Bookworms and cinephiles, assemble!

Sometimes a book is turned into a movie and that’s how you learn that the first one even exists. Sometimes the book you love becomes a blockbuster cinematic experience, and sometimes it’s a total flop. Today we’ll look at 25 books-turned-movies in an attempt to clarify once and for all which one was better. Can we all agree on one? Probably not, but let’s try!

"The Lord Of The Rings" Trilogy

“The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy

William Morrow , New Line Cinema Report

marina
marina
marina
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The books have much more depth than the movies, besides the ending in the book makes more sense and really closes the storylines.

"One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest"

“One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”

Berkley , Warner Bros. Report

"Little Women"

“Little Women”

Puffin Books , Sony Pictures Report

Witch with a B
Witch with a B
Witch with a B
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which movie are you talking about? Actually, none of them did the book justice.

"Dune"

“Dune”

Ace Books , Warner Bros. Report

SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fell asleep in Dune (1984), had trouble keeping my eyes open in Dune (2021). I will not try the book as Dune-Movie-Fans told me, the book was hard to read.

"Harry Potter"

“Harry Potter”

Pottermore Publishing , Warner Bros. Report

"Fight Club"

“Fight Club”

W. W. Norton & Company , Twentieth Century Studios Report

"The Twilight Saga"

“The Twilight Saga”

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers , Summit Entertainment Report

"Romeo And Juliet"

“Romeo And Juliet”

Amazon , Twentieth Century Fox Report

"The Shawshank Redemption"

“The Shawshank Redemption”

Scribner , Castle Rock Entertainment Report

"Hunger Games"

“Hunger Games”

Scholastic Press , Lionsgate Films Inc. Report

"Ready Player One"

“Ready Player One”

Random House Publishing Group , Warner Bros. Report

Trillian
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The movie was vastly different from the book and what I loved most were all the Gen X references to movies, songs etc. Those were mostly lost in the movie.

"The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy"

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy”

Macmillan Children's Books , Touchstone Pictures Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had no idea there was a film. Sounds like a load of dingoes kidneys to me.

"The Princess Diaries"

“The Princess Diaries”

HarperCollins , Walt Disney Studios Report

"The Maze Runner"

“The Maze Runner”

Delacorte Press , Twentieth Century Fox Report

"Call Me By Your Name"

“Call Me By Your Name”

Picador , Frenesy Film Company Report

"It Ends With Us"

“It Ends With Us”

Atria Books , Columbia Pictures Report

"The Perks Of Being A Wallflower"

"The Perks Of Being A Wallflower"

TurtlebackBooks , Summit Entertainment Report

"The Da Vinci Code"

“The Da Vinci Code”

Achor , Columbia Pictures Report

"The Great Gatsby"

“The Great Gatsby”

Amazon , Warner Bros. Report

"Where The Crawdads Sing"

“Where The Crawdads Sing”

G.P. Putnam's Sons; , Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc. Report

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

“All Quiet On The Western Front”

Amazon , Netflix Report

SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

German author, german movie. Watch it in german. MACH SCHNELL! JETZT!

"My Policeman"

“My Policeman”

Penguin Books , Amazon Studios Report

"The Idea Of You"

“The Idea Of You”

St. Martin's Griffin , Amazon Studios Report

"50 Shades Of Grey" Trilogy

50 Shades Of Grey” Trilogy

Bloom Books , Universal Pictures Report

"The Help"

“The Help”

Berkley , DreamWorks Studios Report

