This FB Group Connects People Who Don’t Fully Relate To Millennials Or Gen Z With 90 Pics (New Pics)
You were born in 1997. You love avocado toast, but you’d never be seen in public wearing ankle socks. The Harry Potter films were an incredibly important part of your childhood, but you don’t closely identify with any Hogwarts house. You’ll never be able to afford a home, but you do own seven Labubus. Which generation do you fall into?
If you perfectly straddle the line between Millennial and Gen Z, you just might be a Zillennial. And if you want to find out for sure whether or not you fall into this cohort, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Below, you’ll find a list of some of the funniest posts from the Born Zillennial Facebook group. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the memes that you find painfully relatable!
This post may include affiliate links.
My dumba$$ thought you were talking about Lord of the Rings. I was very confused LOL
Nobody likes being put into a box, and it can be especially frustrating when you don’t agree with the label you’ve been given. That’s why some people refuse to simply claim the title of Millennial or Zoomer based on their birthday. Instead, they've decided to break away from the norms and create their own label: Zillennial.
According to the Born Zillennial Facebook group, this category can be described as “too young to be Millennials and too old for Gen Z. We bridge the gap between the non-digital and digital-first... Basically, we get The Best of Both Worlds. If you’ve ever felt alone being stuck between two rigidly defined generations, welcome home. Now get in loser, we're unlocking memories you forgot you had.”
Clearly, many people relate to the message of this Facebook group, as the community has amassed an impressive 204K members over the past 5 years. The creators also note that you might fit into this group if you’ve nearly broken your ankles with a Razor scooter, love Bill Nye the Science Guy, ever wondered who won the Zack and Cody Danimals Sweepstakes or learned how to play Hot Crossed Buns on the recorder.
Other quintessential Zillennial experiences include owning the bright orange Rugrats VCR tape, tasting your favorite Polly Pocket accessory and accidentally clicking the Internet button on your first cell phone then frantically exiting out before your parents got charged for surfing the web.
According to CNN, Zillennials are a part of the “newest micro-generation,” but they still have some distinct traits. “We’ve been growing up with technology our whole lives, but we’re not TikTok dancers like Gen Z but also weren’t on MySpace like Millennials,” Sabrina Grimaldi told CNN. She admits that she really does relate to both generations but still doesn’t feel like she fits into one.
Look for those bear necessities. Those simple bear necessities. Forget about your worries and your strifes.
Many Zillennials are also hesitant to accept one generation’s label because of all the scrutiny that might come along with it. Millennials have often been called snowflakes, entitled and mocked for being the "participation prize” generation. On the other hand, Gen Z is sometimes stereotyped as being lazy and too reliant on technology and social media. Zillennials might be looking for some middle ground that doesn’t feel so judgmental.
What seems to be a common theme amongst all Zillennials is feeling like they just don’t quite fit in. Teachers and parents might make assumptions about you based on your age, but you might feel way too old to use TikTok when you log onto the app and see that it’s flooded with teenagers. Being young and trying to figure yourself out is hard enough without being constantly told by society that you should fit into one specific box.
Since I'm partial to loser greyhound rescues, I'm going with Santa's Little Helper.
I must be dumb. Don't get this at all. Please, somebody smarter than me explain!
Steve was the best. I enjoyed watching him completely lose his mind when the mail came even more than the kids did!
One thing that seems to have helped many Zillennials find community, though, is realizing just how relatable their identity crises are to others born around the same time. Alicia Lansom writes for Refinery 29 that lots of young people have bonded over recalling “you had to be there” moments such as planking, taking portable DVD players on vacation and iconic fashion trends like American Apparel’s disco pants.
These were cool for a good minute... until you realize all they're good for is stamping tiny random stuff. Unless you've found an innovative way to use them. *Gears in head start creaking* DOH! I just got ideas now.
But Lansom also says that being a Zillennial can be a beautiful blessing. “Existing somewhere between the cohort who founded Facebook and the youth who popularized TikTok, Zillennials sit comfortably in the Instagram era, happily observing semi-relatable content from both older and younger creators,” she explains. “From the middle ground, we can enjoy the best of both worlds, disassociating ourselves from avocado obsessions and Tide Pod Challenges alike.”
Is this list making you realize that you’re a Zillennial yourself? Whether you fall into this micro-generation or not, we hope you’re enjoying these memes. Be sure to keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what you think makes your generation special! Then, if you’d like to check out even more funny posts from Born Zillennial, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the group right here.
These made me sick. I liked Snapple Elements, though. I wish those made a comeback.
Why is this here? It came out in 1937! This would be The Greatest Generation linking up with their Millennial grandchildren!