Author Calls Women Who Read Romantasy Books “Not That Bright”, Is Shocked People Don’t Like It

Let people read whatever they want in peace. That’s the call from angry book lovers after an author took to TikTok to roast women who read what’s become known as the romantasy genre. In case you’ve not heard of it, as the name suggests, it’s a blend of romance and fantasy.

Author, poet and critic, Willow Heath went on a rant, claiming that “romantasy girlies are not the brightest sparks.” She later deleted the video but it was too little too late. Booktokkers shared the original video and posted their responses, with some calling on readers to cancel Heath.

The author has since posted what she calls a “genuine apology” and in it, she explains why she’s become so bitter and jaded. You can view that video, and others, below…

Plenty of women enjoy getting lost in a good romantasy novel

Woman reading romantasy book outdoors in a garden chair with flowers in the background on a sunny day

Image credits: Jubéo Hernandez (not the actual photo)

But according to author, Willow Heath, these women are “not the brightest sparks”

Woman with colorful glasses discussing romfantasy books in front of a bookshelf in a TikTok video.

Image credits: b.i.t.n

“Conservative propaganda for straight women”: here’s the full transcript of Heath’s original video

Text excerpt criticizing romantasy readers, highlighting controversial views on women who read romantasy books.

Text excerpt discussing a feminist romance book that challenges romantasy tropes and surprises romantic fantasy readers.

Text excerpt discussing a romartasy book plot with a princess kidnapping a prince, sparking controversy among readers.

Woman reading romantasy book and holding coffee, reacting to author's controversial comments about readers.

Image credits: Alexandra Fuller (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing romantasy books where a man kidnaps and abuses a woman in a patriarchal society.

Excerpt from a book discussing gender roles and patriarchy in a romantasy setting with powerful characters.

Excerpt discussing themes in romantasy books and controversial views on women who read romantasy novels.

Image credits: b.i.t.n

And, in case you missed it, you can watch Heath’s video below

Readers didn’t take kindly to the author’s insults and a slew of responses followed

A woman with curly hair and glasses discusses romantasy books and reactions to controversial author comments.

Image credits: alexintheabstract

@alexintheabstract appealed to Heath and others to stop bashing genres

Text excerpt from a controversial author criticizing women who read romantasy books, sparking backlash online.

Alt text: Text post addressing criticism of romantasy books and defending readers against negative genre comments

Image credits: alexintheabstract

Another reader accused Heath of having internalized mysogyny

Close-up of a woman with wavy hair showing a strained smile, related to author calls women who read romantasy books.

Image credits: libraryofvelaris

Text post discussing intelligence and reading romantasy books with degrees earned through reading.

Text criticizing internalized misogyny and defending women who read romantasy books despite negative opinions.

Image credits: libraryofvelaris

“Swiss Army lit”: here’s why so many women are falling in love with romantasy, according to experts

Romantasy really took off in 2023, with readers going wild over the genre that marries romance and fantasy. “Swiss Army lit” is how bookseller and romantasy fan Gideon Ariel describes the subgenre – something that appeals to a diverse range of readers from longtime fantasy nerds to newcomers.

Think fantastical worlds, fairies, dragons, magic, self-discovery, and of course, steamy romance. “Romance readers have discovered that romantasy has all the tropes they adore, but set in a world they can escape to and get lost in,” says one of HarperColins’ editors Ajebowale Roberts.

Bloomsbury’s Kathleen Farrar believes the “bold heroines” and “strong yet nuanced female characters” are what appeal to readers. “These stories have attracted huge numbers of female readers who may previously not have felt particularly welcome or catered for in the fantasy market,” she told the Guardian.

It’s a sentiment echoed by other experts and readers. Romantasy fan Christina Clark-Brown says the novels allow women to “have it all.”

“There is no damsel who needs saving but rather women are allowed to be powerful, go on epic quests, and find love with a partner who is an equal to them in every way,” Clark Brown explains.

Giving women a feeling of power is more important than ever, says president of the International Association for the Study of Popular Romance, Jayashree Kamblé. The English professor adds that we live in a time when many women “feel powerless against forces that seek to steal their agency.” And that’s big part of why they get lost in romantasy.

“Many romantic fantasy novels give female characters power that reduces female vulnerability and expands choices,” Kamblé said. “So of course we seek creative ways to envision those truths, especially when existing power structures actively want to deny us access to them.”

Social media, in particular TikTok, has helped to drive the romantasy genre’s popularity. Fans love to gather on what’s become known as “BookTok” to discuss their latest reads, rank books, exchange theories about what could happen next in a novel series and even share their fashion fits that have been inspired by books.

“She’s not like other girls”: netizens were quick to point out the irony in Heath’s video

Social media comment from Mary Bella reacting sarcastically to author calling women who read romantasy books not that bright.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing misogyny in romance books and reactions to reading preferences.

Comment from user themommareads saying they no longer want to read a book in response to romantasy controversy.

Comment from Jessica Hall criticizing plot details in a discussion about romantasy books and author controversy.

Comment questioning the logic of a matriarchal society in a discussion about romantasy books and gender roles.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing female characters and feminism in relation to romantasy books.

Comment by K.T. Harris stating she's doubling down on her story, related to author calls women who read romantasy books.

Comment from a reader defending romantasy books as brain candy, reacting to criticism of romantasy readers.

Comment criticizing an author’s view on romantasy books and their portrayal of gender dynamics.

Comment from user Lizzie saying this is what that author said, related to author calls women who read romantasy books controversy.

Comment stating reader-shaming is wild, highlighting controversy around author remarks on romantasy book readers.

Comment from user named emma expressing love for romantasy books while studying forensic science, discussing romantasy readers.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Belle Pepper reacting to an author insulting women who read romantasy books.

Social media comment defending romantasy books, questioning the negative view on romantasy readers.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying she’s not like other girls, related to author calls women who read romantasy books.

Social media comment criticizing an author who calls women who read romantasy books not that bright.

Social media comment discussing romantasy books and criticism of authors judging genres they don’t write.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to an author’s controversial statement about women who read romantasy books.

Comment defending romantasy readers against claims they are not intelligent, posted on Booktok platform.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to an author calling women who read romantasy books not that bright.

Comment from author about women who read romantasy books, expressing shock at negative reactions online.

Screenshot of a social media comment by user adriana_reads91 reacting with the word Wow to an online post.

Social media comment reacting to author calling women who read romantasy books not that bright with laughing emojis.

Comment from author defending women who read romantasy books, discussing intelligence and reactions to criticism.

Screenshot of a comment by amber_reads criticizing negativity towards romantasy book readers online.

Willow Heath has since posted an extensive “apology to romantasy fans,” explaining why she said what she said