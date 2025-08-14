ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes we do not realize how much of a gift our sight is. The WHO estimates that there are 40 to 45 million people worldwide who are blind. What's more, 135 million also have low vision. An abled person can hardly imagine what it's like living with visual impairment.

Luckily, they can ask. Recently, a 24-year-old blind creator, Toby, asked his followers to give him the most 'diabolical' questions they could think of, and the people delivered. From wiping mechanics and how he's able to read the comments, to whether he would give up his hearing to have his sight back – the netizens didn't hold back.

Image credits: blindtobes