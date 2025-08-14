ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes we do not realize how much of a gift our sight is. The WHO estimates that there are 40 to 45 million people worldwide who are blind. What's more, 135 million also have low vision. An abled person can hardly imagine what it's like living with visual impairment.

Luckily, they can ask. Recently, a 24-year-old blind creator, Toby, asked his followers to give him the most 'diabolical' questions they could think of, and the people delivered. From wiping mechanics and how he's able to read the comments, to whether he would give up his hearing to have his sight back – the netizens didn't hold back.

Image credits: blindtobes

#1

Screenshot of a social media conversation about experiences shared by a blind person responding humorously.

blindtobes Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing experiences related to blindness and perception from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    sun322b avatar
    Dee
    Dee
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That one is definitely the most diabolical one ;P

    #3

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing experiences of not seeing, with answers from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    This blind creator is Toby Addison, and he has been talking about his life as a visually impaired person since around 2022. In one of his videos, Toby has detailed what condition he has and how he was diagnosed at an early age. At about 2 or 3 years old, Toby's doctor told his parents that he had genetic retinitis pigmentosa and cone-rod dystrophy (CRD).

    He describes it as having tunnel vision. He was able to live his life pretty normally: he could read and write growing up, play video games, and play football with his friends. But as the years went on, the field of his vision became smaller and smaller.
    #4

    Comments about fear and transitioning to blindness from an actual blind person answering questions about not being able to see.

    blindtobes Report

    #5

    Screenshot of a humorous conversation about socks from a blind person answering questions about not seeing.

    blindtobes Report

    #6

    Comment discussing sexual attraction beyond physical appearance from a blind person's perspective in a social media exchange.

    blindtobes Report

    He retained his sight until he was 16 years old, but has had very limited vision since then. As he mentioned in one of the comments below this video, he does see very minimally. "I can tell it's daytime or nighttime; I can tell if the lights are on in my home, and I can sometimes see if there are shadows blocking that light. But I've got no usable vision."

    Toby talks about his visual impairment on his social media accounts to raise awareness about visual disabilities. There are a lot of misconceptions about visually impaired people, and he tries to dispel at least some of them. Toby has done a Q&A video on his YouTube channel before and was even a guest on the Happy Hour Podcast and gave an interview to LADbible.
    #7

    Commenter asks how to know when awake versus dreaming, blind creator explains it's a different sensation of awareness

    blindtobes Report

    #8

    Conversation about what it's like to not see, sharing insights from an actual blind person on perception and experience.

    blindtobes Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing challenges of finding braille in public places by a blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    Here's one thing you probably wouldn't expect from a blind person: Toby is a footballer! He plays for West Brom and the England squad, and before you ask, no, it's not your regular football. Blind football is the adapted version of the sport for visually impaired people. 

    The sport is played in more than 60 countries, and since 1996 it has been governed by the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA). Since the 2004 Athens Paralympics, blind football has been featured during every Games to this day.
    #10

    Commenter asks if the creator can answer without screen reader, creator responds with jumbled text in a blind person Q&A.

    blindtobes Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing blindness with replies from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Geeze, that made me remember a TV interview with Stevie & the guy interviewing started off with "Good to see you again, Stevie". Probably being used to hearing that, Stevie responded with "Good to see you, too" without any trace of sarcasm in his voice. Unfortunately, I can't recall the name of the interviewer

    #12

    Comments from a blind person answering questions about daily life challenges, including cleaning snacks from furniture.

    blindtobes Report

    How does blind football even work? Athletes play by modified FIFA rules. Each team has four outfield players and one sighted or partially sighted goalkeeper. The players can hear the ball due to a sound system inside it, and teams can also have off-field guides to assist them with orientation.

    The pitch is much smaller compared to a regular football field and is covered in kickboards so the ball doesn't go out of play. The match is 30 minutes in total, with two 15-minute halves. 

    Here's a compilation of the best goals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics if you want to see how the game is played!
    #13

    Comments in a conversation where a blind person answers questions about not being able to see, discussing paranoia.

    blindtobes Report

    #14

    Screenshot of a social media conversation about experiences of not seeing, featuring a question and a humorous response from a blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #15

    Comments discussing replacing sight with another sense from a blind person answering questions about not seeing.

    blindtobes Report

    r-uraynor avatar
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lost my smell with covid (got it before vaccinations were avaliable for my age group, and it was awful. Everything just "smelled" cold. It made me feel lonely and displaced. I was relying on smell to make me feel at home, I guess. Still, it probably is the best sense to lose

    It's quite unusual for young people to become blind. Research shows that about three-quarters of blindness and visual impairment cases occur in people aged 50 and over. Blind individuals also need assistance more often than individuals with low vision.

