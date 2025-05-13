40 Women Share How Their Physical Appearance Changed During Pregnancy
To say women go through a lot during pregnancy is an understatement. They experience significant physical and emotional changes, from weight gain to hormonal shifts and fatigue.
Those nine months can be challenging to endure, and to give a firsthand look at what life is like, these women from TikTok have shared their personal journeys for the internet to see. Some of them admitted that pregnancy was a humbling episode in their lives, while others managed to smile through their struggles.
To all the moms out there, you deserve all the props in the world!
This post may include affiliate links.
The significant weight gain is one of the many visible changes these women experienced. This is all normal, as the body stores fat to make breast milk.
However, there is a weight threshold that experts recommend. According to the US Institute of Medicine, underweight women (with a BMI of less than 18.5) should only gain between 12.5 and 18 kilograms (27.5 and 39 lbs). Women of normal weight (BMI between 18.5 and 24.9) must only gain between 11.5 and 16 kilograms (25 and 35 lbs).
The weight threshold is necessary to avoid possible complications. Those who gain more than the recommended amount are likely to give birth to a heavier child and may require a C-section. They are also at a higher risk of preterm birth.
Many pregnant women also experience skin changes. While some have glowing skin and rosy cheeks, others experience dark spots and acne. These are brought on by an increase in melanin and oil production, which is normal during pregnancy.
If you’re a pregnant woman dealing with acne problems, experts advise against using prescription drugs as they can cause possible birth defects. Instead, they recommend over-the-counter cleansers that should be used under the guidance of a healthcare provider.
Meanwhile, dark spots can be tricky, especially if they appear on the face. They are known as melasma, a.k.a. the “mask of pregnancy,” and they appear as blue-gray patches or freckle-like spots.
These tend to fade over time, usually within a few months after giving birth. But to minimize these spots during pregnancy, decreasing sun exposure during peak hours is advised. But if you must be out during these times, be sure to wear sunscreen and protection like a hat.
We’d like to hear from our readers who have gone through these struggles during pregnancy. How did you handle them? What is your best advice for those who are experiencing the same thing? Let us know in the comments!
Don't see what the issue is here?? You want a baby, you get pregnant; your body is going to change. It's growing a tiny, beautiful life. Yeah, you might get temporarily/permanently fatter. You might crave onions and ice-cream together. Don't be so harsh on yourselves, though. You'll hopefully soon find out that the person that cares the most is you.
There's not necessarily an issue, but I can fully imagine that, while being pregant takes its toll, one looks back at how they used to be and feel nostalgic.Load More Replies...
Pregancy is hard. You will change. I have nothing but respect for moms (and dads, but let's face it, their job is peanuts compared to mom's in this stage).
Don't see what the issue is here?? You want a baby, you get pregnant; your body is going to change. It's growing a tiny, beautiful life. Yeah, you might get temporarily/permanently fatter. You might crave onions and ice-cream together. Don't be so harsh on yourselves, though. You'll hopefully soon find out that the person that cares the most is you.
There's not necessarily an issue, but I can fully imagine that, while being pregant takes its toll, one looks back at how they used to be and feel nostalgic.Load More Replies...
Pregancy is hard. You will change. I have nothing but respect for moms (and dads, but let's face it, their job is peanuts compared to mom's in this stage).