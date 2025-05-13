ADVERTISEMENT

To say women go through a lot during pregnancy is an understatement. They experience significant physical and emotional changes, from weight gain to hormonal shifts and fatigue.

Those nine months can be challenging to endure, and to give a firsthand look at what life is like, these women from TikTok have shared their personal journeys for the internet to see. Some of them admitted that pregnancy was a humbling episode in their lives, while others managed to smile through their struggles.

To all the moms out there, you deserve all the props in the world!