    This French national survey also found that 1.6% of blind respondents were living in a facility, while 0.10% were living in the community. On the other hand, only 1.94% of individuals with low vision lived in the community, while 13.4% lived in institutions.
    #16

    Screenshot of a social media conversation where a blind person explains experiencing visual and sensory dreams.

    blindtobes Report

    #17

    Screenshot of a conversation about preparing for blindness, offering advice from an actual blind person on adapting daily tasks.

    blindtobes Report

    #18

    Commenter asks about visual imagination in horror films, with answers giving insight into experiences of an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    In the UK, blind and visually impaired individuals receive support from their councils, but sometimes that help can come too late. Last year, a report by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) found that some individuals who have received certificates of visual impairment might need to wait more than a year for rehabilitation assessments so they can receive support.
    #19

    Comments on blindness experience, including a question about walking into the wrong apartment and a humorous reply from a blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #20

    Screenshot of a comment asking about offense from "see what I mean" phrase and a blind person's brief reply.

    blindtobes Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When she was a kid, a friend of mine was visiting a blind neighbour, the neighbour asked her to get some item from the kitchen drawer, my friend couldn't see it. The neighbour walked into the kitchen straight to the drawer and put her hand on the item saying to my friend "you blind or something".

    #21

    Commenter asking about self-consciousness, with response from confident blind person in an online discussion.

    blindtobes Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toby should have responded "Looks? You know I'm blind, right?".../jk

    What's worse, a 2023 survey by the RNIB revealed that 115,000 blind or visually impaired people do not receive any kind of support during their lifetime. "RNIB has heard directly from many blind and partially sighted people who have experienced wait times far beyond what is safe or expected, but to find at least 2,025 people were left waiting for more than six months to receive a vision rehabilitation assessment is shocking," the institute wrote in its report.
    #22

    Screenshot of comments where a blind person answers how they know their clothes match, highlighting insights on blindness experience.

    blindtobes Report

    Comment exchange about vision and blindness, featuring a creator sharing their experience before going fully blind.

    blindtobes Report

    #24

    Comment exchange about blind person hierarchy and differences in experiences from an actual blind person response.

    blindtobes Report

    Blind and visually impaired people face many challenges, but discrimination might be one of the most pressing. In a 2019 survey, 52% of older UK adults with visual impairment said they felt discriminated against. Those with poor eyesight also said they were more likely to feel depressed, lonely, and dissatisfied with their lives.
    #25

    Conversation screenshot showing a question about experiences of blindness and a reply from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    Comment thread with question about gym motivation and response, related to insights from actual blind person perspective.

    blindtobes Report

    #27

    Comment exchange about how often a blind person walks into people or is accused of staring, answering common blindness questions.

    blindtobes Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's retinitis pigmentosa in Mr Auntriarch's family. One of his cousins was forever walking into people but he hated using a stick. He got slightly roughed up one time, so he started using the stick so that people would walk round him instead of assuming he could see and was just being rude.

    Discrimination often comes from a lack of information. So, let's hope that Toby's work as a disability advocate on social media will reach more and more people as time goes by. For now, take a look at the rest of his answers – some whimsical, others more serious – and let us know which ones surprised you the most!
    #28

    Comments discussing discomfort from sunlight and the experience of not seeing from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    Comment about attraction beyond sight in a Q&A discussing experiences of people who cannot see.

    blindtobes Report

    #30

    ALT text: Conversation about being blind and addressing sensitivities related to blindness from an actual blind person's perspective

    blindtobes Report

    #31

    Comment asking what the first thing to see again would be, answered by an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a social media comment exchange asking about heads down thumbs up, related to blindness experience questions.

    blindtobes Report

    Comment asking if blind person can remember or imagine colors, with reply saying very vaguely, about blindness experience.

    blindtobes Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a conversation about offering help to blind people and understanding their needs from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #35

    Commenter asks about vision of blind people, and a blind creator explains seeing only light and contrast obstructed by objects.

    blindtobes Report

    #36

    Comment exchange about forfeiting hearing to gain sight in a discussion on experiences of blind people.

    blindtobes Report

    Screenshot of a social media conversation about visual imagination experiences from an actual blind person answering questions.

    blindtobes Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread responding humorously about personal experience and social awareness.

    blindtobes Report

    #39

    Social media comments showing questions and answers about experiences of people who do not see using screenreaders.

    blindtobes Report

    #40

    Screenshot of a conversation about experiences related to blindness and understanding what it's like to not see.

    blindtobes Report

    Screenshot of a conversation about using the app Be My Eyes, related to experiences of blind people.

    blindtobes Report

    #42

    Text conversation showing a question and answer about winning a rock paper scissors game related to blindness insights.

    blindtobes Report

    #43

    Comment conversation about training as a lawyer who fights crime using echolocation, related to being blind.

    blindtobes Report

    #44

    Comment asking if lights are on at home and reply saying yes in a discussion about what it's like to not see from a blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    Comment exchange about managing sunglasses and a white stick, sharing insights from an actual blind person’s perspective.

