush toy and trash near a waste connections dumpster on a sidewalk edge

    Abigail Sage-Smentkowski Report

    #53

    Two men in a dark room, one wearing a STAR Labs sweatshirt, illustrating connections beyond Millennials and Gen Z.

    Neal Sastry Report

    #54

    DVDs featuring Miley Cyrus, High School Musical 2, and Hannah Montana, reflecting nostalgia for Millennials and Gen Z culture.

    Ezra Stewart Report

    #55

    Cartoon Network characters collage featuring classic shows and fan favorites connecting Millennials and Gen Z nostalgia.

    Ezra Stewart Report

    #56

    Two young people smiling on a TV show set, representing a group connecting those not fully relating to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Sarah Hollist Report

    #57

    Wooden shelves filled with DVDs, VHS tapes, and board games, representing nostalgia for Millennials and Gen Z.

    John Rutkowski Report

    #58

    Crocheted amigurumi figures of a green cyclops and a white mouse displayed on a colorful surface in a cozy setting.

    Sarah E. Andre Report

    #59

    Outdoor golf course under blue sky with text inviting casual dress for a group stanky leg event at 5pm in a social group community.

    Vanessa Wilbourn Report

    #60

    Cast of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody posing cheerfully against a bright green background, celebrating the show's 20th anniversary.

    Caroline Steadham Report

    #61

    Young woman adjusting sunglasses with a surprised expression, representing Gen Z and Millennial social connection themes.

    Lauryn Marie Olson Report

    #62

    Group of young adults and a superhero posing with powers in a vibrant scene representing connection beyond Millennials or Gen Z

    Taylor Callies Report

    #63

    Two books on wooden floor with text woke up in 2014 today, relating to people between Millennials and Gen Z generations.

    Bethany Wade Report

    #64

    Promotional poster for Freakier Friday featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, appealing to Millennials and Gen Z fans.

    Matt Duffy Report

    #65

    Blue Firefly communication device with buttons and denim pouch featuring a carabiner on a wooden surface.

    Mariah Fusco Report

    #66

    Images of LimeWire logo, Sharpie marker, Sony CD-R disc, and Dell desktop computer representing nostalgia for those not fully relating to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Solomon Malekani Report

    #67

    Colorful hand-drawn dollar signs and an eye on white sheets of paper, illustrating connection and creativity in a group setting.

    Michalyn Vollmann Report

    #68

    Scene from a pageant with contestants and a host discussing perfect dates, representing online community connection keywords.

    Caroline Steadham Report

    #69

    Animated scene showing a man with ice cream and a child playing, representing Gen Z and millennial connection humor.

    Neal Sastry Report

    #70

    Two animated images of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, representing a community connecting people beyond Millennials and Gen Z.

    Jesse Pilnik Report

    #71

    Squidward lying awake in bed, unable to sleep, reflecting on nostalgic Shirley Temple and childhood memories.

    Lisa Chiappetti Report

    #72

    Woman wearing a houndstooth hat writing in a diary holding a large pencil, representing a Facebook group for non-millennials and non-Gen Z.

    Vanessa Wilbourn Report

    #73

    Collage of Snow White scenes with dwarfs and animals, shared in a Facebook group connecting generations beyond Millennials and Gen Z.

    Neal Sastry Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this here? It came out in 1937! This would be The Greatest Generation linking up with their Millennial grandchildren!

    #74

    Two Disney Hercules collectible plates featuring Megara and Pegasus, on a kitchen countertop, nostalgic 90s decor.

    Jessie Byrne Report

    #75

    Pink vintage gum toy shaped like a dress with text about nostalgia in a group connecting people between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Jimmie Thring Report

    #76

    Close-up of a black and white checkered Converse All Star sneaker with metal eyelets and visible stitching.

    Mackenzie Lima Report

    #77

    Social media post asking what character people choose to play in Mario Kart, reflecting group connecting people outside Millennials or Gen Z.

    Caroline Steadham Report

    #78

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing nostalgia, illustrating a sentiment shared in a Facebook group connecting people outside Millennial and Gen Z labels.

    Zachary Stoloff Report

    #79

    Song list on music app showing multiple versions of Caroline by different artists, connecting people beyond generations.

    Beth Walmsley Report

    #80

    Old-fashioned mobile phone with large buttons on a red background representing a group connecting non-Millennials and non-Gen Z users.

    Stephanie Arnfast Report

    #81

    Colorful decorated cake with purple, green, and red icing and disco ball decorations, symbolizing a Gen Z and Millennial connection.

    Vanessa Wilbourn Report

    #82

    Collage of early 2000s Disney girl singers in music videos, connecting nostalgia for those between Millennial and Gen Z generations.

    Neal Sastry Report

    #83

    Disney’s Goofy illustration showing teenager and father with text about turning into his father, connecting relatable generations.

    Jesse Pilnik Report

    #84

    Plush doll with black yarn hair and red nose in green box, representing nostalgia for people between Millennials and Gen Z.

    Kylia Paige Kennedy Report

    #85

    The Big Bang Theory cast posing against a cosmic background, representing a popular TV show with millennial and Gen Z appeal.

    Ezra Stewart Report

    #86

    Animated character holding a pizza box with a determined expression, representing a group connecting people beyond Millennials and Gen Z.

    Kate Penney Report

    #87

    FB group connecting people who don’t fully relate to Millennials or Gen Z through shared experiences and 90 unique pics

    Matt Duffy Report

    #88

    Group of diverse young adults sitting outdoors in casual attire, representing a community bridging Millennials and Gen Z.

    Ezra Stewart Report

    #89

    Screenshot of a social media post about loving specific song lyrics that deeply resonate, shared in a niche Facebook group.

    Amina Williams Report

    #90

    Person in casual outfit holding a can, posing in a kitchen, representing a group for people not relating to Millennials or Gen Z.

    Mindy Fenn Report

