Google Boba Game: How to Master the Perfect Bubble Tea and Score a Perfect 15 Stars

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The thrill of popping boba pearls as you chew on them is a satisfaction you won’t find anywhere else.

In 2023, Google distilled that feeling and combined it with Taiwanese tea history to create the “Celebrating Bubble Tea” doodle, and now everyone is glued to their screens trying to master the game.

This doodle game is set against the backdrop of Taiwan’s tropical rainforests, and the country’s famous Formosan Mountain Dog is the boba vendor of the day, all smiles as it serves the most adorable animal-themed customers from its stall amid heavy rain.

The game is heavy on sound, with the clinking of boba glasses, the pouring of ingredients, and the serving of customers, making playing feel like an ASMR experience. Whether you’re the biggest fan of boba or you’re just trying to mentally escape from the concrete jungle to a hub of nature, this Google boba game works for you.

This is a chance to master this Google Doodle game and learn about the history behind one of the most famous drinks in the world today.

Unlocking a five-star rating for making boba teas in this game means pouring each ingredient perfectly for the customer, but it’s harder than it looks. Here’s how to get that done.

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Image credits: Google

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What is the Google Boba Game?

Invented in the 1980s in Taiwan, bubble tea became a mainstream drink when immigrants brought it overseas, and it was widely accepted. The West called it “bubble tea”, but “boba,” being the Chinese-derived Taiwanese slang for the tapioca pearls, stuck for its cultural authenticity.

While bubble tea spread across Asia and into diaspora communities through the 1990s and 2000s, it broke into Western mainstream culture in the late 2010s, fueled by social media.

It became a certified Gen Z cultural item when it was awarded its own emoji in 2020, according to the Google Doodle team. Three years later, on January 29, 2023, the third anniversary of the bubble tea emoji, Google launched this doodle game in 37 countries to celebrate bubble tea even better.

In the game, you’re playing as the Formosan Mountain Dog, a dog breed indigenous to Taiwan and one of the oldest native dog breeds in the world.

This diligent little canine entrepreneur has a boba stall in the rainforest, serving freshly made bubble tea to cute animals while it rains. Genetic studies trace the breed back 10,000 to 20,000 years, making it one of the world’s oldest and most primitive dog breeds.

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The game starts with a short animation of the Formosan dog wheeling his boba cart into the middle of the forest, then opening up shop. Then five orders roll in: a koala, a frog holding a leafy umbrella, a sheep, a pair of romantic cats sharing a single cup, and a group of ghosts also sharing one drink.

The cat couple and the ghost group each count as one order, served in a cup with multiple straws.

Image credits: Google

Image credits: Google

Most of these characters aren’t new faces to dedicated doodlers.

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The cat couple is Lucky, the protagonist of the Champion Island Games doodle, and Momo, who first appeared in the Halloween 2015 doodle and starred in her own game in Halloween 2016.

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According to the Google Doodle team, Momo is the most frequently recurring Google Doodle character.

Froggy is the mascot of the Google Weather app and has also appeared in numerous doodle games.

The sheep was originally designed for a 2022 Winter Games doodle planned to run in the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, but the doodle was canceled before launch, making the boba doodle the sheep’s first public appearance.

Image credits: Google

Image credits: Google

Image credits: Google

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The five forest friends, following each other, come to the stall with specific orders indicated by dotted lines on their cups.

You must fill the cup with three ingredients, including tapioca pearls, tea, and syrup or ice, and stop at the exact dotted lines to satisfy each customer. If you can manage to pour perfectly for all five friends, you end the game with a perfect score.

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How to Play: The Art of the “Perfect Pour”

Playing this Google Doodle game seems simple at first, but if you’re looking to bag five stars with each play, you really have to learn the art of precision.

For every order, the same mix of ingredients follows the same steps, so once you catch the rhythm, it becomes muscle memory.

Step 1: Pour the tapioca pearls. Click or tap and hold to start pouring the pearls into the cup, and keep your eyes locked on the dotted line.

Release too early and you’ll be short of the target; release too late and you’ll overshoot.

