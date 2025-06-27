ADVERTISEMENT

You were born in 1997. You love avocado toast, but you’d never be seen in public wearing ankle socks. The Harry Potter films were an incredibly important part of your childhood, but you don’t closely identify with any Hogwarts house. You’ll never be able to afford a home, but you do own seven Labubus. Which generation do you fall into?

If you perfectly straddle the line between Millennial and Gen Z, you just might be a Zillennial. And if you want to find out for sure whether or not you fall into this cohort, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, you’ll find a list of some of the funniest posts from the Born Zillennial Facebook group. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the memes that you find painfully relatable!