    blindtobes Report

    #46

    Conversation screenshot with blind person explaining perception of dress colors, illustrating insights on what it’s like to not see.

    blindtobes Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a social media exchange about experiences shared by an actual blind person answering questions.

    blindtobes Report

    #48

    Comment exchange about trusting others when paying by card, illustrating real blind person insights on not seeing.

    blindtobes Report

    #49

    Comment exchange showing a question about blind people fighting with sticks and a humorous reply about dueling other blind people in the street.

    blindtobes Report

    #50

    Comment exchange about fears of being scammed due to blindness, featuring answers from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #51

    Commenter Glowing Teehee asks favorite color, and creator Toby replies blue in a TikTok comment on blindness experience.

    blindtobes Report

    #52

    Comment about mobile phones and accessibility settings used by a blind person, discussing blindness experience.

    blindtobes Report

    #53

    Comment asking if a fully blind person closes their eyes to sleep and answer from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #54

    Social media exchange about what it’s like to not see, answering common questions from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #55

    Screenshot of a comment discussion about sensory perception from an actual blind person responding to a question.

    blindtobes Report

    #56

    Comment conversation about making life easier for blind people, sharing insights from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #57

    Comment exchange showing a person asking about being a Premier League referee and a blind creator replying about doing a better job.

    blindtobes Report

    #58

    Conversation between two people discussing paranoia about having something stuck in teeth, illustrating perspectives on life from a blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #59

    Conversation about planning for a zombie apocalypse and challenges of vision loss from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #60

    Comment thread asking if blind people can be racist, with a reply from an actual blind person confirming yes.

    blindtobes Report

    #61

    Chat comment exchange discussing how a blind person knows if bread is moldy, highlighting experience of not seeing.

    blindtobes Report

    #62

    Comment exchange between two users on blindness, highlighting curiosity about personal identity from an actual blind person’s perspective.

    blindtobes Report

    #63

    Comment exchange about misjudging an eyeball risk during canoodle, shared in a thread on blindness experience insights.

    blindtobes Report

    #64

    Comments discussing how a blind person describes a haircut to their barber, sharing insights on not seeing.

    blindtobes Report

    #65

    Comment exchange about how blind people use screen readers and misconceptions about blindness and driving.

    blindtobes Report

    #66

    Text conversation showing a question about blind friends and a reply from an actual blind person confirming they do.

    blindtobes Report

    #67

    Screenshot of a Q&A about what it’s like to not see, featuring answers from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #68

    Commenter asks about job challenges a blind person faces; blind creator explains social media as a rewarding job option.

    blindtobes Report

    #69

    Conversation about how blind people know costs in shops, highlighting AI apps and shop assistants for assistance.

    blindtobes Report

    #70

    Chat conversation about experiencing life without sight, featuring questions and answers from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #71

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread discussing what it’s like to not see from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #72

    Conversation about how being blind influences perception, focusing on seeing people for who they are beyond appearance.

    blindtobes Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a social media conversation about accidental mistaken identity, related to blindness experiences.

    blindtobes Report

    #74

    Screenshot of a blind person answering questions about what it’s like to not see in an online discussion.

    blindtobes Report

    #75

    Comment about how blind people pick up dog poops of their guide dogs with answers from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #76

    Comments discussing ID permits and legal licenses related to blindness in a conversation from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    sun322b avatar
    Dee
    Dee
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the US you get a non-driving "driving" license.

    #77

    Comments discussing blind people using apps and residual vision to read menus in a restaurant setting.

    blindtobes Report

    #78

    Screenshot of a conversation about light sensitivity and experiences of a blind person answering questions from 90 people.

    blindtobes Report

    #79

    Conversation about communicating with deaf people using technology that reads typed messages, relating to blindness insights.

    blindtobes Report

    #80

    Commenter asks if a completely blind person sees difference with eyes open or closed; blind person replies they see light and contrast.

    blindtobes Report

    Comments showing a visually impaired person answering questions about what it's like to not see.

    blindtobes Report

    #82

    Screenshot of a social media Q&A with questions and answers about life from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #83

    Social media exchange discussing experiences of being blind and reactions to jokes about blindness from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #84

    Comment asking about future vision and creator’s reply stating he is blind in a discussion about blindness experiences.

    blindtobes Report

    Comments showing conversation about challenges faced by a blind person and how they manage asking for help.

    blindtobes Report

    #86

    Screenshot of a conversation about cash usage, illustrating real experiences related to what it’s like to not see.

    blindtobes Report

    #87

    Conversation about what it's like to not see, including questions and answers from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

    #88

    Comment exchange about facial recognition accessibility, answering how blind users know when phone unlocks.

    blindtobes Report

    Commenter asks how an actual blind person learns routes; creator explains using Google Maps and memorizing with help.

    blindtobes Report

    #90

    Screenshot of a conversation explaining what it’s like to not see color from an actual blind person.

    blindtobes Report