Because the pearls are big and round, unlike the tea or syrup, you have to let go a second or two earlier to hit the line exactly. You’ll hear a celebratory chime as soon as you hit that sweet spot.

Step 2: Add the tea base. The tea pours much faster than the pearls, so you have to adjust to the speed if you want to hit the target.

Your reaction time needs to be sharper, too stay calm as you watch the tea fill the cup and release your hold confidently.

You can’t afford to hesitate, or you’ll miss your stop.

Step 3: Top with syrup or ice. The third and final pour completes the customer’s boba tea.

If you’ve nailed the previous two steps, you should have the rhythm of the game by now. Your three stars for that drink are in the bag as soon as you hit the target once again.

Image credits: Google

The order of items for each drink can vary, but the basic rules are the same. The game will automatically shake the tea to mix all three components, then add a straw, or multiple, in the case of our feline couple or friendly ghost group, to complete the boba order.

Each component of the cup is scored individually, and the closer you fill each ingredient to its dotted line, the more stars you earn for the pour.

In each play, you’re making boba for 5 animal friends, and you can get a minimum of zero and a maximum of 3 stars per drink, depending on how well you fill the pearls, tea, and syrup.

A perfect service to all five customers would put 15 stars in total in your bag, and you can call yourself a master at the Google Boba game.

Pro Tips for a 5-Star Streak

It’s one thing to mix the ingredients and serve the group of friends coming to your boba stall; it’s another thing to do it expertly and end the game with all 15 points. Here are some tips to improve your technique from basic to perfect.

Play with headphones. As in other video games, sound enhances your immersion and helps you fill the cups more accurately. The sounds are almost ASMR-like, and there’s a subtle change, like a click, when you’re close to the dotted line. Rather than relying solely on your eyes, use headphones as a sensory aid to help you focus and relax.

Stop just shy of the line, not past it. While the goal is to land exactly on the dotted line, you’re better off being a little under than overshooting. The scoring system may still award stars for a pour that’s slightly short of the line, but it will not reward overpouring at all. If you’re ever in a tight spot, release your hold a little early.

Watch the shake for instant feedback. After all three pours, the mountain dog shakes the bubble tea, and the animation indicates how many stars you earned. An unenthusiastic shake usually signals a one-star drink, while an excited, joyful shake means you’ve bagged two or three stars.

Stay sharp as the game speeds up. As you move through the five orders, the pour speeds up and the dotted line gets thinner, making it harder to hit your target. Most people get comfortable with their first two pours but struggle to keep up later in the game. Stay calm and treat each drink as if it were your first, and you’ll get through the obstacles easily.

The Global Boba Obsession: From Taiwan to Your Screen

Bubble tea is one of Taiwan’s most popular export products, but the origin is fiercely debated by two tea houses: Chun Shui Tang in Taichung and Hanlin Tea Room in Tainan.

According to National Geographic, in the 1980s, both shops sought to create variations of their regular teas and developed the basics of what is now known as bubble tea.

By adding chewy tapioca balls, they turned a simple iced tea into a functional snack, unknowingly creating a global phenomenon.

Since its invention about 4 decades ago, boba tea has grown beyond just a drink, finding its way into various forms of art and food around the world.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global bubble tea market was valued at $2.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $5.62 billion by 2034.

Taiwanese consumers alone drink about 1.1 billion cups of tea beverages annually, according to CommonWealth Magazine, not to mention the billions more consumed in other countries.

Beyond the numbers, there’s a deeply personal angle to the love of bubble tea. Boba tea lovers on social media have created mind-blowing art around the drink, like this giant boba tea cup by GordieArt on TikTok, made with a 3D printer, PVC pipe, and paint.

On the food side, AlbertCanCook on TikTok had fun with the idea of making a boba pizza with tapioca pearls from the drink.

Boba is morphing from being just a drink to a pop culture icon, and the internet cannot seem to get enough of it.

Conclusion

The “Celebrating Bubble Tea” doodle is the definition of cozy, especially once you get the hang of pouring the ingredients.

Maybe you don’t get 15 stars on every attempt, but you’re guaranteed to feel warm inside while making the little virtual animals happy with their boba cups on a rainy day.