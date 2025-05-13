ADVERTISEMENT

To say women go through a lot during pregnancy is an understatement. They experience significant physical and emotional changes, from weight gain to hormonal shifts and fatigue. 

Those nine months can be challenging to endure, and to give a firsthand look at what life is like, these women from TikTok have shared their personal journeys for the internet to see. Some of them admitted that pregnancy was a humbling episode in their lives, while others managed to smile through their struggles. 

To all the moms out there, you deserve all the props in the world!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two women showing changes in physical appearance during pregnancy with captions expressing different views.

k.aamo1 Report

    #2

    Two women showing their physical appearance changes during pregnancy, highlighting emotional and visible differences.

    tosinbellob Report

    #3

    Two women showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy, highlighting diverse pregnancy transformation experiences.

    dochira1 Report

    The significant weight gain is one of the many visible changes these women experienced. This is all normal, as the body stores fat to make breast milk. 

    However, there is a weight threshold that experts recommend. According to the US Institute of Medicine, underweight women (with a BMI of less than 18.5) should only gain between 12.5 and 18 kilograms (27.5 and 39 lbs). Women of normal weight (BMI between 18.5 and 24.9) must only gain between 11.5 and 16 kilograms (25 and 35 lbs).

    #4

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy with and without makeup.

    mukelani.l Report

    #5

    Woman showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy, smiling before and with a visible baby bump in casual clothing.

    quenchyouradventure Report

    #6

    Before and during pregnancy photos of a woman showing physical appearance changes in casual outdoor settings.

    tebogolinda1 Report

    The weight threshold is necessary to avoid possible complications. Those who gain more than the recommended amount are likely to give birth to a heavier child and may require a C-section. They are also at a higher risk of preterm birth. 

    #7

    Comparison of a woman's physical appearance changes during pregnancy showing before and after photos side by side

    chelah2016 Report

    #8

    Before and during pregnancy comparison of a woman showing physical appearance changes in two side-by-side images.

    michelle_erima Report

    #9

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s physical appearance before and during pregnancy showing body changes.

    mashaspeaches Report

    Many pregnant women also experience skin changes. While some have glowing skin and rosy cheeks, others experience dark spots and acne. These are brought on by an increase in melanin and oil production, which is normal during pregnancy.

    If you’re a pregnant woman dealing with acne problems, experts advise against using prescription drugs as they can cause possible birth defects. Instead, they recommend over-the-counter cleansers that should be used under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

    #10

    Two women showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy, one with braided hair and a red bag, the other in black outfit.

    prettyfortune04 Report

    #11

    Two women showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy in indoor and outdoor settings.

    itskenollybilz7 Report

    #12

    Two women showing changes in their physical appearance during pregnancy, highlighting pregnancy skin and hair differences.

    joyfega Report

    Meanwhile, dark spots can be tricky, especially if they appear on the face. They are known as melasma, a.k.a. the “mask of pregnancy,” and they appear as blue-gray patches or freckle-like spots.   

    These tend to fade over time, usually within a few months after giving birth. But to minimize these spots during pregnancy, decreasing sun exposure during peak hours is advised. But if you must be out during these times, be sure to wear sunscreen and protection like a hat.

    #13

    Before and during pregnancy, a woman poses outdoors in activewear and later walks indoors with a visible baby bump in a green dress.

    no_khanya04 Report

    #14

    Side-by-side photos of a woman before and during pregnancy showing physical appearance changes in women.

    eunice_hair25 Report

    #15

    Woman showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy wearing different outfits and hairstyles in indoor settings.

    iammsp1 Report

    We’d like to hear from our readers who have gone through these struggles during pregnancy. How did you handle them? What is your best advice for those who are experiencing the same thing? Let us know in the comments!
    #16

    Before and during pregnancy photos of a woman showing physical appearance changes and skin variations during pregnancy journey.

    tsholoefelo Report

    #17

    Side-by-side photos showing women’s physical appearance changes during pregnancy with natural lighting indoors.

    kikiamhatdogg Report

    #18

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing changes in her physical appearance during pregnancy, including makeup and natural look.

    bukenzy7 Report

    #19

    Side-by-side images showing a woman’s physical appearance changes before pregnancy and at 10 months pregnant.

    sharonjatto0 Report

    #20

    Two women showing contrast in physical appearance changes during pregnancy in a side-by-side comparison photo.

    sweeth_toothbliss Report

    #21

    Young woman showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy, comparing before and during pregnancy stages.

    agree592 Report

    #22

    Before and after photos showing how physical appearance changed during pregnancy with noticeable differences in style and expressions.

    _biggles Report

    #23

    Two women showing different looks illustrating changes in physical appearance during pregnancy with varied expressions and settings.

    tasneo2 Report

    #24

    Before and during pregnancy photos of a woman showing physical appearance changes in a side-by-side comparison.

    celebritychacha Report

    #25

    Side-by-side images showing changes in women's physical appearance during pregnancy with clear skin and casual attire.

    frimpomaa191 Report

    #26

    Two photos of a woman showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy with different expressions and outfits.

    gavaza_sesinyani_designs Report

    #27

    Before and during pregnancy photos of a woman showing changes in physical appearance during pregnancy journey.

    lademi13 Report

    #28

    Side-by-side photos showing how physical appearance changed during pregnancy with swelling and skin differences.

    ashabi_ade0 Report

    #29

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy, wearing different patterned headscarves.

    bariyeeeey1 Report

    #30

    Side-by-side photos showing physical appearance changes in a pregnant woman before and during pregnancy.

    hairstylebywura Report

    #31

    Two women showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy, highlighting natural skin and expression differences.

    teminikan109 Report

    #32

    Side-by-side photos showing physical appearance changes in women during pregnancy, highlighting transformation effects.

    missrfabulousxx Report

    #33

    Two women showing changes in physical appearance during pregnancy with contrasting outfits and settings.

    amacarr1 Report

    #34

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s physical appearance changes during pregnancy at eight months.

    balay_samketi Report

    #35

    Before and during pregnancy photos of a woman showing physical appearance changes experienced during pregnancy.

    dorahmwiza Report

    #36

    Before and during pregnancy comparison of a woman showing changes in physical appearance and skin texture.

    celikhumalo Report

    #37

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing changes in physical appearance during pregnancy with noticeable differences in facial expression and posture.

    thearowolofamily Report

    #38

    Two women showing changes in physical appearance during pregnancy with captions about pregnancy humility.

    _desol_chics_collection Report

    #39

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing physical appearance changes during pregnancy with braided hairstyles and different settings.

    temmiericch Report

    #40

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s physical appearance changing before and during pregnancy.

    angelscaretv Report

