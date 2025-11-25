Who Is Bol Bol? Bol Manute Bol is a South Sudanese American professional basketball player, known for his towering height and adaptable game. He proudly follows in the footsteps of his late NBA legend father. His exceptional high school career brought him widespread recognition. Earning McDonald’s All-American honors, Bol established himself as an elite prospect ahead of the NBA Draft.

Full Name Bol Manute Bol Gender Male Height 7 feet 3 inches (221 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality South Sudanese American Ethnicity Dinka Education University of Oregon, Findlay Prep Father Manute Bol Mother Ajok Kuag Siblings Madut Bol, Abuk, Ayak, Chris

Early Life and Education Bol Manute Bol was born in Khartoum, Sudan, and his family later moved to the US as political refugees. His father, NBA legend Manute Bol, introduced him to basketball at four, sparking his early passion. He honed his skills across several high schools, notably Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada. Bol then played one impactful season for the Oregon Ducks before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Notable Relationships Bol Manute Bol’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public eye. He was reportedly linked to model and social media personality Mulan Hernandez in 2021. The pair later ended their relationship. Bol has no publicly known children or current confirmed partners.

Career Highlights Bol Manute Bol’s breakthrough came in high school, where his exceptional talent earned him McDonald’s All-American honors. He went on to play one season of college basketball for the Oregon Ducks, showcasing his unique skillset. Selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, Bol began his professional journey with the Denver Nuggets. He has since played for the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns, demonstrating his versatility. During his time with the Orlando Magic, Bol recorded a career-high 26 points and 12 rebounds in a single game. This cemented his reputation as a formidable player in the league.