Bol Bol: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Bol Bol
November 16, 1999
Khartoum, Sudan
26 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Bol Bol?
Bol Manute Bol is a South Sudanese American professional basketball player, known for his towering height and adaptable game. He proudly follows in the footsteps of his late NBA legend father.
His exceptional high school career brought him widespread recognition. Earning McDonald’s All-American honors, Bol established himself as an elite prospect ahead of the NBA Draft.
|Full Name
|Bol Manute Bol
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|7 feet 3 inches (221 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|South Sudanese American
|Ethnicity
|Dinka
|Education
|University of Oregon, Findlay Prep
|Father
|Manute Bol
|Mother
|Ajok Kuag
|Siblings
|Madut Bol, Abuk, Ayak, Chris
Early Life and Education
Bol Manute Bol was born in Khartoum, Sudan, and his family later moved to the US as political refugees. His father, NBA legend Manute Bol, introduced him to basketball at four, sparking his early passion.
He honed his skills across several high schools, notably Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada. Bol then played one impactful season for the Oregon Ducks before declaring for the NBA Draft.
Notable Relationships
Bol Manute Bol’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public eye. He was reportedly linked to model and social media personality Mulan Hernandez in 2021.
The pair later ended their relationship. Bol has no publicly known children or current confirmed partners.
Career Highlights
Bol Manute Bol’s breakthrough came in high school, where his exceptional talent earned him McDonald’s All-American honors. He went on to play one season of college basketball for the Oregon Ducks, showcasing his unique skillset.
Selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, Bol began his professional journey with the Denver Nuggets. He has since played for the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns, demonstrating his versatility.
During his time with the Orlando Magic, Bol recorded a career-high 26 points and 12 rebounds in a single game. This cemented his reputation as a formidable player in the league.
Signature Quote
“It is a different path for everyone, so you just really have to make the best of it.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 24, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 23, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, November 22, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0